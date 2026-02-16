From Courtroom To Classroom: Karnataka’s Menstrual Hygiene Journey
Karnataka expands the Shuchi Scheme after the Supreme Court recognised menstrual hygiene as a right, but infrastructure gaps continue to affect girls’ attendance.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 10:31 AM IST
Bengaluru: When the Supreme Court of India, on January 30 this year, declared menstrual hygiene a fundamental right under Article 21, it turned a private issue into a constitutional promise. The court made it clear that access to sanitary products, clean toilets, water, privacy and awareness in schools are directly linked to the rights to life, dignity and education.
It directed all schools, including government and private, urban and rural, to ensure the provision of free biodegradable sanitary products and proper facilities for students.
In Karnataka, that promise has taken shape through the revival and expansion of the Shuchi Scheme. For the 2025-26 financial year, the state government has approved Rs 51.35 crore for the procurement of sanitary napkins.
Purchases will be made through the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited. Nearly 19.64 lakh girls in Classes VI-X, as well as the pre-university level, are expected to benefit. This includes students in government and aided schools, colleges, and hostels.
The approval follows an earlier budget allocation of Rs 71.83 crore under the menstrual hygiene initiative. In addition, the Karnataka Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has sanctioned Rs 10 crore for urgent district-level purchases over a three-month period to prevent supply disruptions and address local demand quickly.
According to government officials, the objective of providing sanitary napkins is to reduce absenteeism, prevent dropouts of young girls linked to menstrual challenges, and support adolescent health across rural and urban Karnataka. Administrative and financial clearances have been granted for a smooth rollout, with assurances of close monitoring.
On paper, the programme's scale is significant. In classrooms, however, the experience varies.
While sanitary pads are distributed under the scheme and menstrual cups are being introduced as a sustainable alternative, many government schools continue to struggle with basic infrastructure. In several rural areas, toilets are either non-functional or lack a water supply.
Dedicated hygiene corners and disposal units remain limited. Without proper incinerators or safe waste management systems, girls often face discomfort and embarrassment.
“We have sanitary pads listed for distribution, but sometimes the supply is delayed, and disposal facilities are missing,” says Nasreen, a government school teacher. “Without private toilets and water, girls hesitate to attend classes during their period.”
The gap between urban private schools and rural government institutions is visible. Private schools typically provide better sanitation and easier access to menstrual products. Government schools, especially in remote districts, rely heavily on state schemes. Students from SC, ST and minority communities are more likely to attend under-resourced schools. These students are disproportionately affected.
Student activist Abhaya says the issue goes beyond products. “Many girls feel uncomfortable because there isn’t always a clean and private space. Some prefer to stay home rather than deal with that situation in school.”
The government’s push towards menstrual cups is seen as an effort to ensure long-term sustainability and reduce recurring costs. But activists underline the need for awareness and trust-building.
“Menstrual cups can be empowering if girls receive proper guidance,” says social activist Payel Gupta. “But without water facilities and open conversations, adoption will be slow.”
Teachers admit that classroom discussions on menstrual health are not always easy. “There is still hesitation among educators to speak openly,” says Aishwarya, a school teacher. “Unless we normalise these conversations, awareness programmes will remain limited.”
Inclusive education also raises concerns. Schools rarely have tailored facilities for differently-abled girls, leaving them with fewer options to manage their periods with dignity.
Community leader Debmalya Bhat believes parental involvement is crucial. “Policies are important, but social attitudes must also change. Families and communities need to support girls.”
For Aiysha, another teacher, the impact is visible in attendance records. “There have been cases where girls missed important classes or exams because they did not have access to products or facilities. This directly affects their education.”
Karnataka’s menstrual hygiene journey reflects strong policy intent and continuing challenges. The Supreme Court’s declaration has provided a constitutional framework. The state has responded with large-scale procurement and budgetary support.
Yet, the true measure of success lies in ensuring that every girl, whether in a city school or a remote village, can manage her menstrual health with dignity, privacy, and confidence inside her classroom.
