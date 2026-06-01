ETV Bharat / state

From Coffee Land To Areca Capital: Sakharayapatna Emerges as Karnataka’s Premier Nursery Hub, Produces One Crore Plus Areca Seedlings

Chikkamagaluru: Sakharayapatna Hobli in Kadur taluk, Chikkamagaluru district, has emerged as Karnataka's largest centre for areca seedling production, with farmers producing a record of more than one crore areca saplings this year.

The remarkable achievement has drawn attention from farmers and agricultural experts across the state and beyond. The boom has been driven largely by the sustained profitability of areca cultivation. Over the past three years, areca prices have remained above Rs 50,000 per quintal, while a mature plantation can provide an assured annual income of around Rs 5 lakh per acre from the sixth year onward.

Faced with falling returns from coffee and pepper cultivation and increasing crop damage caused by wild elephants, many farmers in both Malnad and dryland regions have shifted their focus to areca farming.

Sakharayapatna's red mixed soil and reliable irrigation facilities have proved ideal for raising quality areca seedlings. As a result, thousands of farmers in the region have taken up seedling production as a major livelihood activity.

Farmers in and around Sakharayapatna cultivate several popular varieties, including Nati, Malenadu, Mangala, Sumangala, Sarvamangala, Mohit Nagar, Thirthahalli and Sagar. Among these, Mohit Nagar seedlings have emerged as the most sought-after variety and account for a significant share of this year's production.

Quality nuts used for raising seedlings are sourced from places such as Thirthahalli, Channagiri, Tarikere, Bukkambudi and Shivani. However, locally produced seed nuts have earned the confidence of farmers because of their higher yield potential and better disease resistance.

The price of a single areca seedling currently ranges between Rs 80 and Rs 120. Farmers from various districts of Karnataka, as well as neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, are visiting Sakharayapatna to purchase seedlings in large numbers. The growing trade has significantly boosted the local rural economy.

One of the key attractions of the Sakharayapatna variety is its high productivity. Farmers say a single bunch can yield more than 20 kilograms of areca nuts, while each tree typically produces eight to ten bunches. This strong performance has created heavy demand for seedlings from the region both within and outside Karnataka.