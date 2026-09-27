From Chandalpur To Chandanpur: Chhattisgarh Village Sheds 'Embarrassing' Name After Years Of Struggle
After a years-long battle against official hurdles and social stigma, the Chhattisgarh village of Chandalpur has been officially renamed Chandanpur, reports Bhupendra Dubey
Published : September 27, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Kabirdham: After years of struggle against administrative hurdles and social discomfort, the residents of a small village in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district finally celebrated a historic milestone. The village was officially rechristened Chandanpur, a change that means more than just a spelling change.
Residents said they had been seeking renaming of the village for many years as the old name “Chandalpur” brought a lot of embarrassment to them. It also carried a stigma, which they did not want to carry forward to the next generation.
“The name was a source of discomfort and embarrassment for us,” said a village elder. “It carried an unpleasant connotation and didn’t reflect how we wanted our village to be known,” he added.
Other elders expressed similar views, saying they would hesitate to say the name. Young people complained about it as well, finding the name “Chandalpur” awkward to introduce during marriage proposals.
Kawardha, Chhattisgarh: Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma says, "... Since who knows when, the name of this village was Chandalpur. There was a sense of hesitation in the hearts of the villagers. I also remember, since this has been my constituency for the Zilla Panchayat… pic.twitter.com/GrzAqb6Grj— IANS (@ians_india) September 26, 2026
Finally, the demand by the villages went through the proper channel and was heard. It moved through the official process and the state government review to the approval of the Governor, and finally the new name was published in the official gazette.
On Friday night, Deputy Chief Minister and Kawardha MLA Vijay Sharma reached the village despite heavy rain, carrying a copy of the state gazette informing them that “Chandalpur had formally become Chandanpur.”
Sharma said that residents had long advocated for the name change, prompting the preparation and submission of a formal proposal to the state government.
“The government deeply considered the sentiments and persistent demands of the local people,” he said. “The matter was subsequently discussed and approved at the cabinet level. Following the Governor’s assent, the official name change was formally published in the government gazette.”
The announcement brought jubilation among villagers, and despite the rain, they celebrated what they call the “freedom from wrong identity” and distributed sweets.
As MLA Sharma handed over the document to the villagers, they expressed happiness and thanked him. “They will now be able to say our village’s name with pride and without hesitation,” he said.
ग्राम चंडालपुर अब कहलाएगा ‘चंदनपुर’, सीसी रोड और सामुदायिक भवन की भी घोषणा कबीरधाम जिले के ग्राम चंडालपुर का नाम अब आधिकारिक रूप से बदलकर ‘चंदनपुर’ कर दिया गया है। उप मुख्यमंत्री श्री विजय शर्मा तेज बारिश के बीच राजपत्र की प्रति लेकर गांव पहुंचे और ग्रामीणों को नई पहचान की बधाई दी। उप मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि गांव का नाम केवल पहचान नहीं, बल्कि स्थानीय इतिहास, संस्कृति, परंपरा और जनभावनाओं से जुड़ा होता है। राजपत्र में प्रकाशन के बाद ‘चंदनपुर’ नाम सरकारी अभिलेखों और शासकीय वेब पोर्टलों में दर्ज रहेगा। गांव के विकास के लिए सीसी रोड और सामुदायिक भवन हेतु ₹11.70 लाख की घोषणा की गई। ग्रामीणों की सुविधा के लिए विशेष शिविर लगाकर आधार कार्ड सहित अन्य दस्तावेजों में गांव का नाम बदलने की प्रक्रिया भी पूरी कराई जाएगी। मुख्यमंत्री श्री विष्णु देव साय के नेतृत्व में सुशासन सरकार जनभावनाओं का सम्मान करते हुए चंदनपुर की नई पहचान को आने वाली पीढ़ियों तक पहुंचाने और गांव के विकास को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए कार्य कर रही है। हमारे व्हॉट्सऐप चैनल से जुड़ने के लिए लिंक पर क्लिक करें... https://t.co/jAAC8LwTel #SushasanSarkar #सुशासन_सरका #Chandanpur #Kabirdham #VijaySharma #RuralDevelopment #Chhattisgarh #GoodGovernance #VishnuDeoSai @vishnudsai @vijaysharmacg @KabirdhamDist— Jansampark CG (@DPRChhattisgarh) September 26, 2026
The Deputy Chief Minister said that the official gazette notification means that “Chandalpur” will be replaced with “Chandanpur” in all government records and online platforms.
According to him, village names connect people to their roots and integrate “history, culture, tradition and public sentiment” together. “In the next phase, the name will be introduced in Aadhaar cards and other official documents held by residents,” he said.
The government is also planning to hold special programs where people can update the name in the records rather than visiting multiple government offices.
Sharma said that giving the village a new identity as “Chandanpur” honours the long-standing sentiments and demands of the villagers. He added that this name change would strengthen the region's local identity and reinforce the sentiments of the villagers.
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