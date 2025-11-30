From Decemeber 1, Getting A Driving Licence In Ghaziabad Will Get Tough: 24-Point Automated Test, 60% Marks Must
Published : November 30, 2025 at 6:57 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Getting a permanent driving licenc in Ghaziabad is about to become significantly tougher. Starting December 1, applicants will no longer undergo their driving test at the Transport Department office in Bulandshahr Industrial Area. Instead, the test will be conducted at the newly developed Automated Driving Training Centre on Meerut Road.
The automated centre will evaluate applicants through an advanced system and send the test results directly to the Transport Department. A permanent licence will be issued only if the applicant clears the automated test.
60% marks mandatory
The Automated Driving Training Centre on Meerut Road in Ghaziabad is opening on December 1. According to information received from the Transport Department, the driving test will be conducted on 24 parameters, of which 14 are mandatory.
If an applicant fails even one of these 14 parameters, the test result will be considered a failure. Furthermore, applicants must score 60% on the driving test.
Reduction in road accidents
It is often seen that people obtain permanent licenses despite not knowing traffic rules or driving properly. However, with the introduction of this new system, only those who understand traffic rules and how to drive will be able to obtain a permanent license. This system is expected to reduce road accidents.
Driving test in six stages
According to ARTO Vipin Kumar, "Until now, in Ghaziabad district, the test for obtaining a driving license was conducted manually. The manual test was conducted in the Transport Department office.
As per government instructions, starting December 1, 2025, the test for obtaining a driving licence will be required at an automated driving training centre.
The test will be conducted on an automated testing track, and a driving license will be issued only after passing the test. The driving test process will be completed in six stages. Each stage has a fixed time limit. Each stage must be completed within the time limit. A vehicle will be provided at the driving test centre for the test. Applicants can also bring their own vehicle to take the test if they wish.
200 slots available daily
According to information received from the Transport Department, 200 driving test slots will be available daily at the Automated Driving Test Center located near the Guldhar RTS station on Meerut Road in Ghaziabad. The Driving Test Centre will provide a list of test results daily to the Transport Department. Based on the test results, the Transport Department will determine further action regarding the issuance of driving licenses.
According to information received, if an applicant fails the driving test the first time, they will be granted a driving test slot after one week, after paying a fee of Rs 300. If an applicant fails the driving test three times, they will be granted a driving test slot after three months, allowing them to learn to drive within three months.
Transport Department officials believe that with the new system in place, only those who truly understand traffic rules and know how to drive properly will be able to pass.
Officials said this will improve driving quality and significantly reduce road accidents caused by careless driving in the future. At the same time, after the introduction of this new system, the workload on the transport department will also be reduced.
