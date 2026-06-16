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How A Small Volleyball Centre Turned Latehar Into Jharkhand's Rising Sports Hub

The inhouse coach Praveen Mishra has trained several national level volleyball players, and many of them are eying for an Olympic gold.

The Day Boarding Volleyball Centre in Latehar has given players a new lease of life
Volleyball player sharing her epxerience in academy (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 16, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Latehar: Once known for Naxal violence, Jharkhand's Latehar district is now emerging as one of the finest sports places. The Volleyball Day Boarding Centre is producing more than 70 national-level players since its establishment in 2005. Despite limited resources, the academy has helped young athletes represent the state and secure jobs in the armed forces and other government services.

Much of the credit goes to the inhouse coach Praveen Mishra, who trained several national level volleyball players, and many of them are eying for an Olympic gold.

While the academy is gaining recognition, there have been resource constraints and challenging circumstances. However, the training and motivation have kept the young athletes of the academy win several medals and accolades in state-level tournaments.

The Day Boarding Volleyball Centre in Latehar has given players a new lease of life
Training regime of volleyball players (ETV Bharat)

National-level volleyball players Rajni Kumari and Sita Kumari said they knew very little about the sport before joining the centre. However, volleyball has changed their lives and given them an identity in society. They shared that they train every day at the academy and their dream is to represent India at global sports events.

The Day Boarding Volleyball Centre in Latehar has given players a new lease of life
Training regime of volleyball players (ETV Bharat)

According to the coach, the athletes of the centre have even been able to secure jobs in the Indian Army, Jharkhand police, the Border Security Force (BSF), and other security agencies.

The Day Boarding Volleyball Centre in Latehar has given players a new lease of life
Training regime of volleyball players (ETV Bharat)

Latehar District Sports Officer Avinesh Tripathi said the players at the Volleyball Day Boarding Centre have been performing exceptionally well. To provide them with better facilities and opportunities, the district administration is planning to convert the day boarding centre into a full-fledged residential training centre and the Deputy Commissioner is initiating the process.

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TAGGED:

NATIONAL PLAYERS
YOUTH DEVELOPMENT
NAXAL AFFECTED REGION
VOLLEYBALL TRAINING CENTRE
VOLLEYBALL ACADEMY

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