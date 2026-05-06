ETV Bharat / state

From Hegemony To Humbling: The Fall Of Trinamool Congress After 15 Years In Power

Kolkata: For 15 years, Mamata Banerjee governed West Bengal with a rare mix of street instinct and political authority. She was not just the Chief Minister, she was the system's centre of gravity.

Mamata Banerjee stood as the unchallenged fulcrum of Bengal's political landscape. Her party, the Trinamool Congress, grew into a machine that could win elections, absorb crises, and outmanoeuvre opponents. That machine has now broken down.

The 2026 verdict is not simply her loss to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It is the collapse of a political ecosystem that had, for years, seemed unshakeable. And like most long regimes, it didn’t fall overnight. It gradually eroded under the heaviness of accumulated discontent, organisational fatigue, and strategic missteps within the TMC, until the structure could no longer hold.

When Scams and Anger Became Personal

For years, TMC defied the conventional wisdom of anti-incumbency. Even high voter turnouts in 2016 and 2021 failed to dislodge the party. But 2026 proved different. A record-breaking turnout of over 90 per cent, fuelled in part by the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, became a vehicle for pent-up dissatisfaction.

The sheer scale of participation indicated not apathy, but intent. This time, voters did not merely participate; they intervened. The verdict suggests that anti-incumbency, long deferred, arrived with compounded force. It showed up in small-town frustration over municipal services that stopped working.

In villages where 'cuts' and local 'syndicates' became part of everyday life. In conversations among families where one member had a job and another, despite clearing exams, did not. For years, many voters were willing to overlook these issues because Mamata's government delivered welfare, identity, and a sense of regional pride. But by 2026, that trade-off no longer felt acceptable.

Corruption allegations had shadowed the Trinamool regime almost from its inception. But what had once been politically containable gradually became electorally decisive. Scandals such as the Saradha Chit Fund Scam and the Narada sting operation have lingered for years. Initially absorbed through electoral victories, these controversies never fully faded from public consciousness and now could again resurface with regime change.

In the past five years, however, a cascade of fresh allegations, such as the teacher recruitment irregularities, ration distribution scams, and illegal extraction rackets involving coal, sand, and cattle, created a perception of systemic rot. High-profile arrests of party leaders amplified this perception.

The School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam struck at something far more sensitive, aspiration. Thousands of young, educated candidates believed they had done everything right. They studied, passed exams and yet were denied jobs, while others allegedly bought their way in. When bundles of cash linked to the scandal surfaced in public view, it was no longer a distant controversy. It felt like a betrayal.

In rural areas, allegations of 'syndicate raj,' extortion, and local-level corruption eroded trust. Welfare schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar retained some appeal, but they could not fully offset governance deficits.

When the Middle Class Turned Away

For much of her tenure, Mamata Banerjee had an uneasy but functional relationship with the Bengali middle class. They did not always vote for her enthusiastically, but they often accepted her as the most viable option. The recruitment scandals disrupted that balance.

This is a segment that values merit, education, and institutional fairness. When those values appeared compromised, resentment replaced accommodation. The civic recruitment scam reinforced that perception. Jobs in municipalities, which were seen as a stable, respectable middle-class employment, were also tainted by allegations of manipulation and favouritism.

For the Bengali middle class, long considered politically aware but not always politically volatile, this was a breaking point. These were not just corruption reports. They were stories about stolen futures.

Added to that were concerns over urban governance, rising costs, and a perception of declining administrative standards. By 2026, a significant portion of the middle class wasn’t just dissatisfied, it was ready to vote for change.

Collapse of the Second Line

Every durable political formation depends on a strong second line of leadership. For TMC, this line once included seasoned figures who had built the party alongside Mamata Banerjee during its years in opposition.

Over time, that layer also eroded. Veterans either exited, or were sidelined, or became politically irrelevant. The departures of leaders like Suvendu Adhikari, Mukul Roy, Tapas Roy and many others were not isolated incidents, but symptoms of a deeper organisational churn.

Others remained, but with diminished authority. In their place emerged a new, younger leadership which was often seen as efficient but lacking grassroots depth. The transition was neither smooth nor balanced. The result was a hollowed-out organisational core that struggled to withstand electoral stress.