From NGO To Politics: Rivaba Jadeja Recalls PM Modi’s Advice That Changed Her Course
Jadeja said Modi mentioned to her that the method of serving the country can be different, and he also talked about youth participation in politics.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 2:53 AM IST
Jaipur: Rivaba Jadeja, Gujarat’s education minister, has spoken about how a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018 became the turning point that helped her enter politics to take part in nation-building.
Addressing the participants of the Indian Youth Parliament in Jaipur, Jadeja talked about many things like her entry into politics, gender equality, the education sector, youth movements and so on.
Jadeja described her encounter with the Prime Minister when she was heading an NGO and wanted to serve the nation through any route, be it civil service or army and other.
According to Jadeja, Modi mentioned to her that even though the aim remains the same, the method can be different, and he also talked about the importance of youth participation in politics.
She said that she then got into politics in the year 2019 with the intention of working for nation-building and the dream of making India a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed country). Jadeja went on to say that she subsequently visited more than 200 villages and finally got nominated by the BJP from Jamnagar North constituency in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly Elections.
‘Politics is a full-time job; the public demands answers’
Responding to a question, Rivaba said that work is paramount in any field. Politics, in particular, is a full-time job where one must first keep track of one's own work, then report to the party, and finally answer to the public regarding what was achieved during one's tenure.
Addressing the challenges of the political sphere, Jadeja noted that women are multifaceted and skilled at maintaining the balance. As a full-time politician, work often takes precedence over family, requiring the family to make compromises. Though she has received full support from her family, her nine-year-old daughter sometimes complains, and she makes an effort to dedicate time to her.
'Ensured education reaches every child'
Speaking on her role as education minister, Jadeja emphasised that education is a matter of social responsibility and should be viewed in conjunction with social cohesion. The potential outcomes of this are immense. Addressing gender equality through the co-education system, she stated that access to education is essential, regardless of the format. It is the system's moral obligation to ensure that every child in the country has access to education. Therefore, if even a single child remains deprived of education, the system must be held accountable, she noted.
On Gen-Z movement
Regarding movements led by the country's youth, she remarked, "Aspirations change from generation to generation. As a millennial, my aspirations were different. Similarly, every generation has had—and will continue to have—its own aspirations. It remains as crucial as ever for the system and the government to be accountable and responsible."
She stated that suppressing questions only leads to more questions arising. Therefore, it is essential to incorporate these inquiries into the system as a means of reform. Jadeja noted that upon assuming office, PM Modi adopted a similar approach, engaging with people from every generation and addressing questions relevant to them. He emphasised the need to reflect on what teachings Lord Krishna would offer today and how the energy of the youth can be harnessed for nation-building, she pointed out.
Discovering the truth on social media
According to Rivaba, PM Modi urged the younger generation to seek the truth behind what they see or perceive on social media, noting that the education system could play a vital role in this process. Regarding political parties attempting to capitalise on this movement for political gain, she pointed out that they had avenues to voice their concerns within the constitutional framework. These parties could have introduced a bill in Parliament or the Legislative Assembly, but they lacked the intent to do so—even though such a move would have benefited the youth.
“These political parties must decide whether they wish to guide the youth toward a path of development or mislead and divert them. They must answer whether they genuinely intend to resolve issues facing the youth or are merely orchestrating political games by spreading propaganda on social media,” Rivaba added.
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