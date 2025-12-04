From London To Ajanta: Great-Grandson Of British Artist Major Gill Retraces His Historic Legacy
During British administration in the 1800s, Major Gill, a British commander stationed in the Ajanta region, strived to make the frescos Ajanta Caves popular.
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Major Robert Gill worked in the British army but was known as a painter, antiquarian and photographer. He is best known for his replicas of the frescos he painted from the historic caves of Ajanta and Ellora.
His great grandson Kenneth Ducatel who is for the first time on a three-week tour with his family to India. "I've wanted to see the Ajanta Caves for a long time. Growing up, I was aware of our close bonds with India. A cousin of mine contacted me and managed to reach Major Gill after doing detailed research and that is how I got to learn of him. After that, I viewed his artwork and four of his paintings that were kept in the Victoria and Albert Museum in London," he remarked.
He paid a special visit to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and visited Paro's tomb in Ajanta village. There is a fascinating urban legend of a warm bond between Major Gill and Paro, who was a nomad tribal lady. In fact, a Marathi film 'Ajintha' was made by the late Nitin Desai. It showcased the love story between Paro played by Sonalee Kulkarni and Major Gill (Wallace), an artist when he painted at the historical monuments and scriptures.
While speaking to ETV Bharat, Ducatel refuted the rumours between his great grandfather and Paro the tribal artist. "There are many legends associated with Paro. From what I know, Paro was a woman who was familiar with the local way of life. She was an important woman for Major Robert Gill as she inspired him and the Ajanta caves, even though she was an 'invisible' assistant who helped prepare the paints." It is said, being a tribal woman, she had knowledge and access to the natural colours that she made from the various herbs.
Ducatel has been following his great grandfather's efforts to showcase the frescos of these caves, He told ETV Bharat, his great grandfather was given the task of creating a graphic record of the Ajanta caves by the Royal Asiatic Society between 1845 and 1846. "It seems he came here to complete that task and as a result spent several decades at these caves" said Ducatel.
He was happy to share that four of major Gill's paintings are presented at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. Ducatel said he found India fascinating and will be happy to return to India. "This place has an intriguing history of culture. We are shocked to see so many foreign tourists visiting these caves." He strongly feels, "These monuments should be given more stature than have been given."
Along with the Ajanta and Ellora caves, Ducartel's family also visited Devagiri Fort and the Bibi Ka Maqbara. "People have been extremely hospitable and generous. The sight of the caves left me stunned," he said.
Ducatel was overwhelmed learning how his great grandfather spent many decades in this place. "I wonder how he could have stayed in such clothes in such heat after seeing his vacation photo," he remarked.
