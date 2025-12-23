From Engineering To Ancient Wisdom: The 2026 Chilakamarthi English Almanac Set For Global Launch
A guide for Gen Z: Pandit Chilakamarthi simplifies Indian astrology with new 2026 English almanac
Published : December 23, 2025 at 7:15 PM IST
By Rahul Singh Rathore
Ujjain: A special astrological almanac and calendar in English has been prepared for NRI tech professionals living abroad. The unique almanac and calendar will be launched on January 1, 2026, by offering it to Baba Mahakal in Ujjain - the centre of time calculation. This almanac and calendar has been created by Pandit Chilakamrathi Prabhakar Chakravarti Sharma, who is himself an engineer and an astrologer.
Sharma has created this calendar in English for people living in different parts of India, those living abroad, and for Generation Z, so that they can understand it. Started in 2012, the new version arrives in 2025. Sharma is a renowned Indian astrologer and author, who is widely recognised for modernising traditional Indian Vedic practices.
Sharma, talking told ETV Bharat, "The creation of the almanac and calendar began in 2011, and the launch took place in the 12th month of 2012, precisely at 12:12 PM, according to an auspicious time. This has now been updated for the year 2025-2026, keeping in mind NRI tech professionals and Gen Z. The first print will be offered at the feet of Baba Mahakal on January 1, 2026."
He added, "I have named it the Chilakamarthi English Panchang. It is not just an almanac and calendar but a bridge between Sanatana Dharma and the modern generation. Prepared in English, it will be the world's first almanac of its kind, serving as a very useful and guiding text in today's times."
The sole purpose of creating this almanac is to inspire Gen Z towards Indian culture, and to cater to those in India who speak and understand different languages but whose common language is English. This will also serve Indian IT professionals, petrochemicals, and MNCs abroad, who face difficulties understanding the language of India's astrological almanac tradition. This easy-to-understand English almanac has been created to overcome this language barrier for young people, he said.
The calendar and almanac are available in both English and Telugu.
What are the special features of the almanac?
Sharma explains that the Chilakamarthi English Panchang is not limited to just dates and auspicious times, but is a comprehensive guide. Several important topics have been included. By reading this almanac, anyone can find auspicious times for their daily, family, or business activities. Furthermore, the accuracy of any auspicious time suggested by a priest can also be verified through this almanac. It contains the fundamentals of astrology, an introduction to and the importance of the Sanatana Dharma.
The Panchang is available for free, and over 15,000 copies have been downloaded so far. He has written 4 books on Engineering Oil & Gas and 32 books on subjects like astrology, Vastu Shastra, and Sanatan Dharma.
