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From Cinema To Politics: Vinayagar Idols Depict Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's Journey

Chennai: Vinayagar idols depicting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s journey from cinema to politics have attracted attention in Chennai, with three different statues portraying moments associated with his film career, election campaign and political life.

Vinayagar Chaturthi is being celebrated across the country on September 14, with idols installed at various locations. In Chennai, the police have permitted the installation and worship of 1,562 Vinayagar idols within the Chennai Metropolitan Police limits, subject to prescribed conditions.

Among the installations drawing attention are three idols at Kodungaiyur depicting Vijay in different avatars.

One shows him playing kabaddi in the Tamil film 'Ghilli'. Another depicts him riding a bicycle during an election campaign, while the third portrays a hand gesture associated with his appearance in the Legislative Assembly.

‘To Highlight His Journey’

Rajesh, who installed the idols, said he had been installing Vinayagar idols for several years.