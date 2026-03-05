From Guntur Chilli Fields To Tourism Idea: Andhra Minister Lokesh Responds To Anand Mahindra’s Holi Post
Nara Lokesh thanked Anand Mahindra for suggesting tourism around Guntur chilli fields and invited him to explore investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.
Amaravati: Minister for Human Resources Development of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Lokesh, welcomed industrialist Anand Mahindra’s suggestion to develop the famous Guntur chilli drying fields as a tourist attraction, saying the government would ask the state tourism department to explore the idea.
Responding to Mahindra’s post on X (formerly Twitter), Lokesh thanked him for the suggestion and said Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh would be asked to examine the possibility of enhancing tourism around the colourful seasonal sight.
The Minister in his X post wrote, “Thank you, Anand ji, for your thoughtful suggestion. I will request our tourism minister Kandula Durgesh to explore ways to enhance the tourism potential of this colourful sight. What you see from the sky is the result of thousands of farmers’ hard work and a tradition that has made Guntur a global hub for chilli production,” Lokesh said.
Thank you Anand ji, for your thoughtful suggestion. I will request our tourism minister @kanduladurgesh to explore ways to enhance the tourism potential of this colorful sight. What you see from the sky is the result of thousands of farmers’ hard work and a tradition that has… https://t.co/hee6Scn4uv— Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) March 4, 2026
He also added that it would be exciting if future drone visuals of Andhra Pradesh could showcase a Mahindra auto factory, defence establishments and aerospace parks in the state.
“I would love to welcome you here to show you what Andhra Pradesh can offer,” Lokesh said in his reply.
Anand Mahindra’s Holi Post
Earlier, on the occasion of Holi, Anand Mahindra shared striking aerial videos of chilli fields in the Guntur district, where chillies are spread across large open fields for drying.
The perfect video to view on Holi…— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 4, 2026
Because the colours of India spring up in many different ways & surprise us.
Chillis laid out for drying create an amazingly beautiful tapestry when seen from above.
This is Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh which alone has a share of 15%… pic.twitter.com/QKUn1rbDm0
In his post, Mahindra described the sight as a “beautiful tapestry” when viewed from above.
“The perfect video to view on Holi… because the colours of India spring up in many different ways and surprise us. Chillies laid out for drying create an amazingly beautiful tapestry when seen from above,” Mahindra wrote.
He noted that Guntur district alone accounts for about 15 per cent of India’s chilli production, making it one of the most important hubs for the crop.
'Turn Guntur Into A Tourist Attraction'
Mahindra also suggested that the seasonal chilli-drying fields could be developed into a tourist attraction.
“Can and should Andhra Pradesh turn this seasonal crop into a tourist attraction? It’s a winter harvest, so the timing is right,” he wrote.
However, he pointed out that the colourful patterns may not be very impressive at ground level, which could pose a challenge for visitors.
Mahindra proposed ideas such as hot-air balloon rides, local music and dance performances, and a harvest-season festival to enhance the tourism experience.
He acknowledged that some people may feel such areas should remain free from tourists to avoid disruption to farming activities. However, he said developing the site responsibly could create additional income opportunities for farmers and local communities.
