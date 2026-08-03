ETV Bharat / state

Engineering Graduate From AP Builds Successful Food Startup With 16 Franchises Across Multiple Cities

Visakhapatnam: A young engineer from Andhra Pradesh has turned a college food experiment into a thriving business with 16 franchises across multiple cities. Instead of securing a high paying job at a multinational firm, Surya Swaroop chose to start his own food venture which he experimented with in his college.

A resident of Visakhapatnam, Surya decided to sell Chicken Loaded French Fries after he received a positive response during a food festival organised at his engineering college. Surya borrowed Rs 35,000 through a loan app to buy ingredients for a food stall. However, the event was cancelled and Surya was under debt after an event organised by the college was cancelled.

To repay the loan, he borrowed Rs 80,000 from friends. After settling the loan, he invested the remaining amount in setting up a roadside stall on MVP Double Road in Visakhapatnam in 2025 to sell his signature dish.