From Decemeber 1, Getting A Driving Licence In Ghaziabad Will Get Tough: 24-Point Automated Test, 60% Marks Must

Automatic driving training centre in Ghaziabad. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Getting a permanent driving licenc in Ghaziabad is about to become significantly tougher. Starting December 1, applicants will no longer undergo their driving test at the Transport Department office in Bulandshahr Industrial Area. Instead, the test will be conducted at the newly developed Automated Driving Training Centre on Meerut Road. The automated centre will evaluate applicants through an advanced system and send the test results directly to the Transport Department. A permanent licence will be issued only if the applicant clears the automated test. 60% marks mandatory The Automated Driving Training Centre on Meerut Road in Ghaziabad is opening on December 1. According to information received from the Transport Department, the driving test will be conducted on 24 parameters, of which 14 are mandatory. If an applicant fails even one of these 14 parameters, the test result will be considered a failure. Furthermore, applicants must score 60% on the driving test. Reduction in road accidents It is often seen that people obtain permanent licenses despite not knowing traffic rules or driving properly. However, with the introduction of this new system, only those who understand traffic rules and how to drive will be able to obtain a permanent license. This system is expected to reduce road accidents. Driving test in six stages