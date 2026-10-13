From Dubai Malls To Keralam Backyards, Simi Shaji Reaps A Bumper Harvest With Arabian Groundnuts
Her experiment with the large-sized Virginia variety has drawn considerable interest, with orders pouring in after she shared details on social media, reports Akhil Vinayak
Published : October 13, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Inspired by oversized groundnuts she spotted at a shopping mall in Dubai, homemaker and organic farming enthusiast Simi Shaji has harvested 30–50 kg of peanuts from just four cents of land at her home in Kuttichal, Thiruvananthapuram district.
Her experiment with the large-sized Virginia variety, popularly known as Arabian groundnuts, has drawn considerable interest, with orders pouring in after she shared details of the harvest on social media.
Groundnut cultivation is relatively uncommon in much of Kerala, although pockets such as Thazhava and Kulasekharapuram in Kollam district are known for the crop. Simi’s success has demonstrated the potential for experimenting with alternative crops in limited residential spaces, provided suitable soil conditions and cultivation practices are maintained.
Simi, who has years of experience in organic farming and terrace gardening, has received state and national-level recognition for her contributions to agriculture.
The idea originated during a visit to family members in the United Arab Emirates. At a shopping mall in Dubai, Simi noticed exceptionally large groundnuts similar to those served as snacks on airlines.
Curious about whether the variety could grow in Kerala, she bought some nuts, shelled them and prepared the seeds for planting by drying them in sand before bringing them home.
She subsequently planted 150 groundnut plants across four cents of land. The crop was sown on June 20, 2026, and harvested on October 12, after approximately 120 days, when the leaves began turning yellow.
From 150 Plants To A High-Value Harvest
The harvest yielded an estimated 30–50 kg of groundnuts. The Virginia variety produces relatively large pods, with individual nuts comparable in size to almonds.
According to Simi, the variety commands prices of around ₹350–₹450 per kg in the market. Following her social media post, she received orders for packages of 5 kg and 10 kg, leaving little produce for her household.
The response has encouraged interest in growing a crop that could offer an additional source of income to farmers and households with small plots of land.
Simi followed a series of soil preparation and crop management practices to grow the groundnuts.
A week before planting, she applied lime to the soil to address acidity. Dried cow dung and poultry manure were then incorporated into the plot. The seeds were planted approximately one finger-joint deep, with about a foot of spacing between beds, and the plants were watered on alternate days.
She said the crop performed well in the loose soil available in her residential yard, despite groundnut cultivation not being widespread in the region.
Why Flowering And Soil Management Matter
Groundnut cultivation requires attention to a distinctive stage in the plant’s growth cycle. After flowering, structures known as pegs grow downwards from the plant and penetrate the soil. The pods subsequently develop underground at the ends of these pegs.
Simi highlighted the importance of maintaining suitable soil conditions to allow the pegs to enter the ground. Excessive rain during maturation can also cause pods to sprout prematurely underground, potentially affecting the quality and yield of the harvest.
Groundnuts generally mature within around 110–120 days, depending on the variety and growing conditions. Well-drained soil is important, particularly in areas that receive heavy monsoon rainfall.
Simi also pointed to Spanish Bunch and JSP 39, a variety developed by Junagadh Agricultural University in Gujarat, as options worth exploring for cultivation in Kerala. Farmers should, however, check local suitability and obtain quality seeds before attempting commercial cultivation.
Step-By-Step Farming Technique
- Soil Preparation: A week prior to planting, lime was applied to reduce soil acidity.
- Basal Manure: A mix of dried cow dung and poultry manure.
- Planting & Care: Seeds planted at a depth of one finger-joint with one-foot spacing between beds.
- Water was sprayed every alternate day.
- Timeline: The crop mature around 110-120 days
Tips For Groundnut Cultivation In Keralam
- Pegging Management: During the flowering stage, small yellow flowers appear and dry up, giving rise to pegs (downward-growing roots). Since the pods form underground on these pegs, farmers must gently tilt the stems toward the soil to help the pegs penetrate the ground easily.
- Soil Requirements: Though southern Thiruvananthapuram isn't traditionally considered ideal for groundnut farming, loose soil conditions in Simi's plot enabled success.
- Weather Factors: Excess rain during maturation can cause subterranean seeds to sprout prematurely, slightly reducing yield.
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