ETV Bharat / state

From Maoist Stronghold To Climate Champion: Odisha’s Sarada Panchayat Wins National Recognition

Sambalpur: Sarada Gram Panchayat of Jamankira Block under Kuchinda Subdivision, located in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, has transformed - from once being a Maoist stronghold to a national example of climate-friendly rural development.

Reeling with problems of Naxal movement between 2000 and 2012, the area was considered a danger zone after sunset, when fear dominated daily life and villagers rarely stepped out of their homes. Basic amenities like roads, electricity, mobile connectivity and drinking water were absent.

From Maoist Stronghold To Climate Champion: Odisha’s Sarada Panchayat Wins National Recognition (ETV Bharat)

Today, the picture is dramatically different.

Streetlights illuminate the villages after dusk. Every household has access to piped drinking water. Electricity reaches homes, roads connect villages, buses operate in the area, concrete internal roads have been built while mobile connectivity has improved with the installation of a telecom tower.

What makes Sarada Panchayat unique is that many of these services, from drinking water supply, street lighting, electricity to communication infrastructure, everything is powered by solar energy.

National Recognition for Climate Action

Sarada Panchayat has now carved a place of its own, securing the second position in the Government of India’s Climate Action Special Panchayat Award category. Kondulavari Palle Gram Panchayat in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district ranked first, while Sarada Panchayat of Odisha stood second, according to official communication shared by district authorities.

Officials credit the achievement to joint efforts by the district administration, local leadership and villagers, particularly women.

From Maoist Stronghold To Climate Champion: Odisha’s Sarada Panchayat Wins National Recognition (ETV Bharat)

Solar-Powered Rural Development Model