From Guns To Livelihoods: How Surrendered Naxalites In Narayanpur And Kanker Are Stitching Together New Lives
In Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur and Kanker, ex-Naxalites are trading violence for vocational training, and looking forward to lead normal lives through government-backed rehabilitation initiatives.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 3:16 PM IST
Narayanpur/Kanker: The red corridor of Chhattisgarh, long defined by violence is undergoing a transformation that was beyond the ken of imagination for many. In Narayanpur and Kanker districts, two of Bastar’s most conflict-ridden regions, surrendered Naxalites are learning to live life afresh - they stitch, carve, construct, and repair their futures, leaving behind years spent in the jungles with guns, ideology and exhaustion.
But this is not a simple shift from insurgency to mainstream life, rather a slow, complex and a human journey which is marked by hope, hesitation, and the unfamiliar beat of normalcy.
Narayanpur: A Livelihood Centre
At the Livelihood College and Field Development Centre in Narayanpur, the sound of sewing machines, not gunshots, is all that the men and women hear while they sit in straight lines, threading needles and guiding cloth under metal feet. These are hands that once carried guns and the shoulders that once bore ammunition. Most never had a brush with a pencil or a measuring tape. But now these give them hope of a better tomorrow.
About 133 surrendered Naxalites have already received skill development training here, and 110 are currently undergoing courses in tailoring, water distribution and driving. Of these, 70 trainees get stipends which help them sustain or think of self-employment options.
For Jyoti (Wadde) Badde, the struggle is emotional but practical. “I carried guns for years and spread Maoist ideology. Now after training, I am skilled,” she says as she folds a piece of cloth with measured precision.
Lakshmi Mandavi who once promoted Maoist ideology in remote villages through songs and dance is also sitting on a chair with her hands running the sewing machine. “We used to from village to village with songs and dance to spread Maoist ideology. We left it all and now want to live life like normal human beings. We are learning to sew and within a few days, I can take up tailoring independently or do farm work,” she explains.
Chetu, another surrendered Naxal says she too used to go to villages with songs like ‘Mawa jungle mawa raj,’ spreading Maoist ideology among villagers. “Now I want to earn money by working. I want to sew blouses,” says she in a tone of regret.
Among the men, the change is equally stark.
“I surrendered on July 20, 2025 and started learning sewing. I am sure, this life will be far better if I can be self-reliant. I may start a tailoring shop and make a living,” says Chaitram Usendi, once a familiar face in the movement.
Jaggu Ram Mandavi, who spent years managing supplies for Maoists, echoes similar sentiments. “Now I want to learn driving and get a job,” he states.
Standing close, Lalu Ram Payami adjusts the hem of a shirt while speaking. “After surrendering, I want to live a normal life sans any violence. I want to build a house,” he says as Bujhya Salam, who surrendered in November 2022, nods in agreement.
Their stories reveal a pattern - hunger, hiding, constant movement, and the emotional fatigue of living under ideological pressure. Since many of these cadres joined as children, they do not know their exact age. Most were restricted to jungles and hideouts.
To broaden their exposure, the administration recently took them to Raipur and made them see the Railway Station, the Secretariat, the Assembly and even Jungle Safari. For people raised inside the movement, where travel is restricted and suspicion is constant, these visits came as a revelation.
Building Identity From Scratch
For most cadres, the challenge was not limited to leaving the movement and surrender. What worried them was even if they wanted to be mainstreamed they had no Aadhaar, no bank accounts, no ration cards, no health cards, and in some cases, no official name records.
Narayanpur Collector Pratishtha Mamgai explains that after these people hung up their boots from the Naxal movement, they were facilitated with Aadhaar, bank accounts, caste certificates, family certificates, and also connected them with central and state schemes. “We have also given them PM Awas houses. Under the state’s surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy, the benefits are substantial. An amount of Rs 10,000 monthly assistance for three years, skill development courses, livelihood support and 15,000 PM Awas houses were sanctioned for surrendered Naxalites,” he said.
This shift is part of Chhattisgarh’s goal of complete eradication of armed Naxalism by March 31, 2026.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, during a review meeting, said, “More than 500 Maoist cadres have been neutralized and over 4,000 surrendered or been arrested in the last two years. Rehabilitation is giving people a new life.”
To encourage people to opt for surrender, the government has initiated Poona Margem, meaning “rejuvenation through rehabilitation” in Gondi. In this campaign, posters in Halbi and Gondi are put up at all places to encourage cadres to contact local SPs for safe surrender.
Villages which declare themselves ‘Naxal-free’ receive Rs 1 crore in development grants, creating incentives at the grassroots level.
Kanker: An Old BSF Camp Turns Into a School of Second Chances
Kanker too is another case in point where cadres of Red Rebels have chosen to lead a normal life. About 200 km away, in Chogel, Kanker district, stands a structure that once operated as a BSF camp, an outpost of the state’s defensive strategy. Today, the same space functions as a rehabilitation and skill-training centre for surrendered Naxalites.
Here, 66 men are receiving training in structured courses like 36 in carpentry, 15 in masonry and 15 in electrical work.
The workshops are filled with benches, plywood sheets, toolboxes, and supervised training areas. Some trainees work with wooden planks, others lay bricks or assemble electrical circuits. For many, this is the first time they are seeing these tools.
Senior police officer Akash Shri Shri Mal explains the approach and says, “We provide training to people based on their area of interest. Along with skill development, we also prepare their Aadhaar and other documents. After this training, they will be able to fend for their families easily.”
The trainees narrate their life in the jungle as filled with uncertainties. Hunger, cold, sleeplessness, and perpetual danger are common among all.
A former cadre says, “We came out of the jungle of our own free will. Earlier we were taught with pencil and paper, but practicals made us work better.”
Some trainees were promised driving lessons earlier and are awaiting the sessions to begin soon.
It is a matter of time they change their way of life but their inherent desire is to have stability, income and a chance to reclaim their families and identities.
North Bastar: A Landscape Rewritten
Between Narayanpur and Kanker lies North Bastar, including the historically inaccessible Abujhmad, a region long dominated by Naxal influence and largely cut off from administrative structures. But now, the lines are shifting.
According to police officials, more than 80 Naxalites have surrendered in the last few months alone across these border regions touching Maharashtra.
The change is imminent on multiple fronts. Roads are reaching areas previously marked on maps as ‘No-Go Zones.’ Camps once used for operations are being repurposed for skill development. Training centres have become community arenas where ex-cadres meet and spend time with villagers.
Women who formed a major part of the insurgency are adapting and learning vocational skills. For the first time in years, many families are reuniting.
The Fragility and Strength of a New Chapter
The transformation taking place across Narayanpur and Kanker is delicate. Rehabilitation does not mean instant redemption. Many former cadres carry trauma, some face stigma, others worry about livelihood after the stipends end. Some also fear facing retaliation from the Maoist leadership.
But the only truth here is the surrendered Naxals have a shift in aspiration. The journey might be long, but the direction is clear.
