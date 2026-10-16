From Murder Charges To Death Threats: The Long List Of Controversies Surrounding Girdhari Lal Sahu
Sahu has also been the subject of serious allegations, land-related disputes, and police action in various cases over the years.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 9:19 PM IST
Dehradun: Girdhari Lal Sahu, the husband of Uttarakhand cabinet minister Rekha Arya, is in the eye of the storm. Rekha has levelled serious allegations against Sahu, filing an FIR against him at the Cantt police station in Dehradun.
On October 15, Arya went live on social media to share her side of the story. In the video, she appeared in tears and expressed concerns regarding her and her children’s safety. The minister also made public two alleged audio recordings involving Sahu and has submitted these clips to the Dehradun police.
The audio recordings allegedly contain references to financial transactions, legal cases, requests for legal assistance, election-related matters, and even threats of having someone shot. These revelations have once again brought Sahu into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.
This is not the first time that Sahu has faced such accusations. He has been embroiled in various controversies in the past as well.
Who is Girdhari Lal Sahu?
Sahu originally hails from the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. His name has frequently surfaced in political and business circles in Bareilly, as well as within the political landscape of Uttarakhand. In 1990, he served as a municipal councillor in Bareilly. His profile in Uttarakhand’s political corridors gained further prominence following his marriage to Rekha Arya.
Sahu’s public profile is not defined solely by his political connections or family ties. He has also been the subject of serious allegations, land-related disputes, and police action in various cases over the years.
The latest FIR filed by his wife has once again brought his personal life and past controversies into the public domain. One of the most prominent past cases involving Sahu concerns the murder of Bareilly-based businessman Naresh Jain and his wife, Pushpa. The couple was murdered in Bareilly on June 11, 1990, and Sahu was named as an accused in the case.
In August 2021, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him by the court in connection with this murder. Charges were framed against 11 individuals, including Girdhari. The matter is currently sub- judice.
Involvement in land-related disputes
Sahu’s name has also surfaced in disputes concerning land transactions. In 2016, five FIRs were registered in the Kichha area of the Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand, all related to land dealings. These cases included allegations of fraud and intimidation. Three of these FIRs were quashed in November 2016 following a settlement, while the remaining cases are still ongoing.
Serious allegations by a former employee
In October 2017, Naresh Gangwar, a former employee of Girdhari Lal Sahu, levelled serious allegations against him. Gangwar claimed that Sahu had taken him to Sri Lanka under the pretext of blood donation, where his kidney was removed without his consent. In his complaint, Gangwar stated that he had been promised a house and money in exchange for the kidney.
At the time, Sahu claimed he was being framed and that the allegations were an attempt to tarnish his political image. However, Gangwar, who was expected to provide a statement, failed to appear before the police despite multiple summons.
The case remains recorded in the police files till now. Serious allegations have been levelled against Girdhari Lal Sahu’s son and nephews. Various controversies involving Girdhari Lal’s family have surfaced from time to time. In July 2022, an FIR was registered against his son (from his first marriage) for allegedly mobilising a crowd at a gathering.
Subsequently, in January 2023, the names of two of his nephews emerged in connection with a firing incident. In this incident, two individuals sustained injuries from pellets, while another person was struck on the head with the butt of a handgun. The police later registered a case.
A controversy also arose regarding the use of an official government board and a vehicle equipped with red and blue beacon lights. In September 2024, an issue came to light involving a vehicle displaying an Uttarakhand government board and red-blue beacon lights. Rekha Arya herself filed a complaint against a woman and a man in connection with this matter.
In her complaint, Rekha Arya alleged that the accused woman had used the address of Girdhari Lal Sahu’s residence in Bareilly on her Aadhaar card and passport. Furthermore, the woman was accused of stealing Rs seven lakh in cash and a gold-studded rudraksha necklace from Sahu’s Bareilly home. At the time, the woman had claimed to be a manager at Sahu’s company. No action has been taken in this matter till now. In other words, the case has not been pursued further.
Controversial remarks regarding girls from Bihar
In January 2025, Sahu courted controversy for making objectionable remarks about girls from Bihar. Speaking from a public platform, he claimed that in Bihar, girls could be ‘obtained’ for marriage for a sum of Rs 20,000 to 25,000. This comment drew widespread criticism from both political and social circles.
The remarks sparked a major controversy, becoming a subject of intense discussion across both Uttarakhand and Bihar. As the controversy escalated, Girdhari issued a video to clarify his remarks and also offered an apology.
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