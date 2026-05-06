From Hegemony To Humbling: The Fall Of Trinamool Congress After 15 Years In Power
The 2026 verdict is not simply Mamata's loss to the BJP but also the collapse of a political ecosystem that had, for years, seemed unshakeable.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 12:22 AM IST
Kolkata: For 15 years, Mamata Banerjee governed West Bengal with a rare mix of street instinct and political authority. She was not just the Chief Minister, she was the system's centre of gravity.
Mamata Banerjee stood as the unchallenged fulcrum of Bengal's political landscape. Her party, the Trinamool Congress, grew into a machine that could win elections, absorb crises, and outmanoeuvre opponents. That machine has now broken down.
The 2026 verdict is not simply her loss to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It is the collapse of a political ecosystem that had, for years, seemed unshakeable. And like most long regimes, it didn’t fall overnight. It gradually eroded under the heaviness of accumulated discontent, organisational fatigue, and strategic missteps within the TMC, until the structure could no longer hold.
When Scams and Anger Became Personal
For years, TMC defied the conventional wisdom of anti-incumbency. Even high voter turnouts in 2016 and 2021 failed to dislodge the party. But 2026 proved different. A record-breaking turnout of over 90 per cent, fuelled in part by the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, became a vehicle for pent-up dissatisfaction.
The sheer scale of participation indicated not apathy, but intent. This time, voters did not merely participate; they intervened. The verdict suggests that anti-incumbency, long deferred, arrived with compounded force. It showed up in small-town frustration over municipal services that stopped working.
In villages where 'cuts' and local 'syndicates' became part of everyday life. In conversations among families where one member had a job and another, despite clearing exams, did not. For years, many voters were willing to overlook these issues because Mamata's government delivered welfare, identity, and a sense of regional pride. But by 2026, that trade-off no longer felt acceptable.
Corruption allegations had shadowed the Trinamool regime almost from its inception. But what had once been politically containable gradually became electorally decisive. Scandals such as the Saradha Chit Fund Scam and the Narada sting operation have lingered for years. Initially absorbed through electoral victories, these controversies never fully faded from public consciousness and now could again resurface with regime change.
In the past five years, however, a cascade of fresh allegations, such as the teacher recruitment irregularities, ration distribution scams, and illegal extraction rackets involving coal, sand, and cattle, created a perception of systemic rot. High-profile arrests of party leaders amplified this perception.
The School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam struck at something far more sensitive, aspiration. Thousands of young, educated candidates believed they had done everything right. They studied, passed exams and yet were denied jobs, while others allegedly bought their way in. When bundles of cash linked to the scandal surfaced in public view, it was no longer a distant controversy. It felt like a betrayal.
In rural areas, allegations of 'syndicate raj,' extortion, and local-level corruption eroded trust. Welfare schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar retained some appeal, but they could not fully offset governance deficits.
When the Middle Class Turned Away
For much of her tenure, Mamata Banerjee had an uneasy but functional relationship with the Bengali middle class. They did not always vote for her enthusiastically, but they often accepted her as the most viable option. The recruitment scandals disrupted that balance.
This is a segment that values merit, education, and institutional fairness. When those values appeared compromised, resentment replaced accommodation. The civic recruitment scam reinforced that perception. Jobs in municipalities, which were seen as a stable, respectable middle-class employment, were also tainted by allegations of manipulation and favouritism.
For the Bengali middle class, long considered politically aware but not always politically volatile, this was a breaking point. These were not just corruption reports. They were stories about stolen futures.
Added to that were concerns over urban governance, rising costs, and a perception of declining administrative standards. By 2026, a significant portion of the middle class wasn’t just dissatisfied, it was ready to vote for change.
Collapse of the Second Line
Every durable political formation depends on a strong second line of leadership. For TMC, this line once included seasoned figures who had built the party alongside Mamata Banerjee during its years in opposition.
Over time, that layer also eroded. Veterans either exited, or were sidelined, or became politically irrelevant. The departures of leaders like Suvendu Adhikari, Mukul Roy, Tapas Roy and many others were not isolated incidents, but symptoms of a deeper organisational churn.
Others remained, but with diminished authority. In their place emerged a new, younger leadership which was often seen as efficient but lacking grassroots depth. The transition was neither smooth nor balanced. The result was a hollowed-out organisational core that struggled to withstand electoral stress.
Abhishek Banerjee, and the Limits of Reinvention
The rise of Abhishek Banerjee was central to this transformation. He brought in new methods like data-driven campaigns, corporate-style organisation, and tighter control. For some time, it worked. The party kept winning, and his influence grew. His ascendency also symbolised a generational shift within the party.
Efforts to impose internal reforms such as 'one person, one post' or age limits remained inconsistently implemented. More significantly, the aggressive promotion of new faces often alienated experienced leaders, deepening internal fault lines. Local leaders often felt bypassed. Decisions seemed centralised.
In an attempt to build a 'new' TMC, the old guard was literally left out. And when electoral setbacks came, the absence of a firm organisational cushion became evident. Abhishek now faces a challenge he has never encountered before, operating without the advantages of power.
Quiet Drift of Muslim Voters
Equally significant, though less dramatic, was the shift among sections of Muslim voters, traditionally a key pillar of TMC's support base. This was not a wholesale exodus. But there was fragmentation. In some constituencies, votes are split between the Trinamool and opposition parties, including the Left and Congress.
In others, turnout patterns suggested a degree of disengagement. Conversations within the community reflected mixed feelings ranging from appreciation for welfare schemes to direct benefits, but also frustration over a lack of economic mobility, local leadership issues, and a growing sense that symbolic politics was not enough.
At the same time, aggressive polarisation by the BJP reshaped electoral arithmetic. Even a modest division in minority votes had an outsized impact when combined with consolidation on the other side.
The Gender Shift
Women had long been a cornerstone of TMC's electoral success. Welfare initiatives and targeted outreach ensured strong female support in previous elections. In 2026, that equation changed.
The BJP’s counter-promises of financial incentives, free transport, and an emphasis on safety resonated with a significant section of women voters. Incidents relating to women's safety, such as the RG Kar rape and murder case, had already dented TMC's credibility. The BJP’s campaign effectively combined development promises with identity politics.
Allegations of minority appeasement and warnings about demographic change gained traction among sections of voters. TMC struggled to construct a compelling counter-narrative. Its messaging often appeared reactive rather than proactive, allowing the opposition to set the agenda.
The SIR Effect: Mechanics Meets Momentum
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls became one of the most contentious aspects of the election. While Mamata and her party framed it as disenfranchisement, the BJP positioned it as electoral cleansing. The outcome suggests that the latter narrative found greater acceptance, or at least did not provoke the backlash TMC anticipated. Paradoxically, even with fewer registered voters, turnout surged, indicating heightened political mobilisation rather than suppression.
When Strategy Replaced Politics
The increasing reliance on the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) symbolised another shift among the Trinamool Congress. Campaigns became more professional, messaging more calibrated.
But politics also became less organic. Local instincts gave way to central scripts. When I-PAC’s operations were disrupted ahead of the election, the party appeared unusually disoriented, suggesting that strategy had, in some ways, replaced politics itself.
At its peak, the I-PAC functioned as the party’s strategic nerve centre, shaping messaging, monitoring leaders, and guiding campaign execution. While this professionalism initially strengthened the party, it gradually reduced the autonomy of local leaders. But when I-PAC was rattled by the central agencies, TMC's strategy suddenly found itself without its command structure.
From Power to Opposition: Mamata’s Second Act
Defeat, for Mamata Banerjee, is not unfamiliar. She built her career fighting from the margins. But this moment is different. But, for the first time in 15 years, she returns to the opposition as a former ruler. Her legacy, that she ended the 34-year Left rule and reshaped Bengal's political identity, will be there. But legacy alone does not win elections.
Without the levers of state power, Trinamool Congress will have to rediscover its grassroots instincts, while reconciling its internal divisions. For Abhishek Banerjee, the transition is even more stark. Having risen entirely within a ruling-party ecosystem, he now faces the test of opposition politics.
The 2026 verdict is not just a rejection of a Mamata Banerjee government; it is a recalibration of Bengal’s political equilibrium. The BJP’s rise reflects both its own expansion and Trinamool's vulnerabilities. Whether this marks a durable realignment or a cyclical shift will depend on what follows. For now, one thing is clear. The era of unchallenged Trinamool dominance is over. What replaces it will shape the next chapter of West Bengal’s political history.