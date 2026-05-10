From Cinema Superstar to Tamil Nadu CM: Vijay’s Extraordinary Political Journey
Having conquered Tamil cinema, Vijay now embarks on a new journey in politics, presenting himself as a leader working for people's welfare in Tamil Nadu.
Published : May 10, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST
Chennai: One name has echoed across Tamil Nadu for the last three months, Vijay. His journey from Tamil cinema icon to Chief Minister, has emerged as a dominant force in Tamil Nadu politics. Here's a look at actor Vijay's extraordinary journey.
Born on June 22, 1974, to filmmaker S A Chandrasekhar and playback singer Shoba Chandrasekhar, his father initially worked in the film industry before becoming a director, while his mother built a career as a singer.
Vijay's younger sister, Vidya, tragically passed away at the age of two due to illness. Her death deeply affected Vijay, transforming him from a lively and talkative child to a quiet and reserved individual, a trait that continues even today.
He studied BSc Visual Communication at Loyola College in Chennai but discontinued his studies midway due to his passion for acting.
Entry Into Cinema And A Mass Hero
With his father already established in the film industry, Vijay made his debut as a child artist at the age of 10 in the film 'Vetri' (1984). He later appeared as a child actor in several films directed by S A Chandrasekhar.
After a brief break, Vijay was introduced as a lead actor through his father’s film 'Naalaiya Theerpu' (1992). Though he acted in several films, the major turning point in his career came with Vikraman’s 'Poove Unakkaga' in 1996. The film transformed Vijay into a romantic hero. He followed it up with successful films such as 'Kadhalukku Mariyadhai', 'Thulladha Manamum Thullum', 'Kushi', and 'Friends'.
These films significantly expanded his fan base, especially among women audiences, whose admiration for him continues even today.
After charming audiences as a romantic hero, Vijay reinvented himself as an action star in 2003. Starting with 'Thirumalai', followed by blockbusters like 'Ghilli' and 'Thirupaachi', he rose to the status of a mass hero.
From then on, films such as 'Thuppakki', 'Kaththi', 'Mersal', and 'Leo' cemented his position as one of Tamil cinema’s biggest box-office stars.
Social Service, Entry To Politics
Even during the peak of his film career, Vijay remained active in social service through his fan organisation, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. For several years, the organisation carried out welfare activities across Tamil Nadu.
Over the last three years, Vijay personally honoured class 10 and 12 state toppers from different constituencies, inviting and recognising them publicly.
As a continuation of his social outreach, Vijay officially launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on February 2, 2024.
Most of his political activities were conducted from the party headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai. Critics mocked him, labelling him as “work-from-home politician” and “Panaiyur landlord,” but Vijay remained unfazed.
Challenges He Faced
After launching his political party, Vijay faced multiple challenges. The release of his final film, 'Jananayagan', was delayed due to censor certification issues. Later, the film was illegally leaked online, creating further controversy.
He also faced setbacks such as the Karur crowd stampede controversy and reports regarding a divorce petition filed by his wife. Despite these personal and political challenges, Vijay’s popularity among the public continued to grow.
At the peak of his cinematic career, Vijay chose to leave behind the glamour of the film industry and enter public life full-time.
Vijay's Victory Stuns Tamil Nadu Politics
In the recently concluded Assembly elections, Vijay decided to contest independently. Neither the DMK nor AIADMK expected a new political force to challenge the Dravidian giants so quickly.
Initially, Vijay’s supporters and campaign methods were ridiculed by political observers. However, the election results declared on May 4 stunned Tamil Nadu politics.
TVK won 108 Assembly constituencies, an unprecedented achievement for a party that was only two years old. No political party in Tamil Nadu’s history had ever achieved this massive victory within such a short period after its formation.
Apart from Vijay and a few senior leaders, most TVK candidates lacked statewide public recognition. Yet, people across Tamil Nadu voted overwhelmingly for what many described as the “Vijay factor.”
Notably, Vijay did not campaign extensively across every constituency. Despite this, public affection for him translated into votes. In many households, even elders reportedly voted for TVK after being persuaded by younger family members who admired Vijay.
An Unconventional Leader
Unlike traditional political leaders known for delivering lengthy speeches, Vijay is often seen as a man of few words. Supporters claim he prefers action over rhetoric.
Although TVK emerged as the single largest party, it initially failed to secure a majority, delaying Vijay’s elevation as Chief Minister. After intense political negotiations and support from several parties, Vijay is now set to assume office as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister.
Since his party's formation, both supporters and political opponents have continued to discuss his rise, and even a week after the election results, Vijay continues to dominate Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.
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