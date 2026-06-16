ETV Bharat / state

How A Small Volleyball Centre Turned Latehar Into Jharkhand's Rising Sports Hub

Latehar: Once known for Naxal violence, Jharkhand's Latehar district is now emerging as one of the finest sports places. The Volleyball Day Boarding Centre is producing more than 70 national-level players since its establishment in 2005. Despite limited resources, the academy has helped young athletes represent the state and secure jobs in the armed forces and other government services.

Much of the credit goes to the inhouse coach Praveen Mishra, who trained several national level volleyball players, and many of them are eying for an Olympic gold.

While the academy is gaining recognition, there have been resource constraints and challenging circumstances. However, the training and motivation have kept the young athletes of the academy win several medals and accolades in state-level tournaments.