From Cancer Survivor To Champion Swimmer, Nidhi Swims Toward Her Paralympic Dream

Visakhapatnam: Nidhi Anjali, a young para-swimmer from the Maddilapalem area of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, is chasing her biggest dream to win a gold medal for India at the Paralympics.

At the age of seven, Nidhi was diagnosed with cancer. To save her life, doctors at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai had to amputate her thigh. Later, through a complex rotational plastic surgery, a part of her leg was reattached, helping her regain movement. The journey was painful, both physically and emotionally, but it marked the start of her fightback.

As part of a special programme, the hospital selected 10 children who had survived cancer, including Nidhi, and took them to Russia. There, they received training in sports such as swimming, rifle shooting, running and chess. This exposure changed Nidhi’s life, as she discovered her talent in swimming and chess.

Nidhi comes from a middle-class family. She is currently studying intermediate. Her mother, Jyothi, is a homemaker, while her father, Keshavarao, works as a crane operator. Initially, the family was devastated by their daughter’s condition. However, once they saw Nidhi’s determination and talent, they became her strongest support system.