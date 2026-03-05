ETV Bharat / state

From Guntur Chilli Fields To Tourism Idea: Andhra Minister Lokesh Responds To Anand Mahindra’s Holi Post

Amaravati: Minister for Human Resources Development of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Lokesh, welcomed industrialist Anand Mahindra’s suggestion to develop the famous Guntur chilli drying fields as a tourist attraction, saying the government would ask the state tourism department to explore the idea.

Responding to Mahindra’s post on X (formerly Twitter), Lokesh thanked him for the suggestion and said Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh would be asked to examine the possibility of enhancing tourism around the colourful seasonal sight.

The Minister in his X post wrote, “Thank you, Anand ji, for your thoughtful suggestion. I will request our tourism minister Kandula Durgesh to explore ways to enhance the tourism potential of this colourful sight. What you see from the sky is the result of thousands of farmers’ hard work and a tradition that has made Guntur a global hub for chilli production,” Lokesh said.

He also added that it would be exciting if future drone visuals of Andhra Pradesh could showcase a Mahindra auto factory, defence establishments and aerospace parks in the state.

“I would love to welcome you here to show you what Andhra Pradesh can offer,” Lokesh said in his reply.

Anand Mahindra’s Holi Post

Earlier, on the occasion of Holi, Anand Mahindra shared striking aerial videos of chilli fields in the Guntur district, where chillies are spread across large open fields for drying.