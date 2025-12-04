ETV Bharat / state

From London To Ajanta: Great-Grandson Of British Artist Major Gill Retraces His Historic Legacy

By Amit Phutane

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Major Robert Gill worked in the British army but was known as a painter, antiquarian and photographer. He is best known for his replicas of the frescos he painted from the historic caves of Ajanta and Ellora.

His great grandson Kenneth Ducatel who is for the first time on a three-week tour with his family to India. "I've wanted to see the Ajanta Caves for a long time. Growing up, I was aware of our close bonds with India. A cousin of mine contacted me and managed to reach Major Gill after doing detailed research and that is how I got to learn of him. After that, I viewed his artwork and four of his paintings that were kept in the Victoria and Albert Museum in London," he remarked.

He paid a special visit to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and visited Paro's tomb in Ajanta village. There is a fascinating urban legend of a warm bond between Major Gill and Paro, who was a nomad tribal lady. In fact, a Marathi film 'Ajintha' was made by the late Nitin Desai. It showcased the love story between Paro played by Sonalee Kulkarni and Major Gill (Wallace), an artist when he painted at the historical monuments and scriptures.

While speaking to ETV Bharat, Ducatel refuted the rumours between his great grandfather and Paro the tribal artist. "There are many legends associated with Paro. From what I know, Paro was a woman who was familiar with the local way of life. She was an important woman for Major Robert Gill as she inspired him and the Ajanta caves, even though she was an 'invisible' assistant who helped prepare the paints." It is said, being a tribal woman, she had knowledge and access to the natural colours that she made from the various herbs.