From Phases To Finger: Stormy EC Talks In Kolkata As TMC Focuses On 'Voter Rights', Oppn Pushes Phase Cut
Opposition parties demanded a one or two-phase election, citing law and order concerns, while TMC raised voter disenfranchisement issues during meetings with the EC.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
Kolkata: Divergent political calculations over the number of polling phases for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election surfaced on Monday as the Election Commission’s full bench held meetings with political parties in the city. While the BJP, the Left parties and the Congress largely converged on the need to restrict the election to two phases, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) chose not to enter the debate over phases and instead raised concerns over voter disenfranchisement.
Representatives of the BJP and the Left argued that the election should be conducted in one phase or at the most two, while the Congress said it would prefer the entire election to be held in a single phase. Opposition parties maintained that a multi-phase election tends to benefit the ruling party by allowing it to deploy organisational and political resources strategically across the phases.
The TMC delegation, however, avoided commenting on the number of phases during their meeting with the Commission and instead focused on what it described as the larger issue of safeguarding voting rights. The party said it had made it clear before the Commission that no citizen should be deprived of their right to vote.
West Bengal minister and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, who attended the discussions along with Minister of State for Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya and former state Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar-turned-TMC member, said the party had raised strong objections to the Election Commission’s approach.
“This is not the forum to discuss phases,” Hakim said after the meeting. “We told him (the Chief Election Commissioner) that we know how you function. You have not been able to prove that there is even a single Rohingya or infiltrator. Who will take responsibility for the deaths of so many people? You have framed a policy after listening to the BJP, and that is a mistake. You have created a perception by listening to the BJP,” he added.
Hakim said the TMC had urged the Commission to ensure that legitimate voters are not excluded from the electoral process.
“We have requested that no Indian citizen should be deprived of the right to vote. No one can take away this right. The Commission must ensure that valid voters are not excluded. Gyanesh Kumar questioned us about going to the Supreme Court. The Commission's higher-ups are angry because we approached the Supreme Court. We have the right to approach the apex court a hundred times to protect the rights of our citizens. You cannot decide who is a citizen of India. You have risen above the Constitution,” he said.
The most dramatic exchange appeared to have taken place between the Commission and the TMC delegation. According to the ruling party, the meeting witnessed heated arguments and even allegations of misconduct. Chandrima Bhattacharya alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar behaved rudely with her during the meeting.
“Those who are citizens and legitimate voters must not be excluded. He did not want to listen to us. He got angry and told me ‘Don’t shout. It shows how much respect you have for women,” Bhattacharya said after the meeting. She added that she had not intended to raise her voice.
“I had no intention of shouting. Perhaps they felt my voice was a little loud. Women in Bengal speak in a strong voice. If that is inconvenient for you, I have nothing to say. How can you tell me not to shout? They also said that since we have gone to the Supreme Court, there is nothing more for them to say. Of course, we went to the Supreme Court. We have the right to go there. We will go wherever necessary to protect the rights of citizens,” she said.
The TMC alleged that the Commission had not taken any of its concerns seriously during the meeting.
The Election Commission’s full bench had arrived in the state on Sunday night and began consultations with recognised political parties on Monday morning at a five-star hotel in New Town. The Commission held discussions with representatives of eight recognised political parties. It will also hold talks with the state Chief Secretary, DGP, DMs and SPs over poll preparation.
The BJP delegation comprising Jagannath Chattopadhyay, Tapas Roy and Shishir Bajoria met the Commission first. Speaking to reporters afterwards, Bajoria said the party had placed a 16-point charter of demands before Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with the first demand being that the Assembly election should be held in one or at most two phases. According to the BJP, the demand stems from concerns over law and order.
“Instead of multiple phases, the election should be held in one phase or at most two,” Bajoria said, adding, “In the past, conducting elections in too many phases has led to deterioration of the law and order situation in the state.”
The BJP also raised objections to remarks made by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee regarding the Chief Election Commissioner’s finger. Bajoria said the party had asked the Commission to take the matter seriously.
“We have said that talk of cutting off a finger had been made, where it was said that Gyanesh Kumar, this is not your personal finger. This is about cutting the finger of the Constitution of India. We are filing an FIR, and you (EC) should also file an FIR. We have told them not to take this lightly,” Bajoria said.
He added that the Chief Election Commissioner responded by emphasising the symbolic importance of the indelible ink mark used during voting. “He pointed to the finger and said that the finger on which the ink is applied during voting is not anyone’s personal finger. Behind it stands the strength of 140 crore people and the strength of democracy,” Bajoria said.
The BJP also complained about the deployment of central forces in the state. “In several places, the central forces are being kept idle. That cannot continue. Route marches are being conducted in peaceful areas. Central forces must be used appropriately,” Bajoria said.
Meanwhile, the Left parties broadly echoed the BJP’s demand for limiting the number of phases. After meeting the Commission, CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim said the election should ideally be conducted in a single phase.
“The election should be held in one phase, or at most two. Otherwise, TMC goons and criminals will spread violence,” Salim said.
He also criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of the electoral rolls, claiming that officials involved in the exercise had made serious errors. “The BLOs and state administrative officials who carried out the SIR process had many flaws. Today, the Commission itself has admitted that. They said that among the officials involved in the process, there were some 'ghosts within the mustard seeds'. We said, not some, but the entire mustard field is full of ghosts. Then how can you expect them to conduct a neutral election?” Salim questioned.
According to the CPI(M) leader, the Chief Election Commissioner assured the delegation that the Commission would ensure strict enforcement during the polls. “He (CEC) told us that they will conduct the election strictly,” Salim said.
The Congress, for its part, indicated that it would welcome a single-phase election, but stressed that peace and security must be guaranteed.
“We will be happy if the election is held in one phase,” said senior Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya. “But you must ensure that the polling is peaceful. If you say that even with one phase you cannot prevent violence, then we will not agree to it,” he said.
The consultations reflect the sharply differing political calculations ahead of the high-stakes Assembly election in West Bengal. Opposition parties are pushing for fewer phases, arguing that extended multi-phase polling provides the ruling party with a greater operational advantage. The TMC, however, appears to be shifting the focus to voter rights and allegations of attempts to exclude legitimate voters.
