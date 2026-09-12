From Political Hubs to Silent Sheds: How Keralam Turned Away From Beedis
While tobacco consumption continues to be a concern across India, data shows that Keralam recorded an 8.4-percentage-point decline in tobacco consumption between 2012 and 2024.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 6:34 PM IST
Kannur: Once the heart of village life, Keralam's beedi sheds were places where tobacco was rolled, folk songs filled the air, and political arguments could continue for hours. Today, many of those sheds are silent.
Their decline mirrors a remarkable social transformation in Keralam — and one that has also brought a significant public-health gain.
While tobacco consumption continues to be a concern across India, data released by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister shows that Keralam recorded an 8.4-percentage-point decline in tobacco consumption between 2011–12 and 2023–24. Keralam was among the few states, along with Chhattisgarh and the Andaman Islands, to register a decline.
The change is visible in both rural and urban Keralam. In rural areas, tobacco consumption fell from 27.4% to 19%, while the urban figure declined from 21.99% to 18.97%. Rural beedi consumption alone dropped from 11.9% to 7.9%.
Anti-tobacco campaigns and the younger generation's declining interest in beedis are among the factors attributed to the change. Cigarette and cigar consumption has also fallen, while gutkha consumption recorded only a marginal 0.1% increase.
But Keralam's changing relationship with tobacco has created another story — the slow disappearance of an industry that once provided livelihoods to tens of thousands.
From 42,000 Workers to Just 1,500
Few institutions illustrate this transformation better than Kerala Dinesh Beedi, the workers' cooperative established in 1969 to protect beedi workers from exploitation.
At its peak in the 1980s, around 42,000 workers were employed by Dinesh, while nearly another 100,000 worked in the private beedi sector. Today, only around 1,500 workers remain with Dinesh, while the private sector has about 600 workers.
And there is a striking statistic: no one has joined the trade as a new worker since 1993.
"If we consider moving forward with this industry, these 1,500 workers will retire in two or three years," said Kerala Dinesh chairman M K Dinesh Babu.
The retirement age is 58, he said, leaving the cooperative with what he sees as a survival window of barely three years.
“The younger generation has no interest in smoking beedis, and its influence waned with the emergence of cigarettes,” he said.
For workers who remain, the end is approaching almost naturally.
"When I joined Dinesh, there were 500 people here. Now the numbers are steadily declining. A lot of people will retire in two years. Since no new workers are joining, looking for alternative work isn't feasible either,” said worker Shaima N.
Beedi Industry Has No Future
Ironically, the decline in the workforce has not eliminated demand for Dinesh beedis. “We see no future potential in the beedi sector. Yet there is demand — the output from 1,500 workers isn't enough to meet our agents' orders,” Dinesh Babu said.
Dinesh workers receive ₹575 for every 1,000 beedis, including benefits, while workers rolling around 900 beedis can earn up to ₹2,000, including dearness allowance, he said.
Private companies, however, pay less than ₹300, according to Dinesh. The cooperative also faces competition from cheap beedis brought in from other states.
Beedi Coop Plan For A Post-Beedi Future
Dinesh had anticipated that the tobacco industry would not last forever. Three decades ago, the cooperative began diversifying its activities to protect its workforce from the industry's eventual decline.
It entered food processing in 1997 and IT in 1999, and subsequently expanded into umbrella manufacturing, apparel, and hospitality through Cafe Dinesh.
The smoke may be disappearing from Kerala's beedi sheds. But the cooperative born around those sheds is trying to ensure that its workers' story does not disappear with it.
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