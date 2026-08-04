ETV Bharat / state

From King's College In London To King-size Ambition: Providing Free Coaching To Needy UPSC Aspirants On Patna's Boring Road

Patna: Driven by a desire to educate the youth and curb migration, Dhananjay Kumar, a young man from Bihar, returned to his home state from London, leaving behind a lucrative job. He initially took up a government job. However, finding no fulfilment there, he dedicated himself to teaching. Now he provides free Civil Services exam coaching to underprivileged and needy students at his academy on Patna’s Boring Road.

He had received a scholarship from the British government and went to England in January 2019. While there, he earned a master's degree in Public Policy from the renowned King's College, London, and subsequently worked in the city. His love for Bihar compelled him to return.

Dhananjay is a teacher by profession. After returning to Bihar in 2020, he appeared for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination. He was selected and appointed as an SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate), but the job did not provide the fulfilment he sought. As a result, he quit the job in 2024 and decided to play a role in nation-building and social development.

At present, he is providing free Civil Services coaching to over 200 students. His goal is to provide quality education and guidance to economically disadvantaged students so that a lack of funds does not hinder the success of talented individuals. Beyond providing study materials, he also offers financial assistance to needy students. To date, he has personally helped hundreds of underprivileged students, many of whom have gone on to achieve great success and hold high-ranking positions.

Dhananjay’s journey is one born of struggle and perseverance. He is the first graduate in his village and family. Dhananjay, a native of Havaspur village in the Diara region of Patna district, notes that his village still lacks basic amenities like water and electricity. His parents had always wished him to secure a government job when he grew up; he fulfilled that wish by working as a Circle Officer (CO).