From Dino Fossils To Meteorites: Mines Pavilion Becomes IITF’s Biggest Draw In Delhi
The Mines Ministry pavilion at IITF 2025 captivated visitors with dinosaur fossils, meteorites, rare minerals, lithium samples and diamond-bearing kimberlite rocks.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 5:24 PM IST
New Delhi: At the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025, the Ministry of Mines pavilion in Hall No. 5 stands out as one of the fair’s top highlights, captivating visitors with its unique geological wonders.
The rare minerals on display, which capture millions of years of Earth's history, explain the pavilion’s popularity and highlight its educational value.
What Attracts People To This Pavilion?
From dinosaur eggs and fossilised dinosaur teeth to kimberlite rocks, these are attracting visitors' attention. Established in 1851, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) presents rare minerals, fossils and meteorites from across the country in a simplified way, creating a mini “Earth Museum” experience.
Collection Of Rare Earth Elements
Lithium specimens from Kashmir, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Assam are drawing large crowds. Officials explained that lithium is a crucial component of mobile phone batteries and electric vehicles, making its exploration and study extremely important today.
Visitors Fascinated by ‘Pegmatite’ And ‘Zeolites’
The pavilion also displays ores of essential metals such as copper, zinc, aluminium and gallium. Three types of graphite samples, commonly used in pencils, are also showcased.
Rare earth-bearing “pegmatite” and “zeolite” stones have generated significant interest. Praveer Pankaj, Director, Geo-Heritage Division, said these elements form the backbone of modern gadgets, turbines, computer chips, and hybrid technologies.
Meteorites From The Sky: A Major Attraction
Two meteorites are key attractions, one that fell in Kathmandu in 2012 and another that fell in Assam’s Goalpara district in 1868. These samples, containing material from outer space, show burn marks from atmospheric entry. One is charred black, while the other looks like fresh rock.
6.5-Crore-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg
According to Pankaj, the biggest crowd-puller is a dinosaur egg discovered in Maharashtra. The egg belongs to the Sauropod species and is around 65 million years old. He said the discovery of dinosaur eggs in India is significant, offering a glimpse into an era when these giant creatures ruled Earth.
A Story About Dinosaurs
A fossilised dinosaur droppings sample, called “coprolite”, is also showcased. Pankaj explained that the study reveals whether dinosaurs of that era were herbivores or carnivores, a detail visitors find fascinating.
Kimberlite: The Pathway To Earth’s Hidden Diamonds
Beyond the dinosaur fossils, the next major attraction is kimberlite, the volcanic rock in which diamonds form. Pankaj said these rocks travel from deep within Earth through volcanic pipes, and diamond crystals form inside them. Kimberlite samples from Bazur in Rajasthan and Vajrakarur in Andhra Pradesh are on display. He also mentioned that GSI operates a diamond processing plant in Vajrakarur, where diamonds are extracted from these rocks.
A “Live Science Classroom” Experience
Visitors say the pavilion brings science to life, making geological wonders accessible to everyone. Children are thrilled to see dinosaur fossils up close, while adults express amazement at learning about the planet’s hidden treasures and diamond formation.
