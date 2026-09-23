From Labourer's Son To Defence Innovator: Himachal Student Wins Rs 3.50 Grant To Build Army's 'Radar-Evading' Drone
Sarvesh Sharma, a labourer's son, secured a Rs 3.50 crore Defence Ministry grant to develop a radar-evading drone for the Indian Army, reports Samit Rathore
Published : September 23, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
Hamirpur: Sarvesh Sharma, a fifth-semester computer engineering student at Government Polytechnic, Hamirpur (Baru) of Himachal Pradesh, has secured a prestigious Ministry of Defence (MoD) grant to build a 'radar-evading' drone for the Indian Army.
The Rs 3.50 crore grant was cleared by the Ministry’s Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) and Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative. It will fund the production of the "Rudra Edge T-1 (Spectra)" drone designed by a Sharma-led team.
The state-of-the-art unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is meant for surveillance in high-altitude border areas. Sharma claimed that the drone was engineered to evade enemy radars and resist electronic jamming attempts.
The son of a daily-wage labourer overcame severe financial constraints to achieve the breakthrough. He got a major boost after participating in a national-level drone competition, ‘Open Cardboard Drone Competition’, organised by IIT Jodhpur and the Konark Corps.
"My team competed against 50 teams from premier institutions across India and got fourth prize and a Rs 10 lakh cash award. We had proposed solutions to high-altitude surveillance challenges faced by border forces," Sharma said.
He said that the event motivated him to work on creating a working prototype of the surveillance drone. "I spent Rs 87,000 and prepared a startup proposal and submitted it to the defence ministry under its individual innovation framework. Luckily, it was approved," Sharma said.
The MoD has paired Sharma with an incubation centre at IIT Roorkee, where he will spend the next 20 months using the institute’s laboratories to transform his concept into a deployable military product under professional mentorship.
The Polytechnic Principal Chandrashekhar expressed happiness and lauded the efforts of Sharma and his team. "The achievement brings immense pride to the institution and the state of Himachal Pradesh. The innovation provides a direct answer to critical strategic challenges along India's mountainous borders," he said.
Sharma completed his primary and secondary schooling at Government Senior Secondary School, Bahanvi, before enrolling in his current engineering diploma program. His father, Sanjeev Sharma, continues to work as a daily wage earner in the region. Residents and regional leaders have widely celebrated the student's milestone as a prominent example of local engineering talent flourishing despite limited financial resources.
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