ETV Bharat / state

From Cinema Superstar to Tamil Nadu CM: Vijay’s Extraordinary Political Journey

Chennai: One name has echoed across Tamil Nadu for the last three months, Vijay. His journey from Tamil cinema icon to Chief Minister, has emerged as a dominant force in Tamil Nadu politics. Here's a look at actor Vijay's extraordinary journey.

Born on June 22, 1974, to filmmaker S A Chandrasekhar and playback singer Shoba Chandrasekhar, his father initially worked in the film industry before becoming a director, while his mother built a career as a singer.

Vijay's younger sister, Vidya, tragically passed away at the age of two due to illness. Her death deeply affected Vijay, transforming him from a lively and talkative child to a quiet and reserved individual, a trait that continues even today.

He studied BSc Visual Communication at Loyola College in Chennai but discontinued his studies midway due to his passion for acting.

Entry Into Cinema And A Mass Hero

With his father already established in the film industry, Vijay made his debut as a child artist at the age of 10 in the film 'Vetri' (1984). He later appeared as a child actor in several films directed by S A Chandrasekhar.

After a brief break, Vijay was introduced as a lead actor through his father’s film 'Naalaiya Theerpu' (1992). Though he acted in several films, the major turning point in his career came with Vikraman’s 'Poove Unakkaga' in 1996. The film transformed Vijay into a romantic hero. He followed it up with successful films such as 'Kadhalukku Mariyadhai', 'Thulladha Manamum Thullum', 'Kushi', and 'Friends'.

These films significantly expanded his fan base, especially among women audiences, whose admiration for him continues even today.

After charming audiences as a romantic hero, Vijay reinvented himself as an action star in 2003. Starting with 'Thirumalai', followed by blockbusters like 'Ghilli' and 'Thirupaachi', he rose to the status of a mass hero.

From then on, films such as 'Thuppakki', 'Kaththi', 'Mersal', and 'Leo' cemented his position as one of Tamil cinema’s biggest box-office stars.

Social Service, Entry To Politics

Even during the peak of his film career, Vijay remained active in social service through his fan organisation, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. For several years, the organisation carried out welfare activities across Tamil Nadu.

Over the last three years, Vijay personally honoured class 10 and 12 state toppers from different constituencies, inviting and recognising them publicly.

As a continuation of his social outreach, Vijay officially launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on February 2, 2024.

Most of his political activities were conducted from the party headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai. Critics mocked him, labelling him as “work-from-home politician” and “Panaiyur landlord,” but Vijay remained unfazed.