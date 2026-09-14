From Cinema To Politics: Vinayagar Idols Depict Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's Journey
One shows Vijay playing kabaddi in 'Ghilli', another on riding a bicycle and third portrays a hand gesture associated with his appearance in TN Assembly.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
Chennai: Vinayagar idols depicting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s journey from cinema to politics have attracted attention in Chennai, with three different statues portraying moments associated with his film career, election campaign and political life.
Vinayagar Chaturthi is being celebrated across the country on September 14, with idols installed at various locations. In Chennai, the police have permitted the installation and worship of 1,562 Vinayagar idols within the Chennai Metropolitan Police limits, subject to prescribed conditions.
VIDEO | Chennai: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay-themed Vinayagar (Ganesha) idols installed in Chennai's RK Nagar, idols inspired by his film 'Ghilli'.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 14, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/E7ypxDMpZc
Among the installations drawing attention are three idols at Kodungaiyur depicting Vijay in different avatars.
One shows him playing kabaddi in the Tamil film 'Ghilli'. Another depicts him riding a bicycle during an election campaign, while the third portrays a hand gesture associated with his appearance in the Legislative Assembly.
‘To Highlight His Journey’
Rajesh, who installed the idols, said he had been installing Vinayagar idols for several years.
“This year, I wanted to highlight Chief Minister Vijay’s journey from cinema to politics. The idols depict his kabaddi scene from Ghilli, his bicycle ride during the campaign and the hand gesture he made in the Legislative Assembly,” he said.
Hindu Outfit Objects
However, the installation has drawn criticism from the Bharat Hindu Munnani (BHM).
Its executive Selvam alleged that such depictions could amount to misuse of both the Chief Minister’s image and Hindu deities. He also referred to the use of AI-generated images portraying Hindu deities in ways he said were defamatory.
Selvam said his organisation had lodged a complaint with the police and urged authorities to take appropriate action against such displays.
He also appealed to the Chief Minister to clarify that his photographs or gestures should not be used in ways that could allegedly defame Hinduism or Hindu deities.
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