From Industrial Matriarch To Public Representative: An Exclusive Interview With Savitri Jindal
From overseeing a multi-billion-dollar industrial legacy to prioritising infrastructure, employment and social reform, Savitri Jindal reflects a rare blend of enterprise stewardship and Haryana politics.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 11:40 AM IST
By Praveen
Hisar (Haryana): When Savitri Jindal speaks of Hisar, her tone is more personal than political, signifying the connect she has with the place. “I have lived in Hisar, Hisar is my family,” she said in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, outlining her development priorities for the constituency she represents.
Known as India’s richest woman (as per Forbes' listing 2025) and chairperson of the Jindal Group, Savitri today strikes a balance between corporate legacy and grassroots governance. Her real time net worth (by the time the story was filed) remains $39B, ranking her as world number 50.
Her focus in Hisar continues to be strengthening core infrastructure like roads, sewerage upgrades, park renovations and the construction of public gyms for children.
“Cleanliness is extremely important. It is everyone's responsibility. I request citizens to help keep Hisar clean,” she said, stressing that urban transformation requires community participation.
Speaking about unemployment, she tagged it as one of the biggest challenges youths face in the present day. Referring to central and state-backed initiatives such as the Namo Drone Didi scheme, she said women across Haryana are benefiting from new livelihood opportunities. “We are making every effort to create employment avenues for young people, more so for the women,” she added.
Expressing concern over drug abuse in the state, she issued a strong appeal to people, particularly youngsters. “Addiction destroys entire families. Therefore, our youths must stay away from drugs and instead channel their energy into sports and constructive careers,” she said.
She thanked Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for accelerating infrastructure growth in the state. “Under his leadership, development has gained new momentum. The goal is to provide cleaner and modern facilities in every city,” she said, adding that the ongoing park redevelopment in Hisar’s Sector 33 is an example of structured urban planning.
Beyond politics, Savitri Jindal stands at the helm of a vast industrial empire. The Jindal Group, with operations spanning steel, power, cement and infrastructure, was founded by her late husband, Om Prakash Jindal. After O.P. Jindal’s death in a helicopter crash in 2005 while serving as Haryana’s Energy Minister, the group’s companies were divided among the couple’s four sons, each of whom now manages independent business verticals.
The group’s largest assets are being managed by her son, Sajjan Jindal, who heads JSW Steel, JSW Cement and JSW Paints, among other ventures. In 2024, Sajjan Jindal, headquartered in Mumbai, established an electric vehicle joint venture with MG Motor, marking the group’s entry into the EV mobility space. In 2025, he also took JSW Cement public, further consolidating the conglomerate’s footprint in the infrastructure and materials sector.
Her younger son, Delhi-based Naveen Jindal, manages Jindal Steel & Power. In March 2024, he exited the Congress party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, marking a major political shift.
Born on March 20, 1950, in Tinsukia, Assam, Savitri Jindal stepped into both business and politics following her husband’s untimely demise. Over the years, she has also championed the cause of women’s education and healthcare initiatives, combining philanthropy with governance.
Her journey from handling business to becoming an elected representative reflects her strength that made her sail through tragedy and take up responsibility. Today, while her family steers one of India’s most diversified business houses, she positions herself firmly on the ground in Hisar, focusing on civic amenities, youth empowerment and social reform.
For Savitri Jindal, the constituency is not just an electoral map. She says, "It is an extended family whose future must be built on infrastructure, opportunity and social discipline."
