ETV Bharat / state

From Kitchen To Charging: Karnataka Scientist Turns Home Into Solar Museum, Showcases Life Without Electricity Or Gas

Dharwad-Hubballi: In a modest neighbourhood of Hubballi, Karnataka, a scientist has turned his home into a working model of a solar-powered future, showing that everyday life can run without gas cylinders or conventional electricity.

Mahesh Shivashimpager, a solar researcher based in Hubballi’s Vijayanagar area, established the Sun Ray Solar Museum at his residence in 2006. For nearly two decades, he has been demonstrating how solar energy can power common household needs while also guiding thousands of students.

At a time when global conflicts, especially in the Middle East, are raising concerns over fuel supply and rising prices, Shivashimpager’s work presents a practical alternative. He has successfully shown that cooking, mobile charging and several other daily activities can be carried out using only sunlight.

Shivashimpager prepares meals using only sunlight as fuel. (ETV Bharat)

Originally from Mangaluru, Shivashimpager has spent over 30 years working with solar energy and claims to have achieved complete self-reliance in power generation. After working in different places, he settled in Hubballi, where he began promoting awareness about renewable energy through his home-based museum.

The museum features hundreds of solar-powered innovations. Among them are a solar cooker, a solar inverter, a solar iron box, solar street lights, a solar dryer, a solar-powered radio, LED lamps, and even a solar-powered cap that provides cooling in the heat. Other exhibits include a solar aerator for water bodies, a solar-based agricultural drying system, a solar fence, sensors, and gobar gas-based lamps and stoves.

One of the key attractions is the solar cooker developed by Shivashimpager. Using reflectors installed on the rooftop, sunlight is concentrated onto a central cooking unit, enabling food to be prepared within five to ten minutes. While the current model is designed for outdoor use, he says an indoor version will be introduced soon.