From Keralam's Kizhuthally To Colorado: Rajesh Kumaran Reaches The Pinnacle of USA Boxing Boxing
Kerala-born coach earns Gold Level certification, opening the door to training elite American boxers for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, reports Ranjith Babu E M.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
Kannur: From the college boxing ring in Kannur to the high-performance training environment of USA Boxing in Colorado Springs, C Rajesh Kumaran has built a coaching career across continents. Hailing from Kizhuthally in Kannur district, Keralam, Rajesh has earned the Gold Level coaching certification of USA Boxing, qualifying him to train athletes at the national and international levels.
His achievement in 2023 followed a demanding selection and certification process involving multiple stages of assessment. Rajesh says he was among a small group selected from a large pool of applicants across the United States, eventually clearing the requirements for the highest coaching level in the USA Boxing certification pathway.
His journey began with a question during an interview at USA Boxing's headquarters. Leandra, a representative of the organisation, asked him what he had been doing and why he wanted to become a boxing coach.
“I want to instil good health habits in the children around me. Boxing should be a tool to prevent them from falling into drug addiction, guiding them back on the right path in life,” Rajesh replied.
He believes the response helped convey his larger purpose: Using sport not merely to produce champions, but also to encourage discipline, healthy habits and positive choices among young people.
Today, Rajesh works with boxers in the United States, including elite and national-level athletes. His coaching journey has taken him from the local boxing circuit in northern Kerala to an American system that prepares athletes for national and international competition.
A Boxing Journey That Began In Kannur
Rajesh began boxing in 1991, when he was 16 and studying in the first year of his pre-degree course at Sree Narayana College, Kannur. His early training was under the legendary Dronacharya Awardee coach D Chandralal, who helped shape his initial years in the sport.
Rajesh made an immediate impression, winning a gold medal at the Calicut University Championship while representing SN College.
“I started boxing during my college days at SN College. At that time, Janardhanan Sir was the physical education teacher. During my pre-degree days, boxing came under Calicut University. Coach Chandralal arrived from (Sports Authority of India) SAI Kollam, and that is how we started boxing. My career began in the 1990s,” he recalled.
From 1993 to 1997, Rajesh held the Kannur district champion title. His performances earned him a place in the district team for state championships, strengthening his commitment to the sport.
He later served as the boxing coach at SN College during 1997–98 and again from 2005 to 2008. Between 1997 and 2008, he was also secretary of the Kannur District Boxing Association, a period during which he worked to develop local talent. Among the boxers he helped nurture included K C Lekha, Keralam's first and lone world champion in women' boxing when she won gold in the 75-kg category during the 2006 World Championships hosted by India in new Delhi.
Rajesh credits much of his technical development to C V Bijilal, a Sports Authority of India (SAI) coach who was posted to Kannur after completing his training.
“I was coached by Bijilal Sir. Immediately after graduating from SAI, his first posting was in Kannur. He stayed there for about four to five years. It was during that period that I truly learnt the fundamentals of boxing. I feel immensely proud to be his disciple,” Rajesh said.
He also officiated at several state and national-level Games, gaining experience beyond the role of a boxer and coach.
From American Certification To The Gold Level
The COVID-19 pandemic became a turning point in Rajesh's career, creating an opportunity to pursue further professional development in the United States. After expressing his interest in improving his coaching skills, he obtained membership in USA Boxing the following year.
He then progressed through the organisation's coaching certification pathway, beginning with the T-Level qualification before moving on to Bronze, Silver and Gold.
"The Bronze Level assessment was particularly demanding," he recalled. Candidates had only a few seconds to answer each question, and Rajesh scored 86% and added eight candidates were selected from the wider applicant pool for the next stage of training, which took place in New Jersey alongside experienced boxers, including Olympians.
The Bronze qualification enabled him to coach at the district level. He subsequently cleared the Silver Level examination with 90%, qualifying him for state-level coaching.
The Gold Level assessment involved further requirements, including structural conditioning and nutrition courses. Rajesh scored 86% in the examination, completing the certification process and qualifying to coach at the national and international levels within the USA Boxing system.
The achievement marked a significant milestone for a coach whose career began in a college ring in Kannur.
Confidence In India's Boxing Future
Despite establishing himself in the United States, Rajesh continues to follow the development of Indian boxing. He believes that improvements in participation and performance have strengthened the sport's prospects in Kerala and across the country.
“Kerala boxers have improved significantly and are delivering great performances. Nowadays, tournaments take at least four or five days to complete because of the high participation. Indian women boxers are strong contenders for medals at the World Championships, Asian Games and Olympics, and the men's team is equally promising,” he said.
For Rajesh, boxing's value extends beyond medals. His stated ambition to use the sport to promote health, discipline and resistance to substance abuse remains central to his coaching philosophy.
An Eye On Los Angeles 2028 Olympics
USA Boxing is working towards selecting its team for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, where American boxers will compete on home soil. The preparations include a series of selection competitions intended to identify athletes capable of representing the country at the Games.
At the Paris 2024 Olympics, the United States won one boxing medal, a bronze. The prospect of competing at home in 2028 adds significance to the preparation programme, although selection and Olympic success will depend on athletes' performances and the eventual team composition.
For Rajesh, the coming years offer an opportunity to contribute to the development of boxers competing at the highest level. Whether any of the athletes he trains reaches the Olympic podium remains to be seen, but his journey from Kannur to the American coaching system has already given him an unusual place in the international boxing community.
From winning a university gold medal as a teenager to earning an advanced coaching qualification in the United States, Rajesh Kumaran's career reflects a long progression built on training, teaching and persistence. His next challenge is to help the boxers under his guidance turn their preparation into results in the ring.
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