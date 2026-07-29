ETV Bharat / state

Young Engineer Sai Dheeraj From Telangana's Mattampally Helps Power Skyroot's Vikram-1 Mission

Hyderabad: A dream nurtured since childhood has turned into reality for Sirigirishetti Venkata Sai Dheeraj, a young engineer from Mattampally, Telangana who played a key role in the launch of Vikram-1, India's first private orbital rocket.

Sai Dheeraj is a hardware engineer in the avionics division of Skyroot Aerospace, the Hyderabad-based space technology startup behind the landmark mission.

Sai Dheeraj is the son of Venkateswara Rao, a retired senior assistant from the NCL factory at Mattampally, and Jayalakshmi, a teacher at Montfort High School, Mattampally. His achievement has brought pride to his family and the local community.

He completed his schooling at NCL High School before pursuing a B Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) from Anurag Engineering College, Kodad, Suryapet district. After graduating, he briefly worked as a contract engineer at DRDO before joining Skyroot Aerospace, where he became part of the team developing advanced launch vehicle technologies.

Sai Dheeraj was a member of the 'Efficiency' team, one of the core engineering groups responsible for the solid motors used in the first, second and third stages of the Vikram-1 launch vehicle. He and his colleagues spent nearly one month at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, preparing the rocket for launch.