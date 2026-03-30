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From Hotel Boy To Actor How Odisha's Chandu Nayak Scripts His Own Success Story

From Hotel Boy To Actor How Odisha's Chandu Nayak Scripts His Own Success Story ( ETV Bharat )

Berhampur: That Bollywood dreams can also start taking shape from Odisha’s Ganjam district, has been proved by lad from the narrow lanes of Barada village. At a time when people from remote places in the state do not think of leaving home but for survival, Chandu Nayak's ambition refused to stay confined. Reaching Kerala and making a living by frying snacks in a hotel to facing the camera in television serials and films, Chandu made the unthinkable and impossible into a success story treading a path filled with risk and through relentless pursuit. Born into a modest farming family near Sorada-Badagada, Chandu’s formal education ended after Class 8. But lack of academic degrees could not stop him from pursuing his unwavering passion for acting. As a teenager, he left home with hope in his eyes and headed to Kalinga Studio in Bhubaneswar, determined to find a foothold in the Odia film industry. From Hotel Boy To Actor How Odisha's Chandu Nayak Scripts His Own Success Story (ETV Bharat) Unfortunately, days turned into weeks but opportunity never knocked. Disheartened, Chandu joined the stream of migrant workers who left the state in search of greener pastures down south, eventually landing in Kerala. There, he took up work as a hotel boy, washing utensils, frying snacks and doing odd jobs to support his family back home. The arc lights of cinema seemed distant, almost unreal for him. But destiny had other plans.