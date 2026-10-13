ETV Bharat / state

From Dubai Malls To Keralam Backyards, Simi Shaji Reaps A Bumper Harvest With Arabian Groundnuts

Homemaker and organic farming enthusiast Simi Shaji with harvest at her home in Kuttichal near Thiruavnanthapuram. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: Inspired by oversized groundnuts she spotted at a shopping mall in Dubai, homemaker and organic farming enthusiast Simi Shaji has harvested 30–50 kg of peanuts from just four cents of land at her home in Kuttichal, Thiruvananthapuram district.

Her experiment with the large-sized Virginia variety, popularly known as Arabian groundnuts, has drawn considerable interest, with orders pouring in after she shared details of the harvest on social media.

Groundnut cultivation is relatively uncommon in much of Kerala, although pockets such as Thazhava and Kulasekharapuram in Kollam district are known for the crop. Simi’s success has demonstrated the potential for experimenting with alternative crops in limited residential spaces, provided suitable soil conditions and cultivation practices are maintained.

Simi, who has years of experience in organic farming and terrace gardening, has received state and national-level recognition for her contributions to agriculture.

The idea originated during a visit to family members in the United Arab Emirates. At a shopping mall in Dubai, Simi noticed exceptionally large groundnuts similar to those served as snacks on airlines.

Curious about whether the variety could grow in Kerala, she bought some nuts, shelled them and prepared the seeds for planting by drying them in sand before bringing them home.

She subsequently planted 150 groundnut plants across four cents of land. The crop was sown on June 20, 2026, and harvested on October 12, after approximately 120 days, when the leaves began turning yellow.

From 150 Plants To A High-Value Harvest

The harvest yielded an estimated 30–50 kg of groundnuts. The Virginia variety produces relatively large pods, with individual nuts comparable in size to almonds.

Simi Shaji proved that experimenting with alternative crops in limited residential spaces can be successful. (ETV Bharat)

According to Simi, the variety commands prices of around ₹350–₹450 per kg in the market. Following her social media post, she received orders for packages of 5 kg and 10 kg, leaving little produce for her household.

The response has encouraged interest in growing a crop that could offer an additional source of income to farmers and households with small plots of land.

Simi followed a series of soil preparation and crop management practices to grow the groundnuts.