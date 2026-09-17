ETV Bharat / state

From NGO To Politics: Rivaba Jadeja Recalls PM Modi’s Advice That Changed Her Course

Jaipur: Rivaba Jadeja, Gujarat’s education minister, has spoken about how a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018 became the turning point that helped her enter politics to take part in nation-building.

Addressing the participants of the Indian Youth Parliament in Jaipur, Jadeja talked about many things like her entry into politics, gender equality, the education sector, youth movements and so on.

Jadeja described her encounter with the Prime Minister when she was heading an NGO and wanted to serve the nation through any route, be it civil service or army and other.

According to Jadeja, Modi mentioned to her that even though the aim remains the same, the method can be different, and he also talked about the importance of youth participation in politics.

She said that she then got into politics in the year 2019 with the intention of working for nation-building and the dream of making India a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed country). Jadeja went on to say that she subsequently visited more than 200 villages and finally got nominated by the BJP from Jamnagar North constituency in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly Elections.

‘Politics is a full-time job; the public demands answers’

Responding to a question, Rivaba said that work is paramount in any field. Politics, in particular, is a full-time job where one must first keep track of one's own work, then report to the party, and finally answer to the public regarding what was achieved during one's tenure.

Addressing the challenges of the political sphere, Jadeja noted that women are multifaceted and skilled at maintaining the balance. As a full-time politician, work often takes precedence over family, requiring the family to make compromises. Though she has received full support from her family, her nine-year-old daughter sometimes complains, and she makes an effort to dedicate time to her.

'Ensured education reaches every child'