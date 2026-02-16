ETV Bharat / state

From Courtroom To Classroom: Karnataka’s Menstrual Hygiene Journey

Bengaluru: When the Supreme Court of India, on January 30 this year, declared menstrual hygiene a fundamental right under Article 21, it turned a private issue into a constitutional promise. The court made it clear that access to sanitary products, clean toilets, water, privacy and awareness in schools are directly linked to the rights to life, dignity and education.

It directed all schools, including government and private, urban and rural, to ensure the provision of free biodegradable sanitary products and proper facilities for students.

In Karnataka, that promise has taken shape through the revival and expansion of the Shuchi Scheme. For the 2025-26 financial year, the state government has approved Rs 51.35 crore for the procurement of sanitary napkins.

Purchases will be made through the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited. Nearly 19.64 lakh girls in Classes VI-X, as well as the pre-university level, are expected to benefit. This includes students in government and aided schools, colleges, and hostels.

The approval follows an earlier budget allocation of Rs 71.83 crore under the menstrual hygiene initiative. In addition, the Karnataka Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has sanctioned Rs 10 crore for urgent district-level purchases over a three-month period to prevent supply disruptions and address local demand quickly.

According to government officials, the objective of providing sanitary napkins is to reduce absenteeism, prevent dropouts of young girls linked to menstrual challenges, and support adolescent health across rural and urban Karnataka. Administrative and financial clearances have been granted for a smooth rollout, with assurances of close monitoring.

On paper, the programme's scale is significant. In classrooms, however, the experience varies.

While sanitary pads are distributed under the scheme and menstrual cups are being introduced as a sustainable alternative, many government schools continue to struggle with basic infrastructure. In several rural areas, toilets are either non-functional or lack a water supply.

Dedicated hygiene corners and disposal units remain limited. Without proper incinerators or safe waste management systems, girls often face discomfort and embarrassment.

“We have sanitary pads listed for distribution, but sometimes the supply is delayed, and disposal facilities are missing,” says Nasreen, a government school teacher. “Without private toilets and water, girls hesitate to attend classes during their period.”