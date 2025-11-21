ETV Bharat / state

From Dino Fossils To Meteorites: Mines Pavilion Becomes IITF’s Biggest Draw In Delhi

Rare and fascinating minerals on display at IITF. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: At the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025, the Ministry of Mines pavilion in Hall No. 5 stands out as one of the fair’s top highlights, captivating visitors with its unique geological wonders.

The rare minerals on display, which capture millions of years of Earth's history, explain the pavilion’s popularity and highlight its educational value.

What Attracts People To This Pavilion?

From dinosaur eggs and fossilised dinosaur teeth to kimberlite rocks, these are attracting visitors' attention. Established in 1851, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) presents rare minerals, fossils and meteorites from across the country in a simplified way, creating a mini “Earth Museum” experience.

Collection Of Rare Earth Elements

Lithium specimens from Kashmir, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Assam are drawing large crowds. Officials explained that lithium is a crucial component of mobile phone batteries and electric vehicles, making its exploration and study extremely important today.

Visitors Fascinated by ‘Pegmatite’ And ‘Zeolites’

The pavilion also displays ores of essential metals such as copper, zinc, aluminium and gallium. Three types of graphite samples, commonly used in pencils, are also showcased.

Rare earth-bearing “pegmatite” and “zeolite” stones have generated significant interest. Praveer Pankaj, Director, Geo-Heritage Division, said these elements form the backbone of modern gadgets, turbines, computer chips, and hybrid technologies.

Meteorites From The Sky: A Major Attraction