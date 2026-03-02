ETV Bharat / state

From Industrial Matriarch To Public Representative: An Exclusive Interview With Savitri Jindal

By Praveen

Hisar (Haryana): When Savitri Jindal speaks of Hisar, her tone is more personal than political, signifying the connect she has with the place. “I have lived in Hisar, Hisar is my family,” she said in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, outlining her development priorities for the constituency she represents.

Known as India’s richest woman (as per Forbes' listing 2025) and chairperson of the Jindal Group, Savitri today strikes a balance between corporate legacy and grassroots governance. Her real time net worth (by the time the story was filed) remains $39B, ranking her as world number 50.

Her focus in Hisar continues to be strengthening core infrastructure like roads, sewerage upgrades, park renovations and the construction of public gyms for children.

“Cleanliness is extremely important. It is everyone's responsibility. I request citizens to help keep Hisar clean,” she said, stressing that urban transformation requires community participation.

Speaking about unemployment, she tagged it as one of the biggest challenges youths face in the present day. Referring to central and state-backed initiatives such as the Namo Drone Didi scheme, she said women across Haryana are benefiting from new livelihood opportunities. “We are making every effort to create employment avenues for young people, more so for the women,” she added.