From Guns To Rakhi: Former Women Maoists Celebrate Raksha Bandhan With DRG Personnel In Narayanpur
The security personnel, in turn, accepted them as sisters, promised to protect them and presented them with gifts.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 10:20 PM IST
Narayanpur: Not long ago, women in the forests of Bastar held guns in their hands. They have shunned the path of voilence now. On Friday, these former Maoists women tied rakhi to police and District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel at a special Raksha Bandhan programme organised at the DRG Arena building. The event was an initiative by Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Patel, IPS.
The security personnel, in turn, accepted them as sisters, promised to protect them and presented them with gifts. SP Sandeep Patel said festivals are symbols of peace and that celebrating them together sends a message of trust and harmony in the region.
He said several of the rehabilitated women told authorities that they had never celebrated Raksha Bandhan in this manner before. After returning to mainstream society, they are now getting an opportunity to lead normal lives and celebrate festivals.
“The old era has ended and people are now celebrating festivals with happiness. A festival represents peace and joy, and our objective is to celebrate together in the future as well. The rehabilitated women have celebrated this festival for the first time and are very happy,” Patel said.
Phulmati Kashyap, a surrendered former Maoist, said she had earlier been associated with the press team of the Maoist organisation's Maad Division and had lived in the Kutul area. “I had never celebrated Raksha Bandhan before. This is the first time we are celebrating it. We tied rakhis to our younger brothers and police personnel. It feels very good,” Kashyap said.
Another surrendered former Maoist, Aarti Salam, said she had spent years in the Maoist organisation and used to teach children in the forests. “I was associated with the Naxal organisation from 2000 to 2016 and used to teach children. Life in the forest was very difficult. I surrendered in 2024. We never celebrated festivals in the forest. Now we are celebrating Raksha Bandhan properly and tying rakhis to our brothers. We are very happy and living a good life,” Salam said.
There was a time when security forces faced firing from Maoist groups during operations in the forests and they were forced to retaliate. However, things have changed now. “We worked hard and went from village to village to create awareness. We told people to come out of Naxalism and not send their children into the organisation. We told them that instead of taking up weapons, they should fight without weapons. We also encouraged them to educate their children properly. Today, we are happy. The rehabilitated women told us that they are very happy and are now living free lives. Such a life was not possible in the forest,” said DRG jawan Rajman Gawde.
Another DRG personnel said, “Today, the surrendered Naxal sisters tied rakhis to us. We are happy to see smiles on their faces. They are celebrating Raksha Bandhan for the first time.”
Santosh Badru, who was earlier associated with the Maoist organisation for 17 years before surrendering in 2025, said festivals were not celebrated in the organisation. “I am very happy to be here. Raksha Bandhan was celebrated beautifully. Such festivals were never celebrated in the Naxal organisation. In the forest, people were not allowed to celebrate festivals,” Badru said.
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