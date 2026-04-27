ETV Bharat / state

From Gangster To Marathoner: Pune's Rahul Jadhav Counsels Inmates On De-Addiction

Pune: Any form of addiction is a terrifying force in life. Once a person starts depending on any substance, it becomes difficult to get rid of the addiction. Some even drift into the world of crime and find it impossible to escape.

Pune's Rahul Jadhav, whose substance abuse turned into a grim reality, was dragged into a world of crime. He turned into a sharp shooter for an underworld gang in Mumbai.

However, he underwent a profound personal transformation. Now, he goes to the same prison where he was once lodged for nearly four years to counsel inmates to overcome their addiction.

Once considered a terror in Dombivli's underworld, Jadhav was involved in activities ranging from extortion to intimidation. He threatened real estate developers and opened fire if needed to extort money. With over a dozen criminal cases registered against him, Jadhav had also turned to severe addictions to alcohol, cannabis, and various other substances. He evaded police several times and had even escaped from prison. Today, he runs ultramarathons.

Recounting his journey, Jadhav said, "From a young age, I harboured a strong desire to achieve greatness and earn quick money. Driven by the pursuit of instant wealth, I veered onto the wrong path and became involved in the criminal world. I became so deeply entrenched that I ended up facing 12 to 13 criminal cases, serious offences such as extortion, MCOCA, and violations of the Arms Act."

He admitted that the stress of evading authorities took its toll on him. "I used to drink occasionally. Slowly, the fear and stress took their toll on me, and I started drinking every day. The addiction did not stop at alcohol, as I began consuming other substances, getting addicted to them all," he said.

Jadhav finally landed in the police net in 2007 and was lodged in Arthur Road jail for four years. Not only jails, but Jadhav also visits schools, colleges, and other facilities to conduct sessions on de-addiction. Jadhav says it was his strong belief that everything would work out eventually, though the fear of income dragged him into the web of substance abuse.

"I strongly believed that everything would finally fall into place, eventually. However, it was not possible to get employment, which led to renewed stress, and I relapsed into drinking. In 2013, my family admitted me to Muktangan Rehabilitation Centre, where I underwent rehabilitation for a month," he said.

Regular visits to the centre helped him improve. During one such visit, the counsellors at Muktangan asked him to identify his underlying problem. Jadhav recounts telling them that nothing positive seemed to happen in his life. "I remember telling them nothing good ever happens in my life. I could not find a job, I couldn't get married, and I felt that the point of living a virtuous life if things like this. That is why I turned to alcohol," Jadhav said.