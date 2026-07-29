Young Engineer Sai Dheeraj From Telangana's Mattampally Helps Power Skyroot's Vikram-1 Mission
He was part of the core engineering group responsible for the solid motors used in different stages of the Vikram-1 launch vehicle.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: A dream nurtured since childhood has turned into reality for Sirigirishetti Venkata Sai Dheeraj, a young engineer from Mattampally, Telangana who played a key role in the launch of Vikram-1, India's first private orbital rocket.
Sai Dheeraj is a hardware engineer in the avionics division of Skyroot Aerospace, the Hyderabad-based space technology startup behind the landmark mission.
Sai Dheeraj is the son of Venkateswara Rao, a retired senior assistant from the NCL factory at Mattampally, and Jayalakshmi, a teacher at Montfort High School, Mattampally. His achievement has brought pride to his family and the local community.
He completed his schooling at NCL High School before pursuing a B Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) from Anurag Engineering College, Kodad, Suryapet district. After graduating, he briefly worked as a contract engineer at DRDO before joining Skyroot Aerospace, where he became part of the team developing advanced launch vehicle technologies.
Sai Dheeraj was a member of the 'Efficiency' team, one of the core engineering groups responsible for the solid motors used in the first, second and third stages of the Vikram-1 launch vehicle. He and his colleagues spent nearly one month at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, preparing the rocket for launch.
Speaking about the mission, Sai Dheeraj said the nozzle actuation system in the first three stages was one of the most critical aspects of the launch. A team of nearly 50 engineers worked meticulously to monitor every stage of the mission, constantly reviewing system performance and consulting senior experts to ensure mission success.
He said working at Skyroot Aerospace has provided him with invaluable practical experience, allowing him to contribute directly to one of India's most significant private space missions. Skyroot Aerospace, founded in 2018, had earlier successfully launched a sub-orbital rocket in 2022, and the success of Vikram-1 marks another major milestone for the company.
A Dream Fulfilled Through Perseverance
Sai Dheeraj shared that his childhood dream was to become a rocket scientist at ISRO. Although he was not selected during an earlier ISRO recruitment process, he refused to give up on his ambition. Instead, he continued working towards his goal and eventually found the opportunity to contribute to India's space programme through Skyroot Aerospace.
He said the success of the Vikram-1 mission has made him proud and proved that determination and perseverance can open new doors, even when initial setbacks occur. His journey from a small town in Telangana to contributing to a historic space mission is now inspiring many aspiring engineers to pursue careers in India's rapidly growing space sector.
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