From Maoist Stronghold To Tourist Hub: The Revival Of Bhongapal In Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur: Mahashivratri was celebrated in the historic village of Bhongapal this year with a difference. Along with this religious event, a major demand emerged from the villagers of this area that formed the core of the armed Maoist struggle in Chhattisgarh not too far ago.

The villagers demanded that Bhongapal's historical heritage be preserved and the area be developed for tourism. The most distinctive feature of Bhongapal is the unique confluence of Buddhist, Hindu, and tribal traditions. The tribal community worships the Buddha statue as "Dodamudiya." The Sapta Rani statue is considered his wife and is also worshipped.

The Buddha statue in Bhongapal. (ETV Bharat)

The Sapta Rani statue depicts the seven queens along with a young child, whom the villagers believe to be their son. This site is a living example of tribal faith and history.

If not protected in time, this precious heritage could be lost forever, the villagers warned, and they hoped that the government and administration would take immediate action and place Bhongopal on Chhattisgarh's historical tourism map.

Located on the borders of Narayanpur, Kondagaon, and Kanker, the Mahashivaratri occasion, when there was a huge congregation, the tribals found an opportunity to resort to the demand for the revival of the history and culture of the place.

In the Farasgaon village located at the development block of Kondagaon district, the Mahashivaratri puja was offered to the ancient 6th-century Shivalinga and the Sapta Rani statue.