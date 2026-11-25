ETV Bharat / state

From Milan To Purulia: Italian Woman Travels Thousands Of Miles To Learn Chhau Mask-Making

Purulia: Fascinated by the vibrant facial expressions of the hand-crafted Purulia's traditional Chhau masks, a 35-year-old Italian woman travelled thousands of kilometres from Milan to West Bengal's Purulia district to learn the art directly from the local artisans.

Enrica, a tour guide by profession, arrived in Charida village in Purulia's Baghmundi block on November 18. Currently, she is undergoing hands-on training under noted mask-maker Bhim Sutradhar, spending six hours daily to learn the traditional craft of the region.

She was attracted by the Chhau masks while researching Indian folk art online and the technique behind these masks captivated her so deeply that she decided to seek training directly from the artisans themselves.

From learning about blending clay, paper and cloth to applying layers of paint to the masks and capturing specific facial expressions, Enrica is learning all aspects of the technical process involved in mask-making. Also, her interest extends beyond the techniques as she is delving into the history behind the masks used for Chhau dance and theatrical performances.

Artisan Bhim Sutradhar recalled that Enrica had initially contacted him over the phone. He had assumed she was simply interested in purchasing a mask but soon realised that she intended to travel all the way from Italy to master the art of mask-making.

Sutradhar guided her on how to reach the village. Although Enrica is staying at a local lodge, she occasionally stays at Sutradhar's home whenever it proves more convenient for her work and has developed a bond with the artisan's family.