From Maoist Stronghold To Climate Champion: Odisha’s Sarada Panchayat Wins National Recognition
Sarada Panchayat has transformed through solar power, women-led initiatives and infrastructure growth to become a nationally recognised climate action model, reports Badsah Jusman Kumar Rana
Published : May 28, 2026 at 12:04 PM IST
Sambalpur: Sarada Gram Panchayat of Jamankira Block under Kuchinda Subdivision, located in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, has transformed - from once being a Maoist stronghold to a national example of climate-friendly rural development.
Reeling with problems of Naxal movement between 2000 and 2012, the area was considered a danger zone after sunset, when fear dominated daily life and villagers rarely stepped out of their homes. Basic amenities like roads, electricity, mobile connectivity and drinking water were absent.
Today, the picture is dramatically different.
Streetlights illuminate the villages after dusk. Every household has access to piped drinking water. Electricity reaches homes, roads connect villages, buses operate in the area, concrete internal roads have been built while mobile connectivity has improved with the installation of a telecom tower.
What makes Sarada Panchayat unique is that many of these services, from drinking water supply, street lighting, electricity to communication infrastructure, everything is powered by solar energy.
National Recognition for Climate Action
Sarada Panchayat has now carved a place of its own, securing the second position in the Government of India’s Climate Action Special Panchayat Award category. Kondulavari Palle Gram Panchayat in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district ranked first, while Sarada Panchayat of Odisha stood second, according to official communication shared by district authorities.
Officials credit the achievement to joint efforts by the district administration, local leadership and villagers, particularly women.
Solar-Powered Rural Development Model
According to Jamankira Block BDO Rabindra Sethi, solar energy is being used in homes, public institutions and village infrastructure across the Panchayat.
- Solar-powered drinking water systems and streetlights
- Solar-powered electricity services across villages
- Distribution of solar lights, bulbs and torches to 334 families
- Installation of solar panels throughout the Panchayat
Women Leading Sustainability
Women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs) have played a crucial role in the Panchayat’s development model. Working with the Forest Department, women produce and use organic manure, undertake plantation drives and protect green cover, the BDO added.
A unique local tradition has also emerged - planting a tree in the name of every newborn child. Schools have formed Energy Clubs to build awareness around renewable energy and environmental sustainability.
Leadership Driving Change
The Panchayat’s elected head, Sarpanch Geeta Bag, has been instrumental in driving the transformation. She says the area once lacked even the most basic facilities. "After becoming Sarpanch, I conducted Gram Sabha meetings and coordinated with the PWD, district administration and Forest Department to improve infrastructure, especially roads and essential services," informs Geeta.
Today, villages under the Panchayat enjoy roads, bus services, piped water, household electricity and solar-powered street lighting, she says with a sense of pride.
Voices from the Village
Local residents say the changes have transformed everyday life.
Tribal woman Gangi Kujur recalls growing up in a Maoist-affected region with no development and dependence on wells, ponds and streams for water. "Now roads, mobile towers, household water supply and solar lighting have improved living conditions and empowered women through SHG-led activities," she says.
Another resident, Rajkumari Balua, says people once depended on unsafe water sources. "But now solar-powered piped water and electricity are available in homes, while mobile connectivity has connected villagers to the wider world," she adds.
Village youth Etua Toppo notes that lack of roads earlier made medical emergencies extremely difficult. With improved road access and mobile internet services, villagers now have far better access to essential services.
Like many villages in Chhattisgarh, Sarada Panchayat has long shed its Naxal-infested image. It is now known for its local leadership, women’s participation and renewable energy that have helped reshape the region, turning it into a model of inclusive and sustainable development.
Also Read: