From Karreguttalu To Telangana: Greyhounds, Central Forces Step Up Anti-Maoist Drive

Hyderabad: Search operations against Maoists have intensified in the state. Central forces in the second phase of ‘Operation KGH-2’ in the Karreguttalu hills near the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border are moving closer to the state, drawing attention.

They are said to be moving towards the Mulugu, Bhadradri and Kothagudem districts. This renewed presence, after a long gap, of central forces combing forests in Telangana is being viewed as a development with significant implications.

Reports indicate that the special police unit of Telangana Greyhounds have intensified focus on the operation, backed by specific intelligence inputs on Maoist movements in the forests of Mulugu district.

Intelligence agencies reportedly believe Maoists entered Telangana after operating camps every 4 km in key areas of Karreguttalu, the National Park region and Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh for nearly 18 months.

This increased operational momentum follows the surrender of dozens of Maoists in two batches in the forests of Asifabad, including members of the PLGA command Barse Dewa team. Meanwhile, security forces have reportedly stepped up combing along the Telangana border as the March deadline approaches, following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement to make the country Maoist-free.

Operation Aimed At Forcing Surrenders

Intelligence inputs suggest that 60-70 Maoists, including Central Committee Secretary Devji, Telangana Secretary Damodar, PLGA Battalion No. 1 in-charge Commander Kesa Sodhi, South Bastar Division Military Commander-in-Chief Vijja Hemla, CYPC leader Anil Madkam and Sukka Poonem, are believed to be sheltering in forests along the Telangana border, including Karreguttalu.

These search operations have reportedly intensified in these areas, with efforts focused on compelling surrenders wherever possible.