ETV Bharat / state

'From Nitin Nabin To Amit Shah': Man Poses As PA To Union Home Minister In Odisha, Gets Caught

Jagannath Mandal in police custody ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: Maitri Vihar police in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on Sunday arrested a man from Ganjam for posing as the personal assistant (PA) to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and duping a resident of Rs 13,500.

The accused was identified as Jagannath Mandal, a resident of Panchagaon under Golanthara police station in Ganjam district. A habitual offender, he was arrested in Berhampur earlier this year for posing as the personal assistant of BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

Following a medical examination at Capital Hospital, he was produced before a court which remanded him to judicial custody. As per the complainant, Jagannath called him via WhatsApp on November 27 and introduced himself as Sanjay Tiwari. Mandal told the complainant that he was the personal assistant to the Home Minister and needed two rooms booked at a premium hotel in Bhubaneswar's Jayadev Vihar for members of Shah's family. Mandal asked the victim to pay him Rs 13,500 for the purpose and the latter did so by sending the amount to a PhonePe number provided by him. However, the victim realized he was cheated following which he filed a complaint at the Maitri Vihar police station where a case (no 538/2026) was registered on Saturday. A team of police arrested Mandal from Ganjam on the day.