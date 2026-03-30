From Hotel Boy To Actor How Odisha's Chandu Nayak Scripts His Own Success Story
Samir Kumar Acharya tracks a migrant worker’s leap of faith in Kerala that turned into a life-changing break, reshaping his identity as an actor.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 11:44 AM IST
Berhampur: That Bollywood dreams can also start taking shape from Odisha’s Ganjam district, has been proved by lad from the narrow lanes of Barada village. At a time when people from remote places in the state do not think of leaving home but for survival, Chandu Nayak's ambition refused to stay confined. Reaching Kerala and making a living by frying snacks in a hotel to facing the camera in television serials and films, Chandu made the unthinkable and impossible into a success story treading a path filled with risk and through relentless pursuit.
Born into a modest farming family near Sorada-Badagada, Chandu’s formal education ended after Class 8. But lack of academic degrees could not stop him from pursuing his unwavering passion for acting. As a teenager, he left home with hope in his eyes and headed to Kalinga Studio in Bhubaneswar, determined to find a foothold in the Odia film industry.
Unfortunately, days turned into weeks but opportunity never knocked.
Disheartened, Chandu joined the stream of migrant workers who left the state in search of greener pastures down south, eventually landing in Kerala. There, he took up work as a hotel boy, washing utensils, frying snacks and doing odd jobs to support his family back home. The arc lights of cinema seemed distant, almost unreal for him.
But destiny had other plans.
While scrolling through social media during his limited free time, Chandu stumbled upon an audition announcement for acting in the film industry. Deciding to give it his best, he sought leave from work and appeared for the audition without realising that it would prove to be transformative. His raw talent and determination caught attention, opening doors to the entertainment industry.
What followed was a steady climb when Chandu landed roles in television serials and gradually expanded his footprint into Malayalam cinema. "I started gaining wider recognition after appearing in the mythological TV serial RadhaKrishn, marking a major breakthrough in my acting career," narrates Chandu.
Alongside, his self-recorded acting clips shared on social media began gaining traction, further amplifying his visibility in the industry.
Chandu’s journey replete with stories of rejection, migration and reinvention might read like a cinematic script but like it is said, fortune favours the brave, he too started making his dreams come true. "In contrast to the hardships faced by countless youths from Odisha who migrate in search of livelihood, often burying their dreams along the way, I am happy to have become an exception." says the actor.
After five years of relentless struggle he got a strong foothold in the southern film and television industry. He recently returned to his village, where he received an emotional welcome from family members and villagers. For many in Ganjam, his story is more than personal success, it is a symbol of possibility. But Chandu still nurtures his wish to work in Odia film industry.
"I have got recognition outside Odisha but I am deeply connected to my roots. I sincerely wish to work in the Odia film industry, if given the right opportunity," says Chandu, with eyes moistened.
Chandu's story highlights a larger concern - that Odisha’s rich pool of talent often remains untapped due to limited opportunities and infrastructure in the regional entertainment sector. "It is not only about me. There are many youths who dream to get into the entertainment industry here but they hardly get any opportunity. I would just tell them to not bow down to pressures but pursue their dreams till they achieve something good. Believe in yourself," he advises.
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