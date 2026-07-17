From Kota Classrooms To National Glory: The Stories Behind India's NEET UG 2026 Toppers
AIR 3 Upalaksh Goyal, AIR 4 Ayush Bhalotia and AIR 9 Gaurav Singh shared inspiring journeys of resilience, discipline and success.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Different states, different backgrounds and different preparation strategies, but one dream brought them together. Upalaksh Goyal with All India Rank (AIR) 3, Ayush Bhalotia (AIR 4) and Gaurav Singh (AIR 9) emerged among the country's top performers in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) 2026, turning years of discipline, perseverance and sacrifice into remarkable success.
For Ayush, the re-NEET examination became an unexpected second chance that changed his destiny. Gaurav's achievement was built on years of disciplined preparation in Kota and a relentless focus on learning from every mistake. Upalaksh, meanwhile, refused to let the uncertainty surrounding the cancelled examination derail his dream, staying focused to emerge as Rajasthan topper.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of the re-NEET UG 2026 examination on Thursday, bringing an end to months of uncertainty for lakhs of medical aspirants. While the rankings sparked celebrations across the country, the journeys of these three toppers stood out for their resilience, consistency and unwavering determination despite the disruption caused by the cancellation of the original examination.
For each of them, success was not merely about securing a top rank; it was about overcoming setbacks, trusting the process and proving that perseverance, backed by family support and disciplined preparation, can turn even the toughest challenges into extraordinary achievements.
Upalaksh Goyal: Turning Disappointment Into Determination
For Jaipur's Upalaksh Goyal, securing AIR 3 and emerging as Rajasthan topper was the culmination of years of disciplined preparation and unwavering belief. Scoring 711 out of 720, Upalaksh described the cancellation of the original NEET examination as one of the most difficult phases of his preparation.
"Like every serious aspirant, I was disappointed after the paper leak. It felt as though months of hard work might go to waste. But the re-exam gave me an opportunity to correct my mistakes instead of worrying about things beyond my control," he said.
Determined not to lose focus, he completely distanced himself from social gatherings and family functions during preparation. He added, "I studied for around 10 to 12 hours every day. I trusted my teachers, followed their strategy, appeared for every test and kept practising questions regularly. Consistency matters much more than studying for one long day."
Upalaksh said that becoming a doctor had always been his dream, and he now hopes to pursue MBBS at AIIMS Delhi.
His father, Mukesh Goyal, said the family always believed he would be among the country's top performers. His father said, "He was disappointed after the paper leak, but we encouraged him to stay focused. His teachers also remained confident that he would secure one of the top ranks."
His mother, Anuradha Goyal, recalled the sacrifices her son made during preparation. She said, "He gave up outings, celebrations and almost every hobby to focus entirely on his studies. There were difficult days after the paper leak, but he never stopped believing in himself."
Ayush Bhalotia: A Second Chance That Changed Everything
For Ayush Bhalotia, who secured AIR 4, the re-examination proved to be the turning point of his journey. Originally from Warisaliganj in Bihar's Nawada district, Ayush moved to Kota nearly two years ago with a single dream: to study at AIIMS Delhi. His achievement carries an emotional significance as he is set to become the first MBBS doctor from his village, located around 20 kilometres from Nawada town.
The road, however, was far from smooth.
Following the first NEET examination, Ayush estimated, based on the answer key, that he would score around 695 marks, a performance that would have pushed his rank beyond the top 500, making admission to AIIMS Delhi nearly impossible.
Then came the nationwide controversy over the NEET paper leak and the announcement of a re-examination. Instead of dwelling on disappointment, Ayush treated the second opportunity as a fresh beginning.
Reflecting on his journey, he said he never allowed the setback to weaken his determination. Kota's academic environment also played a significant role in keeping him motivated.
He said, "I stayed alone in Kota without my family, but I never really felt lonely. The faculty members and my friends became my support system. After attending nearly five hours of classes every day, I would spend another seven hours in self-study at my hostel. Whenever I felt mentally exhausted, I would play chess for a while before getting back to my books. My parents always believed I would succeed and that confidence kept me going."
Ayush said he relied heavily on coaching notes, regular revision, and frequent mock tests rather than constantly switching study material. "My focus was to complete the entire syllabus thoroughly, revise it repeatedly and analyse every test seriously. That consistency made the difference," he added.
His father, Sunil Bhalotia, said the family had almost accepted that AIIMS Delhi would remain out of reach after the first examination.
"According to the answer key, Ayush was scoring around 695 marks. That rank was not enough for AIIMS Delhi. But when the re-exam was announced, he worked even harder. After writing the examination, he confidently told us that he would finish in the country's top ten. Today he has proved it by securing AIR 4," Ayush’s father said.
Ayush believes the achievement belongs equally to his family and teachers. "This success is as much theirs as it is mine. I hope students from villages and small towns realise that no dream is too big. Build a strong foundation through NCERT books, revise regularly and never take mock tests lightly."
Gaurav Singh: Learning From Mistakes, One Test At A Time
If Ayush's story is about making the most of a second chance, Gaurav Singh's journey is a lesson in consistency and continuous improvement.
The AIR 9 holder from Gaduwas village in Rajasthan's Alwar district spent nearly seven years in Kota, completing both his schooling and coaching there before finally securing a seat that is expected to take him to AIIMS Delhi.
Unlike many aspirants, Gaurav believes his biggest strength was not intelligence but his willingness to analyse mistakes after every examination.
"The biggest credit for my success goes to analysing my mistakes. Kota is known for its regular tests, but the real learning begins after the examination. I would carefully study every mistake, understand why I made it and ensure I never repeated it."
His disciplined routine included nearly six hours of classroom coaching followed by seven to eight hours of self-study, taking his total preparation time to nearly 13 hours every day.
Despite the demanding schedule, Gaurav ensured he made time for recreation. He said, "I hardly used my mobile phone except for studies. I stayed away from social media and whenever I wanted a break, I would simply play cricket with my friends before returning to my studies."
His inspiration came from within the family.
His elder sister, Anuja, had already cleared NEET in 2023 and is pursuing MBBS at ESIC Medical College, Alwar. "My sister guided me at every stage. Whether she was in Kota or speaking over the phone, she always helped me understand difficult concepts and kept motivating me," he added.
Gaurav also credits his father, Rajesh Singh, a Subedar Major in the Indian Army, for shaping his mindset.
"I learnt hard work, consistency and discipline from my father. The discipline he follows in the Army became part of my preparation strategy. Whatever was taught in class, I revised the same day without fail," Gaurav said.
His mother moved to Kota years ago to ensure there were no disruptions to her children's education, a sacrifice Gaurav says played a significant role in his success.
Jaipur's success story did not end there. Bhavya Gunwal, who secured AIR 71, said effective time management, regular practice and maintaining a positive mindset proved crucial.
"There is no shortcut to success. Every day offers an opportunity to learn something new. Accept your mistakes, stay patient and keep improving." Bhavya, whose parents are both doctors, credited them for guiding her throughout the preparation.
Beyond Marks, A Lesson In Perseverance
While their stories differ, the message from India's top NEET performers remains remarkably similar. For lakhs of students preparing for competitive examinations, their achievements serve as a reminder that resilience often matters as much as intelligence, and that perseverance can ultimately turn even the most uncertain path into success.
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