From Engineering To Ancient Wisdom: The 2026 Chilakamarthi English Almanac Set For Global Launch

By Rahul Singh Rathore

Ujjain: A special astrological almanac and calendar in English has been prepared for NRI tech professionals living abroad. The unique almanac and calendar will be launched on January 1, 2026, by offering it to Baba Mahakal in Ujjain - the centre of time calculation. This almanac and calendar has been created by Pandit Chilakamrathi Prabhakar Chakravarti Sharma, who is himself an engineer and an astrologer.

Sharma has created this calendar in English for people living in different parts of India, those living abroad, and for Generation Z, so that they can understand it. Started in 2012, the new version arrives in 2025. Sharma is a renowned Indian astrologer and author, who is widely recognised for modernising traditional Indian Vedic practices.

Sharma, talking told ETV Bharat, "The creation of the almanac and calendar began in 2011, and the launch took place in the 12th month of 2012, precisely at 12:12 PM, according to an auspicious time. This has now been updated for the year 2025-2026, keeping in mind NRI tech professionals and Gen Z. The first print will be offered at the feet of Baba Mahakal on January 1, 2026."

He added, "I have named it the Chilakamarthi English Panchang. It is not just an almanac and calendar but a bridge between Sanatana Dharma and the modern generation. Prepared in English, it will be the world's first almanac of its kind, serving as a very useful and guiding text in today's times."