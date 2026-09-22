ETV Bharat / state

From Kamaraj's Mid-Day Meal To Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme: Tamil Nadu's Long Fight Against Classroom Hunger

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay launched the expanded Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Free Breakfast scheme at government middle school in Gandhi Gramam, Tiruvanmiyur, here on Tuesday. He served breakfast to students and joined them for the meal before interacting with children in their classrooms.

The latest expansion is being rolled out statewide, except in Chengalpattu and Tirupur, where implementation has been deferred Model code of Conduct (MCC) for the October 6 Assembly by-elections.

The breakfast menu includes dishes such as upma, kichadi and pongal, with millet-based preparations included twice a week.

The background

From the mid-day meal programme associated with K Kamaraj (chief minister from 1954 to 1963) to the expanded free breakfast scheme launched by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Tamil Nadu’s school nutrition schemes have evolved over decades with a common objective - ensuring that hunger does not come in the way of a child's education.

Tamil Nadu school meal legacy predates Kamaraj. The state government records note that meals were first provided to children in Chennai Corporation schools. That initiative was subsequently expanded statewide during Kamaraj's tenure in 1962, with twin objectives of improving school enrloment and reducing dropouts.

Twenty years later, in 1982, the programmed was transformed into the Nutritious Meal Programme under M G Ramachandran (MGR). In 1989, eggs were added to improve the nutritional value of meals provided to schoolchildren.