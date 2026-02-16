From Maoist Stronghold To Tourist Hub: The Revival Of Bhongapal In Chhattisgarh
The villagers demanded that Bhongapal's historical heritage be preserved and the area be developed for tourism.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
Narayanpur: Mahashivratri was celebrated in the historic village of Bhongapal this year with a difference. Along with this religious event, a major demand emerged from the villagers of this area that formed the core of the armed Maoist struggle in Chhattisgarh not too far ago.
The villagers demanded that Bhongapal's historical heritage be preserved and the area be developed for tourism. The most distinctive feature of Bhongapal is the unique confluence of Buddhist, Hindu, and tribal traditions. The tribal community worships the Buddha statue as "Dodamudiya." The Sapta Rani statue is considered his wife and is also worshipped.
The Sapta Rani statue depicts the seven queens along with a young child, whom the villagers believe to be their son. This site is a living example of tribal faith and history.
If not protected in time, this precious heritage could be lost forever, the villagers warned, and they hoped that the government and administration would take immediate action and place Bhongopal on Chhattisgarh's historical tourism map.
Located on the borders of Narayanpur, Kondagaon, and Kanker, the Mahashivaratri occasion, when there was a huge congregation, the tribals found an opportunity to resort to the demand for the revival of the history and culture of the place.
In the Farasgaon village located at the development block of Kondagaon district, the Mahashivaratri puja was offered to the ancient 6th-century Shivalinga and the Sapta Rani statue.
Religious fervour was evident at the Bhongapal temple complex on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Devotees from the surrounding rural areas participated in the Jalabhishek, Rudrabhishek, Havan-Path, a Kundiya Mahayagna and a nightly Ramayana recitation. The Gram Panchayat and the organizing committee jointly organised the event. The Sarpanch and villagers stated that this was not just a worship, but a pledge to preserve their culture and history.
The history of the village of Bhongopal dates back approximately 1,500 years. Archaeological excavations here have uncovered two ancient Shiva Lingas, a Sapta Rani statue, a giant Buddhist statue and temple remains from the 6th century.
All of these have been preserved at the excavation site. Villagers say that this place was previously known as "Doda Mudiya" in Gondi, which means "elder on the riverbank" in Hindi. The villagers mistook the giant Buddha statue on the riverbank for the statue of an elder and worshipped it for years.
In 1990-91, the Archaeological Department conducted surveys and excavations here, uncovering Buddhist relics, meditation sites, and ruins of ancient temples. A Buddhist statue was installed on the mound on the riverbank in 1991, and the Shiva Linga and Sapta Rani statues were placed on the surrounding temple remains. The district administration constructed a shed to protect these statues from rain and sun, but security arrangements remain incomplete.
Heritage At Risk Due To Neglect Of Security
Villagers pointed out that anti-social elements have repeatedly damaged the statues. Some people spread the superstition that pieces of the statues can be put into food to control perceived enemies. Due to these rumours, the statues have been scratched, and some precious relics have even been stolen. Villagers say that if security is not restored soon, this heritage site could be destroyed.
Last year, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Administration Vishnu Deo Sai visited the site and announced conservation and development initiatives, but villagers are unhappy that no concrete work has begun. The villagers are hopeful that the Collector and Chief Minister will soon implement the plans.
Main Demands Of The Villagers
The villagers have demanded that the administration build a paved road to Bhongapal, install CCTV cameras, deploy security guards, and create picnic spots along the riverbank. The villagers have demanded that the Archaeological Department conduct a survey of the surrounding area, as there is a strong possibility that more similar ancient remains may be discovered.
The villagers say that development in the area will generate employment and enhance the region's identity. Located between forests and rivers, Bhongapal is rich in natural beauty. With proper planning, this place could become a historical tourist hub of Bastar, recognizing tribal culture and providing employment to local youth.