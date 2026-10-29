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From Keralam's Kizhuthally To Colorado: Rajesh Kumaran Reaches The Pinnacle of USA Boxing Boxing

C Rajesh Kumaran, hailing from Kizhutthalli in Kannur district, has earned the Gold Level coaching certification of USA Boxing, qualifying him to train elite American boxers. ( ETV Bharat )

Kannur: From the college boxing ring in Kannur to the high-performance training environment of USA Boxing in Colorado Springs, C Rajesh Kumaran has built a coaching career across continents. Hailing from Kizhuthally in Kannur district, Keralam, Rajesh has earned the Gold Level coaching certification of USA Boxing, qualifying him to train athletes at the national and international levels.

His achievement in 2023 followed a demanding selection and certification process involving multiple stages of assessment. Rajesh says he was among a small group selected from a large pool of applicants across the United States, eventually clearing the requirements for the highest coaching level in the USA Boxing certification pathway.

His journey began with a question during an interview at USA Boxing's headquarters. Leandra, a representative of the organisation, asked him what he had been doing and why he wanted to become a boxing coach.

“I want to instil good health habits in the children around me. Boxing should be a tool to prevent them from falling into drug addiction, guiding them back on the right path in life,” Rajesh replied.

He believes the response helped convey his larger purpose: Using sport not merely to produce champions, but also to encourage discipline, healthy habits and positive choices among young people.

Today, Rajesh works with boxers in the United States, including elite and national-level athletes. His coaching journey has taken him from the local boxing circuit in northern Kerala to an American system that prepares athletes for national and international competition.

A Boxing Journey That Began In Kannur

Rajesh began boxing in 1991, when he was 16 and studying in the first year of his pre-degree course at Sree Narayana College, Kannur. His early training was under the legendary Dronacharya Awardee coach D Chandralal, who helped shape his initial years in the sport.

Rajesh made an immediate impression, winning a gold medal at the Calicut University Championship while representing SN College.

“I started boxing during my college days at SN College. At that time, Janardhanan Sir was the physical education teacher. During my pre-degree days, boxing came under Calicut University. Coach Chandralal arrived from (Sports Authority of India) SAI Kollam, and that is how we started boxing. My career began in the 1990s,” he recalled.

From 1993 to 1997, Rajesh held the Kannur district champion title. His performances earned him a place in the district team for state championships, strengthening his commitment to the sport.

He later served as the boxing coach at SN College during 1997–98 and again from 2005 to 2008. Between 1997 and 2008, he was also secretary of the Kannur District Boxing Association, a period during which he worked to develop local talent. Among the boxers he helped nurture included K C Lekha, Keralam's first and lone world champion in women' boxing when she won gold in the 75-kg category during the 2006 World Championships hosted by India in new Delhi.

Rajesh credits much of his technical development to C V Bijilal, a Sports Authority of India (SAI) coach who was posted to Kannur after completing his training.

“I was coached by Bijilal Sir. Immediately after graduating from SAI, his first posting was in Kannur. He stayed there for about four to five years. It was during that period that I truly learnt the fundamentals of boxing. I feel immensely proud to be his disciple,” Rajesh said.

He also officiated at several state and national-level Games, gaining experience beyond the role of a boxer and coach.

From American Certification To The Gold Level

Rajesh with four-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield (ETV Bharat)

The COVID-19 pandemic became a turning point in Rajesh's career, creating an opportunity to pursue further professional development in the United States. After expressing his interest in improving his coaching skills, he obtained membership in USA Boxing the following year.