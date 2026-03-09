ETV Bharat / state

From Phases To Finger: Stormy EC Talks In Kolkata As TMC Focuses On 'Voter Rights', Oppn Pushes Phase Cut

Kolkata: Divergent political calculations over the number of polling phases for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election surfaced on Monday as the Election Commission’s full bench held meetings with political parties in the city. While the BJP, the Left parties and the Congress largely converged on the need to restrict the election to two phases, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) chose not to enter the debate over phases and instead raised concerns over voter disenfranchisement.

Representatives of the BJP and the Left argued that the election should be conducted in one phase or at the most two, while the Congress said it would prefer the entire election to be held in a single phase. Opposition parties maintained that a multi-phase election tends to benefit the ruling party by allowing it to deploy organisational and political resources strategically across the phases.

The TMC delegation, however, avoided commenting on the number of phases during their meeting with the Commission and instead focused on what it described as the larger issue of safeguarding voting rights. The party said it had made it clear before the Commission that no citizen should be deprived of their right to vote.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, State Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and former DGP-turned-TMC member Rajeev Kumar address reporters after meeting with EC full bench-2 (ETV Bharat)

West Bengal minister and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, who attended the discussions along with Minister of State for Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya and former state Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar-turned-TMC member, said the party had raised strong objections to the Election Commission’s approach.

“This is not the forum to discuss phases,” Hakim said after the meeting. “We told him (the Chief Election Commissioner) that we know how you function. You have not been able to prove that there is even a single Rohingya or infiltrator. Who will take responsibility for the deaths of so many people? You have framed a policy after listening to the BJP, and that is a mistake. You have created a perception by listening to the BJP,” he added.

Hakim said the TMC had urged the Commission to ensure that legitimate voters are not excluded from the electoral process.

“We have requested that no Indian citizen should be deprived of the right to vote. No one can take away this right. The Commission must ensure that valid voters are not excluded. Gyanesh Kumar questioned us about going to the Supreme Court. The Commission's higher-ups are angry because we approached the Supreme Court. We have the right to approach the apex court a hundred times to protect the rights of our citizens. You cannot decide who is a citizen of India. You have risen above the Constitution,” he said.

The most dramatic exchange appeared to have taken place between the Commission and the TMC delegation. According to the ruling party, the meeting witnessed heated arguments and even allegations of misconduct. Chandrima Bhattacharya alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar behaved rudely with her during the meeting.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, State Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and former DGP-turned-TMC while meeting EC full bench (ETV Bharat)

“Those who are citizens and legitimate voters must not be excluded. He did not want to listen to us. He got angry and told me ‘Don’t shout. It shows how much respect you have for women,” Bhattacharya said after the meeting. She added that she had not intended to raise her voice.

“I had no intention of shouting. Perhaps they felt my voice was a little loud. Women in Bengal speak in a strong voice. If that is inconvenient for you, I have nothing to say. How can you tell me not to shout? They also said that since we have gone to the Supreme Court, there is nothing more for them to say. Of course, we went to the Supreme Court. We have the right to go there. We will go wherever necessary to protect the rights of citizens,” she said.

The TMC alleged that the Commission had not taken any of its concerns seriously during the meeting.