From Lab To Land: University Of North Bengal Pioneers Saffron Cultivation Using Aeroponics
The varsity wants to start a pilot project with some youths of the Darjeeling hills and grow saffron on a commercial scale
Published : October 25, 2025 at 8:52 PM IST
Siliguri: Three years of continuous research has finally borne fruit, and the success is such that if used in a planned manner, it can very well change the economic prospects of a large number of people across north Bengal.
Researchers at the Centre of Floriculture and Agri-Business Management (COFAM) of the University of North Bengal have finally been successful in growing Crocus flowers inside their laboratory using aeroponics technology.
Aeroponics is an advanced method of soilless farming where plants are grown with their roots suspended in the air within an enclosed environment. This is the same Crocus flower that is often called the 'Nightingale of Kashmir' and from which saffron strands are extracted.
In Jammu and Kashmir, saffron mostly grows in the Pampore region of the Pulwama district. This high-altitude area in the highlands beneath the Himalayas is famous for its unique saffron production, which is of superior quality and intense aroma.
Emulating that in the laboratory of the University of North Bengal was always a challenge for lead scientist of COFAM, Amarendra Pandey. The blooming of the Crocus flower inside Pandey's laboratory has indeed been a landmark development.
"By using our methods and technology, now anyone can grow Crocus flowers in north Bengal and extract saffron strands from them. We have successfully grown the plant, and the flowers have started blooming. In the second step, we will send our extracted saffron strands to Srinagar for a check of their quality. Once we receive the reports, we are confident of growing saffron across north Bengal on a commercial scale," Pandey told ETV Bharat.
It was not in the first go that Pandey and his associates achieved their goal. Three consecutive years of failures have preceded this year's success. In between, the COFAM department scientists had tried planting Crocus flower plants across seven acres of Kalimpong-based farmer Prashant Patowar.
"We have got positive results there too. Once we received the open-air feedback, we tried growing the plants inside our laboratory," said Pandey.
A greenhouse was erected inside the laboratory, and the Crocus plants were grown using aeroponics technology. The aeroponics technique is a soil-less farming method where roots are misted with nutrient solutions, allowing for increased oxygen, water efficiency and the plants are grown in controlled environments and under artificial light.
The price of saffron ranges between Rs 2 to 3 lakh per kilogram. To extract a kilogram of saffron strands, at least 1.5 lakh Crocus flowers are needed. The Pampore saffron is globally recognised and sought after because of their longer, thicker stigmas, deep-red colour and strong aroma. The time frame of harvesting these strands are also very narrow, making these high-varieties of saffron unique.
From 1kg of Crocus flowers, only 72 grams of fresh saffron strands can be extracted, and once they are dried and processed, their weight reduces by a mere 12 grams. Saffron is used in several dishes, ranging from Mughlai cuisine to sweet dishes.
"We got 100 Crocus flower buds from Kashmir in September and started growing them in our greenhouse using aeroponics methods. By October, we have seen the first blooming. We now have plans to grow saffron on a larger scale within the University campus, and once we succeed on a larger scale, we plan to approach the state government for a plot in Kurseong for saffron cultivation. Both the Centre and the state governments - both provide subsidies for growing saffron strand bearing Crocus flowers. We want to start a pilot project with some youths of the Hills so that they are economically benefited," Pandey told ETV Bharat.
The COFAM department is hopeful of changing the economic landscape of north Bengal if Crocus flowers are introduced as an alternative to the single-crop oranges in the Hills and sub-Himalayan West Bengal.
Also Read