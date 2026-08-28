ETV Bharat / state

From Guns To Rakhi: Former Women Maoists Celebrate Raksha Bandhan With DRG Personnel In Narayanpur

Narayanpur: Not long ago, women in the forests of Bastar held guns in their hands. They have shunned the path of voilence now. On Friday, these former Maoists women tied rakhi to police and District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel at a special Raksha Bandhan programme organised at the DRG Arena building. The event was an initiative by Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Patel, IPS.

The security personnel, in turn, accepted them as sisters, promised to protect them and presented them with gifts. SP Sandeep Patel said festivals are symbols of peace and that celebrating them together sends a message of trust and harmony in the region.

He said several of the rehabilitated women told authorities that they had never celebrated Raksha Bandhan in this manner before. After returning to mainstream society, they are now getting an opportunity to lead normal lives and celebrate festivals.

“The old era has ended and people are now celebrating festivals with happiness. A festival represents peace and joy, and our objective is to celebrate together in the future as well. The rehabilitated women have celebrated this festival for the first time and are very happy,” Patel said.

Phulmati Kashyap, a surrendered former Maoist, said she had earlier been associated with the press team of the Maoist organisation's Maad Division and had lived in the Kutul area. “I had never celebrated Raksha Bandhan before. This is the first time we are celebrating it. We tied rakhis to our younger brothers and police personnel. It feels very good,” Kashyap said.