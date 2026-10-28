ETV Bharat / state

From Land Fraud To Mass Firing: Assam Police Probe Serial Offender Ghanakanta Gogoi's Trail of Crime

Guwahati: The Assam Police have set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the murder case that occurred at Hotel Bilas Inn in the Lachit Nagar locality of Guwahati. The firing resulted in five deaths and the injury of one person.

The accused, Ghanakanta Gogoi, 34, was arrested soon after the shooting took place at the Basistha police station area. The .32 calibre pistol used in the act and the live and empty cartridges have been seized. Sources revealed that the shooting took place on Monday evening due to a difference between the property owner and the accused over the leasing and management of the property.

What are the initial findings of the Guwahati Police?

Initial investigation indicates the incident arose from a dispute over the lease and management of Hotel Bilas Inn. The hotel owners had entered into a five-year lease agreement with the accused on 10 September 2025, at a monthly rent of approximately ₹1.8 lakh. After the accused renovated the property, disagreements reportedly arose over the use of the premises and the provision of certain facilities.

A meeting was scheduled at the hotel on the evening of October 26 to resolve these issues. However, even before the meeting could formally commence, an argument escalated into a physical altercation, following which the accused opened fire on six persons.

The accused was subsequently traced to the Basistha Police Station area and brought into police custody. The pistol used in the offence has also been seized. Teams from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were engaged for scientific examination and evidence collection. Several empty cartridge cases and live cartridges of .32 calibre were recovered and seized.

The accused is presently being interrogated by the Investigating Officer. The four victims who died instantly in the hotel reception were Bhudev Bharali (65), Helena Bharali (58), Debarshi Kashyap (39), and Rinika Kashyap (30). Two more people were taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where Narayan Das (48) died from his injuries, making the number of fatalities reach five. The one other injured individual is Satyendra Pathak (43), who is presently being treated at GMCH.