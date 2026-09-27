ETV Bharat / state

From Chandalpur To Chandanpur: Chhattisgarh Village Sheds 'Embarrassing' Name After Years Of Struggle

Kabirdham: After years of struggle against administrative hurdles and social discomfort, the residents of a small village in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district finally celebrated a historic milestone. The village was officially rechristened Chandanpur, a change that means more than just a spelling change.

Residents said they had been seeking renaming of the village for many years as the old name “Chandalpur” brought a lot of embarrassment to them. It also carried a stigma, which they did not want to carry forward to the next generation.

“The name was a source of discomfort and embarrassment for us,” said a village elder. “It carried an unpleasant connotation and didn’t reflect how we wanted our village to be known,” he added.

Other elders expressed similar views, saying they would hesitate to say the name. Young people complained about it as well, finding the name “Chandalpur” awkward to introduce during marriage proposals.

Finally, the demand by the villages went through the proper channel and was heard. It moved through the official process and the state government review to the approval of the Governor, and finally the new name was published in the official gazette.

On Friday night, Deputy Chief Minister and Kawardha MLA Vijay Sharma reached the village despite heavy rain, carrying a copy of the state gazette informing them that “Chandalpur had formally become Chandanpur.”