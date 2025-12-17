From Cancer Survivor To Champion Swimmer, Nidhi Swims Toward Her Paralympic Dream
A young swimmer from Visakhapatnam, who lost her leg to cancer, is now aiming to win gold for India at the Paralympics.
Visakhapatnam: Nidhi Anjali, a young para-swimmer from the Maddilapalem area of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, is chasing her biggest dream to win a gold medal for India at the Paralympics.
At the age of seven, Nidhi was diagnosed with cancer. To save her life, doctors at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai had to amputate her thigh. Later, through a complex rotational plastic surgery, a part of her leg was reattached, helping her regain movement. The journey was painful, both physically and emotionally, but it marked the start of her fightback.
As part of a special programme, the hospital selected 10 children who had survived cancer, including Nidhi, and took them to Russia. There, they received training in sports such as swimming, rifle shooting, running and chess. This exposure changed Nidhi’s life, as she discovered her talent in swimming and chess.
Nidhi comes from a middle-class family. She is currently studying intermediate. Her mother, Jyothi, is a homemaker, while her father, Keshavarao, works as a crane operator. Initially, the family was devastated by their daughter’s condition. However, once they saw Nidhi’s determination and talent, they became her strongest support system.
Her performances in sports have been impressive. In 2021, she won a silver medal at the national-level chess competition held in Bengaluru. In 2024, she secured two silver medals at the Para National Swimming Championships in Gwalior, followed by one gold and two silver medals at the Nationals in Goa. Last month, she once again proved her dominance by winning two gold medals and one silver medal at the Para National Swimming Championships held in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.
Training under coach Ramesh, Nidhi is now focused on preparing for international competitions. She said, "My ultimate goal is to win a medal at the Paralympics and bring pride to the country." Her coach gives her special attention during training and is confident that she will soon make her mark on the global stage.
Senior sportspersons said Nidhi’s success is like gold refined through fire, shaped by struggle, discipline, and perseverance. With relentless practice in freestyle, backstroke, and butterfly swimming styles, and a dream that burns bright, Nidhi continues to move forward at full speed. "As she dives into the pool each time, she carries not just her own hopes, but the inspiration of countless others," they said.
