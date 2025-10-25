ETV Bharat / state

From Lab To Land: University Of North Bengal Pioneers Saffron Cultivation Using Aeroponics

Siliguri: Three years of continuous research has finally borne fruit, and the success is such that if used in a planned manner, it can very well change the economic prospects of a large number of people across north Bengal.

Researchers at the Centre of Floriculture and Agri-Business Management (COFAM) of the University of North Bengal have finally been successful in growing Crocus flowers inside their laboratory using aeroponics technology.

Aeroponics is an advanced method of soilless farming where plants are grown with their roots suspended in the air within an enclosed environment. This is the same Crocus flower that is often called the 'Nightingale of Kashmir' and from which saffron strands are extracted.

In Jammu and Kashmir, saffron mostly grows in the Pampore region of the Pulwama district. This high-altitude area in the highlands beneath the Himalayas is famous for its unique saffron production, which is of superior quality and intense aroma.

Emulating that in the laboratory of the University of North Bengal was always a challenge for lead scientist of COFAM, Amarendra Pandey. The blooming of the Crocus flower inside Pandey's laboratory has indeed been a landmark development.

"By using our methods and technology, now anyone can grow Crocus flowers in north Bengal and extract saffron strands from them. We have successfully grown the plant, and the flowers have started blooming. In the second step, we will send our extracted saffron strands to Srinagar for a check of their quality. Once we receive the reports, we are confident of growing saffron across north Bengal on a commercial scale," Pandey told ETV Bharat.

It was not in the first go that Pandey and his associates achieved their goal. Three consecutive years of failures have preceded this year's success. In between, the COFAM department scientists had tried planting Crocus flower plants across seven acres of Kalimpong-based farmer Prashant Patowar.