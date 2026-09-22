From Kamaraj's Mid-Day Meal To Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme: Tamil Nadu's Long Fight Against Classroom Hunger
The expanded free breakfast menu includes dishes such as upma, kichadi and pongal, with millet-based preparations included twice a week, reports S Hussain.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST|
Updated : September 22, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay launched the expanded Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Free Breakfast scheme at government middle school in Gandhi Gramam, Tiruvanmiyur, here on Tuesday. He served breakfast to students and joined them for the meal before interacting with children in their classrooms.
The latest expansion is being rolled out statewide, except in Chengalpattu and Tirupur, where implementation has been deferred Model code of Conduct (MCC) for the October 6 Assembly by-elections.
The breakfast menu includes dishes such as upma, kichadi and pongal, with millet-based preparations included twice a week.
The background
From the mid-day meal programme associated with K Kamaraj (chief minister from 1954 to 1963) to the expanded free breakfast scheme launched by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Tamil Nadu’s school nutrition schemes have evolved over decades with a common objective - ensuring that hunger does not come in the way of a child's education.
Tamil Nadu school meal legacy predates Kamaraj. The state government records note that meals were first provided to children in Chennai Corporation schools. That initiative was subsequently expanded statewide during Kamaraj's tenure in 1962, with twin objectives of improving school enrloment and reducing dropouts.
Twenty years later, in 1982, the programmed was transformed into the Nutritious Meal Programme under M G Ramachandran (MGR). In 1989, eggs were added to improve the nutritional value of meals provided to schoolchildren.
The next major expansion came in 2022, when the then Chief Minister M K Stalin launched the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme for Classes 1 to 5. The programme sought to address morning hunger and help children concentrate better in classrooms. Tamil Nadu government budget documents describe the scheme as part of efforts to tackle malnutrition and improve students’ ability to focus on studies.
The breakfast scheme was subsequently expanded to government-aided schools. In August 2025, its coverage was extended to Classes 1 to 5 in government-aided primary schools in urban areas, benefiting millions of students.
From Tuesday, Classes 6 to 8 join the programme.
The latest expansion will cover around 15.30 lakh additional students in Classes 6 to 8 across 15,454 government and government-aided schools. An additional ₹217.63 crore has been allocated in the current financial year, taking the total allocation for the breakfast programme to ₹724 crore.
The journey from school meals to breakfast thus reflects Tamil Nadu’s long-running attempt to link nutrition, school attendance and learning — making the morning meal an extension of the classroom itself.
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