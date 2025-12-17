From Letters To Laptops: India Post Opens Karnataka's First Gen-Z Post Office On Bengaluru' s Acharya Campus
It features a work café-style interior with free Wi-Fi, comfortable seating, charging points for laptops and mobile phones, and a coffee vending machine.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 4:32 PM IST
Bengaluru: India Post on Tuesday unveiled Karnataka’s first Gen Z-themed post office at Acharya Institute of Technology in Bengaluru. Named the Achit Nagar Post Office, the revamped facility is designed to appeal to young users by combining postal services with a campus-friendly, digital and creative environment.
The initiative marks a shift in how India Post presents itself to students, aiming to make postal services more accessible and relevant within educational spaces. The post office was inaugurated by K Prakash, Chief postmaster general, Karnataka Postal Circle, in the presence of Bhagirathi V, director (academics), Acharya Group of Institutions. A special picture postcard with an event-specific cancellation was also released on the occasion.
A Post Office Designed for Students
The Gen-Z Post Office reimagines the traditional post office as a student-centric space. It features a work café-style interior with free Wi-Fi, comfortable seating, charging points for laptops and mobile phones, and a coffee vending machine. A “Book Booth” stocked with books and board games encourages students to spend time in the space beyond routine transactions.
The walls display artwork created by students of the institute, reflecting Bengaluru’s culture, India Post’s journey, and campus life. The overall layout is meant to support both productivity and casual interaction, making the post office a place students can relate to and use regularly.
Digital Services with a Modern Touch, While Students Shape the Space
To match the preferences of younger users, the post office offers a self-booking kiosk and QR code-based payment options for quick and easy transactions. A “MyStamp” counter allows visitors to print personalised stamps, adding a contemporary layer to India Post’s long-standing philately services.
Speaking at the launch, chief postmaster general K Prakash said, “India Post is a 170-year-old organisation undergoing significant transformation. This initiative is an effort to connect with Gen-Z by offering services in a modern setting. Students on campuses represent the future, and this is a step towards engaging with them better.”
According to Surya, senior superintendent of Post Offices, Bengaluru West Division, students played a key role in shaping the post office. “The space has been conceptualised and executed with active participation from students. It follows the idea of ‘Of the students, by the students, for the students’,” she said. She added that on-campus parcel packaging services will help students ship belongings easily and safely.
Students involved in the project shared similar views. Vineeta said the team initially felt unsure about executing a first-of-its-kind concept in Karnataka. Lakshmi noted that the idea challenged the usual image of post offices, while Madhu explained that elements like bright colours, a coffee machine and a bookshelf were included to make the space inviting.
India Post plans to replicate this Gen Z-themed model across educational institutions nationwide, signalling a broader effort to adapt its services to changing user needs.