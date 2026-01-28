ETV Bharat / state

From Free Tuitions To A Social Campaign: How One Man Inspired A Team Of Underprivileged Kids To Clean Up Delhi's Garbage

Delhi: Once located along the outer reaches of Delhi, the industrial belt of Wazirpur — in what is today part of the capital's Northwest district — resembled every other industrial small-town in the Gangetic plains. Grey, monochromatic sky above; with brown, monochromatic, unplastered, semi-finished, open-brick constructions below, jostling with each other across narrow, dusty lanes that are often overflowing with garbage and sewerage, a far cry from even the nearby residential neighbourhoods of Shalimar Bagh and Model Town, which have prominent green cover, in a city that is one of India's greenest metros.

Until recently. Now, there's change on the ground. And this is all down to one man. In 2018, social activist Vinay Das began working with children from migrant working class families whose parents had come to Delhi for work and live in rented accommodations nearby. Today, his burgeoning team of 1,600 children have cleaned up around 250 neighbourhood parks and streets, street-corners, intersections, and roadsides, removing piles of garbage and planting saplings in these areas as replacement.

Every Sunday, this army of children hit the streets, wearing gloves and masks, carrying shovels and brooms and sacks, slowly and unobtrusively effecting change on the ground.

The Seed: Free Tuitions For Underprivileged Kids

It didn't begin with a cleanliness drive, though. Vinay began his journey by providing free tuitions to poor children in the neighbourhood, in 2013. Even today, he teaches and guides around 300 children, including some who are pursuing their Master's degrees.

“From the beginning, I noticed that the slums where most of the children live, as well as Wazirpur, where I live, were very dirty, with piles of garbage in the parks rising up to 12-15 ft. It was critical to educate the children and raise their awareness. Accordingly, we started a cleanliness campaign on September 1, 2018, with a team of 150 children. On the very first day, we collected debris from 150 rickshaws, scooters, and bikes in a park, in which children now play,” said the social worker.

Immediately after he had completed his education, Vinay had received an offer to join a semi-private university as a lecturer, which would have made him financially secure today. Instead, he started working among the underprivileged.

The Sapling: A Sanitation Drive In Delhi's Heartland

Today, of the 1,600 children who are part of his projects, 350 are actively involved, working in groups of 40-50 to clean up, while others are involved in other activities. After a week of school, they line up to clean garbage vats or the banks of the Yamuna River nearby, and plant trees where the garbage mound once stood.

His work hasn't gone unnoticed. Wazirpur MLA Poonam Sharma said Vinay's work is commendable, that the children have taught the adults something new. “In future, every Delhite will be impressed by their work. As an elected representative, it's my duty to provide all possible assistance to them,” said the BJP legislator.

Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared Vinay's Instagram page on her social media handle. Encouraged, Vinay is now preparing to apply for the "Mann Ki Baat" programme, hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Campaign), Vinay's team cleans up all kinds of waste and disposes of it properly. This includes green waste, debris, wet and dry waste, and also the idols of gods left by people on the roadside or under peepul trees. His team collects these idols and immerses them in artificial ponds or large tanks.