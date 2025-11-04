ETV Bharat / state

From Dynasty To Grass Roots: Last Dogra Maharaja's Great Grandson Aims To Nurture Sporting Talent In Jammu Kashmir

Martand was recently named as the Director of the 'Amar Singh Sports and Youth Initiative' which shall function under the aegis of Hari Tara Charitable Trust.

The trust was established by his grandfather Dr. Karan Singh in 1970 on the name of his parents, last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh and Maharani Tara Devi.

Martand Singh, the son of Vikramaditya Singh and great grandson of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler, has decided to take forward the mission of 'Hari Tara Charitable Trust' in the field of sports and youth affairs.

Through the Amar Singh Sports and Youth Initiative named in the honour of former Dogra ruler Raja Amar Singh 1864-1909), Martand wishes to involve youth and sports loving persons desiring to excel in the field of sports and related fields by giving them opportunities to realize their dreams.

Born to Vikramaditya Singh and Chitrangada Raje who hails from the Scindia royal family of Gwalior, Martand took his basic education in the national capital and went to University of St Andrews, Scotland for an undergraduate course in business management. After his return, he earned a law degree from Amity Law School in New Delhi and started legal practice in High Courts of New Delhi and Chandigarh. Martand is also looking after the family's Iconic Amar Mahal and its allied wings. He has also helped restore some parts of the architectural marvel to its prestige glory. Scores of people visit the Dogra heritage building and museums everyday to know the heritage of the Dogra royal family. The Amar Mahal is a major tourist attraction for people visiting Jammu.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Martand said he first discussed the idea of launching the initiative with his grandfather Dr Karan Singh, who he said was very forthcoming and supportive. “That actually gave me the strength to move forward and formalise the idea," he said.

Dogra scion Martand Singh (ETV Bharat)

Martand said he wanted to return to Jammu and Kashmir with a purpose to do something for the people, especially youth who have lots of talent and energy to excel in the field of sports.

“Our youth have loads of talent but what they lack is opportunity and facilities and it is this that the initiative is aiming at promoting. nurturing the sporting talent and skill set of the youth would be the prime features of the Amar Singh Sports and Youth Initiative' ” he said.

“But it is not an easy task as everything here is dependent on the assistance from the government and very few private players help the budding sportsmen to grow and reach to the highest level. The young sportspersons will be given opportunities to grow, excel and represent at different levels right from beginning to the highest level ,” he added.

He further said that the role of local businessmen, industrialists and different companies has to be associated with this initiative so that they can spend on the growth of these players and sponsor their talent. “At a certain level these sportspersons and youth are left from where they don’t know how to move forward and represent the country.”

The Dogra scion said that he plans to visit different areas of Jammu and Kashmir and look for the talented youth and nurture them. “It is not that we would be doing hand holding for only those youth who have talent in sports but we shall also be supporting young talents from other areas like painting,academia etc as well".