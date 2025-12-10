ETV Bharat / state

From Guns To Livelihoods: How Surrendered Naxalites In Narayanpur And Kanker Are Stitching Together New Lives

Narayanpur/Kanker: The red corridor of Chhattisgarh, long defined by violence is undergoing a transformation that was beyond the ken of imagination for many. In Narayanpur and Kanker districts, two of Bastar’s most conflict-ridden regions, surrendered Naxalites are learning to live life afresh - they stitch, carve, construct, and repair their futures, leaving behind years spent in the jungles with guns, ideology and exhaustion.

But this is not a simple shift from insurgency to mainstream life, rather a slow, complex and a human journey which is marked by hope, hesitation, and the unfamiliar beat of normalcy.

From Guns To Livelihoods: How Surrendered Naxalites In Narayanpur And Kanker Are Stitching Together New Lives (ETV Bharat)

Narayanpur: A Livelihood Centre

At the Livelihood College and Field Development Centre in Narayanpur, the sound of sewing machines, not gunshots, is all that the men and women hear while they sit in straight lines, threading needles and guiding cloth under metal feet. These are hands that once carried guns and the shoulders that once bore ammunition. Most never had a brush with a pencil or a measuring tape. But now these give them hope of a better tomorrow.

About 133 surrendered Naxalites have already received skill development training here, and 110 are currently undergoing courses in tailoring, water distribution and driving. Of these, 70 trainees get stipends which help them sustain or think of self-employment options.

Sewing training in progress at Livelihood College and Field Development Centre in Narayanpur (ETV Bharat)

For Jyoti (Wadde) Badde, the struggle is emotional but practical. “I carried guns for years and spread Maoist ideology. Now after training, I am skilled,” she says as she folds a piece of cloth with measured precision.

Lakshmi Mandavi who once promoted Maoist ideology in remote villages through songs and dance is also sitting on a chair with her hands running the sewing machine. “We used to from village to village with songs and dance to spread Maoist ideology. We left it all and now want to live life like normal human beings. We are learning to sew and within a few days, I can take up tailoring independently or do farm work,” she explains.

Chetu, another surrendered Naxal says she too used to go to villages with songs like ‘Mawa jungle mawa raj,’ spreading Maoist ideology among villagers. “Now I want to earn money by working. I want to sew blouses,” says she in a tone of regret.

Among the men, the change is equally stark.

A former Maoist undergoing sewing training at Livelihood College and Field Development Centre in Narayanpur (ETV Bharat)

“I surrendered on July 20, 2025 and started learning sewing. I am sure, this life will be far better if I can be self-reliant. I may start a tailoring shop and make a living,” says Chaitram Usendi, once a familiar face in the movement.

Jaggu Ram Mandavi, who spent years managing supplies for Maoists, echoes similar sentiments. “Now I want to learn driving and get a job,” he states.

Standing close, Lalu Ram Payami adjusts the hem of a shirt while speaking. “After surrendering, I want to live a normal life sans any violence. I want to build a house,” he says as Bujhya Salam, who surrendered in November 2022, nods in agreement.

Their stories reveal a pattern - hunger, hiding, constant movement, and the emotional fatigue of living under ideological pressure. Since many of these cadres joined as children, they do not know their exact age. Most were restricted to jungles and hideouts.

To broaden their exposure, the administration recently took them to Raipur and made them see the Railway Station, the Secretariat, the Assembly and even Jungle Safari. For people raised inside the movement, where travel is restricted and suspicion is constant, these visits came as a revelation.

The trainees showing the dresses they stitched (ETV Bharat)

Building Identity From Scratch