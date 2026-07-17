ETV Bharat / state

From Kota Classrooms To National Glory: The Stories Behind India's NEET UG 2026 Toppers

New Delhi: Different states, different backgrounds and different preparation strategies, but one dream brought them together. Upalaksh Goyal with All India Rank (AIR) 3, Ayush Bhalotia (AIR 4) and Gaurav Singh (AIR 9) emerged among the country's top performers in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) 2026, turning years of discipline, perseverance and sacrifice into remarkable success.

For Ayush, the re-NEET examination became an unexpected second chance that changed his destiny. Gaurav's achievement was built on years of disciplined preparation in Kota and a relentless focus on learning from every mistake. Upalaksh, meanwhile, refused to let the uncertainty surrounding the cancelled examination derail his dream, staying focused to emerge as Rajasthan topper.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of the re-NEET UG 2026 examination on Thursday, bringing an end to months of uncertainty for lakhs of medical aspirants. While the rankings sparked celebrations across the country, the journeys of these three toppers stood out for their resilience, consistency and unwavering determination despite the disruption caused by the cancellation of the original examination.

For each of them, success was not merely about securing a top rank; it was about overcoming setbacks, trusting the process and proving that perseverance, backed by family support and disciplined preparation, can turn even the toughest challenges into extraordinary achievements.

Upalaksh Goyal: Turning Disappointment Into Determination

For Jaipur's Upalaksh Goyal, securing AIR 3 and emerging as Rajasthan topper was the culmination of years of disciplined preparation and unwavering belief. Scoring 711 out of 720, Upalaksh described the cancellation of the original NEET examination as one of the most difficult phases of his preparation.

"Like every serious aspirant, I was disappointed after the paper leak. It felt as though months of hard work might go to waste. But the re-exam gave me an opportunity to correct my mistakes instead of worrying about things beyond my control," he said.

Determined not to lose focus, he completely distanced himself from social gatherings and family functions during preparation. He added, "I studied for around 10 to 12 hours every day. I trusted my teachers, followed their strategy, appeared for every test and kept practising questions regularly. Consistency matters much more than studying for one long day."

Upalaksh said that becoming a doctor had always been his dream, and he now hopes to pursue MBBS at AIIMS Delhi.

His father, Mukesh Goyal, said the family always believed he would be among the country's top performers. His father said, "He was disappointed after the paper leak, but we encouraged him to stay focused. His teachers also remained confident that he would secure one of the top ranks."

His mother, Anuradha Goyal, recalled the sacrifices her son made during preparation. She said, "He gave up outings, celebrations and almost every hobby to focus entirely on his studies. There were difficult days after the paper leak, but he never stopped believing in himself."

Ayush Bhalotia: A Second Chance That Changed Everything

For Ayush Bhalotia, who secured AIR 4, the re-examination proved to be the turning point of his journey. Originally from Warisaliganj in Bihar's Nawada district, Ayush moved to Kota nearly two years ago with a single dream: to study at AIIMS Delhi. His achievement carries an emotional significance as he is set to become the first MBBS doctor from his village, located around 20 kilometres from Nawada town.

The road, however, was far from smooth.

Ayush Bhalotia with his parents. (ETV Bharat)

Following the first NEET examination, Ayush estimated, based on the answer key, that he would score around 695 marks, a performance that would have pushed his rank beyond the top 500, making admission to AIIMS Delhi nearly impossible.

Then came the nationwide controversy over the NEET paper leak and the announcement of a re-examination. Instead of dwelling on disappointment, Ayush treated the second opportunity as a fresh beginning.

Reflecting on his journey, he said he never allowed the setback to weaken his determination. Kota's academic environment also played a significant role in keeping him motivated.

He said, "I stayed alone in Kota without my family, but I never really felt lonely. The faculty members and my friends became my support system. After attending nearly five hours of classes every day, I would spend another seven hours in self-study at my hostel. Whenever I felt mentally exhausted, I would play chess for a while before getting back to my books. My parents always believed I would succeed and that confidence kept me going."