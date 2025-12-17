ETV Bharat / state

From Letters To Laptops: India Post Opens Karnataka's First Gen-Z Post Office On Bengaluru' s Acharya Campus

Bengaluru: India Post on Tuesday unveiled Karnataka’s first Gen Z-themed post office at Acharya Institute of Technology in Bengaluru. Named the Achit Nagar Post Office, the revamped facility is designed to appeal to young users by combining postal services with a campus-friendly, digital and creative environment.

The initiative marks a shift in how India Post presents itself to students, aiming to make postal services more accessible and relevant within educational spaces. The post office was inaugurated by K Prakash, Chief postmaster general, Karnataka Postal Circle, in the presence of Bhagirathi V, director (academics), Acharya Group of Institutions. A special picture postcard with an event-specific cancellation was also released on the occasion.



A Post Office Designed for Students

The Gen-Z Post Office reimagines the traditional post office as a student-centric space. It features a work café-style interior with free Wi-Fi, comfortable seating, charging points for laptops and mobile phones, and a coffee vending machine. A “Book Booth” stocked with books and board games encourages students to spend time in the space beyond routine transactions.

The walls display artwork created by students of the institute, reflecting Bengaluru’s culture, India Post’s journey, and campus life. The overall layout is meant to support both productivity and casual interaction, making the post office a place students can relate to and use regularly.



Digital Services with a Modern Touch, While Students Shape the Space

To match the preferences of younger users, the post office offers a self-booking kiosk and QR code-based payment options for quick and easy transactions. A “MyStamp” counter allows visitors to print personalised stamps, adding a contemporary layer to India Post’s long-standing philately services.