ETV Bharat / state

From Murder Charges To Death Threats: The Long List Of Controversies Surrounding Girdhari Lal Sahu

Dehradun: Girdhari Lal Sahu, the husband of Uttarakhand cabinet minister Rekha Arya, is in the eye of the storm. Rekha has levelled serious allegations against Sahu, filing an FIR against him at the Cantt police station in Dehradun.

On October 15, Arya went live on social media to share her side of the story. In the video, she appeared in tears and expressed concerns regarding her and her children’s safety. The minister also made public two alleged audio recordings involving Sahu and has submitted these clips to the Dehradun police.

The audio recordings allegedly contain references to financial transactions, legal cases, requests for legal assistance, election-related matters, and even threats of having someone shot. These revelations have once again brought Sahu into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

This is not the first time that Sahu has faced such accusations. He has been embroiled in various controversies in the past as well.

Who is Girdhari Lal Sahu?

Sahu originally hails from the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. His name has frequently surfaced in political and business circles in Bareilly, as well as within the political landscape of Uttarakhand. In 1990, he served as a municipal councillor in Bareilly. His profile in Uttarakhand’s political corridors gained further prominence following his marriage to Rekha Arya.

Sahu’s public profile is not defined solely by his political connections or family ties. He has also been the subject of serious allegations, land-related disputes, and police action in various cases over the years.

The latest FIR filed by his wife has once again brought his personal life and past controversies into the public domain. One of the most prominent past cases involving Sahu concerns the murder of Bareilly-based businessman Naresh Jain and his wife, Pushpa. The couple was murdered in Bareilly on June 11, 1990, and Sahu was named as an accused in the case.

In August 2021, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him by the court in connection with this murder. Charges were framed against 11 individuals, including Girdhari. The matter is currently sub- judice.

Involvement in land-related disputes

Sahu’s name has also surfaced in disputes concerning land transactions. In 2016, five FIRs were registered in the Kichha area of ​​the Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand, all related to land dealings. These cases included allegations of fraud and intimidation. Three of these FIRs were quashed in November 2016 following a settlement, while the remaining cases are still ongoing.