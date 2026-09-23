ETV Bharat / state

From Labourer's Son To Defence Innovator: Himachal Student Wins Rs 3.50 Grant To Build Army's 'Radar-Evading' Drone

Hamirpur: Sarvesh Sharma, a fifth-semester computer engineering student at Government Polytechnic, Hamirpur (Baru) of Himachal Pradesh, has secured a prestigious Ministry of Defence (MoD) grant to build a 'radar-evading' drone for the Indian Army.

The Rs 3.50 crore grant was cleared by the Ministry’s Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) and Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative. It will fund the production of the "Rudra Edge T-1 (Spectra)" drone designed by a Sharma-led team.

Sarvesh Sharma, Govt Polytechnic, Hamirpur student speaking to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

The state-of-the-art unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is meant for surveillance in high-altitude border areas. Sharma claimed that the drone was engineered to evade enemy radars and resist electronic jamming attempts.

The son of a daily-wage labourer overcame severe financial constraints to achieve the breakthrough. He got a major boost after participating in a national-level drone competition, ‘Open Cardboard Drone Competition’, organised by IIT Jodhpur and the Konark Corps.