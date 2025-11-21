ETV Bharat / state

From Dino Fossils To Meteorites: Mines Pavilion Becomes IITF’s Biggest Draw In Delhi

The Mines Ministry pavilion at IITF 2025 captivated visitors with dinosaur fossils, meteorites, rare minerals, lithium samples and diamond-bearing kimberlite rocks.

India International Trade Fair
Rare and fascinating minerals on display at IITF. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 21, 2025 at 5:24 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: At the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025, the Ministry of Mines pavilion in Hall No. 5 stands out as one of the fair’s top highlights, captivating visitors with its unique geological wonders.

The rare minerals on display, which capture millions of years of Earth's history, explain the pavilion’s popularity and highlight its educational value.

What Attracts People To This Pavilion?

From dinosaur eggs and fossilised dinosaur teeth to kimberlite rocks, these are attracting visitors' attention. Established in 1851, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) presents rare minerals, fossils and meteorites from across the country in a simplified way, creating a mini “Earth Museum” experience.

Collection Of Rare Earth Elements

Lithium specimens from Kashmir, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Assam are drawing large crowds. Officials explained that lithium is a crucial component of mobile phone batteries and electric vehicles, making its exploration and study extremely important today.

Visitors Fascinated by ‘Pegmatite’ And ‘Zeolites’

The pavilion also displays ores of essential metals such as copper, zinc, aluminium and gallium. Three types of graphite samples, commonly used in pencils, are also showcased.

Rare earth-bearing “pegmatite” and “zeolite” stones have generated significant interest. Praveer Pankaj, Director, Geo-Heritage Division, said these elements form the backbone of modern gadgets, turbines, computer chips, and hybrid technologies.

Meteorites From The Sky: A Major Attraction

Two meteorites are key attractions, one that fell in Kathmandu in 2012 and another that fell in Assam’s Goalpara district in 1868. These samples, containing material from outer space, show burn marks from atmospheric entry. One is charred black, while the other looks like fresh rock.

6.5-Crore-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg

According to Pankaj, the biggest crowd-puller is a dinosaur egg discovered in Maharashtra. The egg belongs to the Sauropod species and is around 65 million years old. He said the discovery of dinosaur eggs in India is significant, offering a glimpse into an era when these giant creatures ruled Earth.

A Story About Dinosaurs

A fossilised dinosaur droppings sample, called “coprolite”, is also showcased. Pankaj explained that the study reveals whether dinosaurs of that era were herbivores or carnivores, a detail visitors find fascinating.

Kimberlite: The Pathway To Earth’s Hidden Diamonds

Beyond the dinosaur fossils, the next major attraction is kimberlite, the volcanic rock in which diamonds form. Pankaj said these rocks travel from deep within Earth through volcanic pipes, and diamond crystals form inside them. Kimberlite samples from Bazur in Rajasthan and Vajrakarur in Andhra Pradesh are on display. He also mentioned that GSI operates a diamond processing plant in Vajrakarur, where diamonds are extracted from these rocks.

A “Live Science Classroom” Experience

Visitors say the pavilion brings science to life, making geological wonders accessible to everyone. Children are thrilled to see dinosaur fossils up close, while adults express amazement at learning about the planet’s hidden treasures and diamond formation.

Also Read:

  1. From Kani Weavers to Padma Shri Artisans, ‘Vastra Kala’ Maps India’s Living Craft Legacy
  2. 'Gateway To Northeast': Visitors Lap Up Assam's Heritage, Premium Tea At State's Pavilion In IITF
  3. 'Make-in-India' Takes Centrestage At IITF As India Showcases Indigenous Rifles

TAGGED:

EARTHLY TREASURES EXCITING WORLD
DIRECTOR OF GEO HERITAGE CHARGE
CELESTIAL METEORITES TREASURE
METEORITE IN THE PAVILION
INDIA INTERNATIONAL TRADE FAIR

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

British Government Repaired Grave Of A WWI Veteran In Amravati After Receiving A Letter From A Farmer

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.