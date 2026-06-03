ETV Bharat / state

From IIM Extension to Project For Muga Silk Expansion, Assam CM On A Development Spree In New Delhi

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that significant progress has been made towards establishing the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Guwahati following a meeting with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the national capital.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, the Chief Minister said discussions held on Tuesday evening at the Union Minister's official residence focused on finalising the contours of the proposed IIM Guwahati campus, which is expected to play a key role in strengthening higher education infrastructure in the state.

"Assam will become East India's next education hub and we are trying to get the best possible institutions here. Today I had a very good meeting with Hon'ble Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji on finalising the contours of the IIM-Guwahati campus. Grateful for his relentless support towards strengthening education infrastructure in Assam," Sarma wrote.

The proposed IIM Guwahati is part of the Assam Government's broader vision to transform the state into a premier educational destination in eastern India by attracting top-tier academic and research institutions.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the Union Education Minister's continued support in expanding educational opportunities and infrastructure across Assam. The development is expected to boost management education, research, and skill development in the region while enhancing Assam's reputation as an emerging education hub.