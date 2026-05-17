ETV Bharat / state

'From Campus to Career:' Karnataka Unveils Vision 2030 Roadmap For AI-Enabled, Employability, Industry-Focused Education

Bengaluru: The two-day Campus to Career (C2C) Summit 2026 concluded in Bengaluru on Saturday with the Karnataka government outlining an ambitious roadmap to make higher education more industry-oriented, skill-driven and aligned with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and advanced manufacturing.

The summit, organised jointly by the Karnataka Higher Education Department and Elets Technomedia Pvt. Ltd. at The Lalit Ashok in Bengaluru, brought together ministers, senior IAS officers, university heads, startups, industry representatives and skilling organisations to discuss employability, innovation and workforce readiness.

The inaugural session opened with the state anthem and ceremonial lamp lighting in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Higher Education Minister M. C. Sudhakar, Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharanaprakash Patil and IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge, along with senior government officials and academic leaders.

A key highlight was the launch of Karnataka’s higher education vision framework and two special publications focused on futuristic education and skilling pathways. Addressing the gathering, Higher Education Department Secretary Khushboo G. Chowdhary said the state was focusing on research excellence, educational quality and reforms linked to employability.

MC Sudhakar said Karnataka was moving away from “static, theory-driven learning” towards a more skill-based and industry-linked education system. He highlighted collaborations with organisations such as the British Council, Microsoft, Wadhwani Foundation, Siemens, Schneider Electric and Tata Electronics to strengthen industry exposure and create Centres of Excellence.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government’s focus was on equipping students with “skills, confidence and capabilities” needed for the future economy while ensuring a smoother transition from campus to career. Several memorandums of understanding were signed during the summit, including partnerships with the British Council, Head Held High Foundation, 1M1B Foundation, SS Sigma Infotech Pvt. Ltd., Timbuckdo Innovations Pvt. Ltd. and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.