ETV Bharat / state

From Cybersecurity to Carpentry: Kasaragod’s Sneha Iriyanni Carves Her Own Path In A Traditionally Male Profession

Sneha Iriyanni says carpentry is a profession built entirely on precision and calculations, where even a minor error can affect the final product. ( ETV Bharat )

Kasaragod: The scent of fresh wood, the rhythm of a chisel striking timber, and the precision of measurements define the daily routine of 22-year-old Sneha Iriyanni from Bowikanam in Kasaragod district. Armed with a graduation degree and a diploma in cybersecurity, Sneha has chosen an unconventional career path by pursuing carpentry--a profession traditionally dominated by men.

What began as childhood curiosity while watching her father at work has evolved into a passion and profession. Today, Sneha is steadily carving out a place for herself in the world of craftsmanship, proving that skill and determination matter more than stereotypes.

Even before reaching Sneha's home, the sounds of carpentry can be heard echoing from the workshop space attached to the house. Amid stacks of timber and carpentry tools, Sneha can be seen carefully shaping wooden pieces with remarkable concentration.

Her father, Sasidharan, has spent the last three decades working as a carpenter and has been both her mentor and inspiration. Growing up around sawdust and wooden planks, Sneha initially helped him with simple tasks such as collecting wood pieces and arranging tools before gradually learning to handle chisels, hammers, and measuring instruments herself.

Recognising his daughter's interest and talent, Sasidharan encouraged her rather than discouraging her from entering a field largely considered a man's domain. His support eventually helped her compete in carpentry events at school science fairs and win prizes.

"Many people used to tell me that carpentry is a man's job. But this is what I enjoy doing. My parents never stopped me from pursuing it, and that support has been my greatest strength," Sneha says.

Breaking Barriers At Science Fairs

Sneha's journey in carpentry began as early as sixth standard when she started participating in school science fairs. She was often the only girl competing in the carpentry category and later went on to represent her school at the State High School Science Fair, where she earned recognition and prizes for her work.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she impressed teachers and friends by creating intricate wooden miniatures of her school and home. Although she briefly stepped away from carpentry to focus on her higher secondary education, her interest in woodworking never faded.