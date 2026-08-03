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Engineering Graduate From AP Builds Successful Food Startup With 16 Franchises Across Multiple Cities

A resident of Visakhapatnam, Surya decided to sell Chicken Loaded French Fries after he received a positive response during a food festival at his college.

Andhra Pradesh
Engineering Graduate Builds Successful Food Startup With 16 Franchises (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 3, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Visakhapatnam: A young engineer from Andhra Pradesh has turned a college food experiment into a thriving business with 16 franchises across multiple cities. Instead of securing a high paying job at a multinational firm, Surya Swaroop chose to start his own food venture which he experimented with in his college.

A resident of Visakhapatnam, Surya decided to sell Chicken Loaded French Fries after he received a positive response during a food festival organised at his engineering college. Surya borrowed Rs 35,000 through a loan app to buy ingredients for a food stall. However, the event was cancelled and Surya was under debt after an event organised by the college was cancelled.

To repay the loan, he borrowed Rs 80,000 from friends. After settling the loan, he invested the remaining amount in setting up a roadside stall on MVP Double Road in Visakhapatnam in 2025 to sell his signature dish.

His recipe quickly became popular among local youth. He promoted the business on social media, which helped his brand gain widespread attention.

The online visibility attracted aspiring entrepreneurs interested in replicating the concept. Within a year, Surya expanded his venture to 16 franchise outlets in cities including Visakhapatnam (Marripalem and Sujathanagar), Anakapalli, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Solapur.

Surya credits his success to the constant encouragement and financial support he received from his family and friends.

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TAGGED:

STARTUP SUCCESS STORY
YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR
FOOD STARTUP
CHICKEN LOADED FRENCH FRIES
SURYA SWAROOP

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