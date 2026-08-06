ETV Bharat / state

From Coconut Tree Climber To Government Clerk: Kannur Youth Conquers Fear, Clears 12 Kerala PSC Exams

Mubashir took up every job he could find, working as a shop assistant, electrician's helper and laterite stone mason. ( ETV Bharat )

Kannur: Until a few years ago, even looking down from a modest height made Mubashir's knees tremble. Today, the young graduate from Kannur not only climbs towering coconut trees with ease but has also climbed his way into government service, clearing an astonishing 12 Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) exams. His inspiring journey from battling poverty and acrophobia to becoming a Lower Division Clerk has become a story of resilience and determination.

Hailing from a financially struggling family, Mubashir V I spent his school and college years in Pulpally, Wayanad, where he completed his B Com degree. His father Ismail ran a small business in Bengaluru, while his mother Rasiya managed the household. His brother Mashood worked as a daily wage labourer. In 2022, the family shifted to Chalode near Mattannur in Kannur in search of a better future.

Determined to support his family, Mubashir took up every job he could find, working as a shop assistant, electrician's helper and laterite stone mason. But he knew only a government job could provide long-term security.

He joined a PSC coaching centre in Iritty in 2023. To meet the expenses of coaching and support his family, he made an extraordinary decision — to become a coconut tree climber despite suffering from severe acrophobia.

Without any formal training, Mubashir learnt the skill through YouTube videos using a mechanical climbing device. Soon he was climbing coconut trees across the Iritty-Mattannur region, earning up to Rs 2,000 a day, money that helped fund his studies and household expenses.