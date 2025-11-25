ETV Bharat / state

From Naxal Zone To Agriculture Hub: How Kanker Farmers Earn Rs 1 Lakh Per Acre With Semialata Lac

Purushottam Mandavi, a farmer from Kirkadand village, began lac cultivation in 2005 after receiving training from the Forest Department and the Lac Training Centre in Ranchi. Though his initial production was 5–10 kg of lac, today his yield has increased five-fold.

Officials from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) say earnings under this model can exceed Rs 1 lakh per acre due to lower long-term expenditure and frequent harvest cycles.

Traditionally, lac is cultivated on safflower and plum trees. However, agricultural scientists in Kanker have done something different. They have developed a semialata-based model that reduces input costs and increases productivity. Semialata saplings mature within a year, and lac can be harvested every six months.

Kanker: Shattering the Naxal image once Kanker was associated with, farmers here are changing the narrative - from fear to prosperity - through lac cultivation. The district is now emerging as a leading centre of modern lac cultivation producing nearly 7,000 metric tonnes annually, the highest in the country, adopting the the semialata-based lac model.

"I received 120 semialata saplings free of cost from KVK Kanker. From just 2-3 decimals of land, I got 27 kg of lac in the first year. Now I cultivate lac on eight acres and earn Rs 12 lakh annually,” he said.

Manish Sori, another farmer from Tarasgaon, described semialata as a low-maintenance option that promises high profits. “Semialata matures in one year, and lac is ready just six months after inoculation. Last season, I sold at Rs 820 a kilo, earning Rs 70,000–80,000 per acre,” Sori said.

While initial investment is Rs 1–1.5 lakh, costs fall sharply in subsequent cycles, Sori, who reported a combined annual profit of Rs 3-4 lakh from lac produced on safflower, plum and semialata, added.

Lac produced in Kanker is used in multiple sectors. Starting from industries ranging from electrical insulators, gramophone records, varnish, cement, inks to crafts bangles, jewellery, furniture polish, and wooden toy finishing, lac is used extensively. Besides in healthcare, Ayurvedic and Unani medicines for skin disorders and wound healing, lac is in always in demand.

According to Dr. Birbal Sahu, head of the District Agricultural Science Centre, Kanker produces India’s good quality Kusumi Lac. To address seed shortages, the district has expanded semialata cultivation to 60–70 acres.

“Farmers have started getting lac seed continuously. After safflower harvest, inoculation is repeated through different stages of maturity, ensuring year-round availability. MSP procurement has also strengthened the sector,” Dr. Sahu said.

Officials say lac cultivation has not only improved farmer incomes but helped in reshaping the district’s image. Kanker is now supplying lac seeds to other states and is being recognised as a national hub for high-quality lac production.

As per a paper 'Lac Cultivation on Bushy Lac Host' published in researchgate, semialata is helpful because it grows quickly on plantation basis even in planes. "It is a leguminous plant and prefers drained soil and partially sloppy land. Plantation of semialata can be raised within a year and lac cultivation can be started from second year of plantation raising. Being a leguminous plant, it fixes nitrogen in the soil and improves fertility and productivity of soil. Semialata is most suitable for winter season kusmi lac cultivation. However, there are a few limiting factors , that is irrigation requirement during moisture stress periods, inability to sustain heavy inoculation (lac insect load), easy theft problem and prone to grazing by the cattle, which must be taken care for lac cultivation," the paper states.