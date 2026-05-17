'From Campus to Career:' Karnataka Unveils Vision 2030 Roadmap For AI-Enabled, Employability, Industry-Focused Education
A key highlight was the launch of Karnataka’s higher education vision framework and two special publications focused on futuristic education and skilling pathways.
Published : May 17, 2026 at 12:15 AM IST
Bengaluru: The two-day Campus to Career (C2C) Summit 2026 concluded in Bengaluru on Saturday with the Karnataka government outlining an ambitious roadmap to make higher education more industry-oriented, skill-driven and aligned with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and advanced manufacturing.
The summit, organised jointly by the Karnataka Higher Education Department and Elets Technomedia Pvt. Ltd. at The Lalit Ashok in Bengaluru, brought together ministers, senior IAS officers, university heads, startups, industry representatives and skilling organisations to discuss employability, innovation and workforce readiness.
The inaugural session opened with the state anthem and ceremonial lamp lighting in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Higher Education Minister M. C. Sudhakar, Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharanaprakash Patil and IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge, along with senior government officials and academic leaders.
A key highlight was the launch of Karnataka’s higher education vision framework and two special publications focused on futuristic education and skilling pathways. Addressing the gathering, Higher Education Department Secretary Khushboo G. Chowdhary said the state was focusing on research excellence, educational quality and reforms linked to employability.
MC Sudhakar said Karnataka was moving away from “static, theory-driven learning” towards a more skill-based and industry-linked education system. He highlighted collaborations with organisations such as the British Council, Microsoft, Wadhwani Foundation, Siemens, Schneider Electric and Tata Electronics to strengthen industry exposure and create Centres of Excellence.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government’s focus was on equipping students with “skills, confidence and capabilities” needed for the future economy while ensuring a smoother transition from campus to career. Several memorandums of understanding were signed during the summit, including partnerships with the British Council, Head Held High Foundation, 1M1B Foundation, SS Sigma Infotech Pvt. Ltd., Timbuckdo Innovations Pvt. Ltd. and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.
The summit featured sessions on AI-enabled universities, industry-ready talent, medical education, employability and digital transformation. Organisations including HP Inc., Adobe and VMock participated in discussions on innovation and future workforce trends. On the second day, discussions focused on semiconductor talent pipelines, startup ecosystems, BFSI workforce development and Karnataka’s Vision 2030 for future-ready education.
Speaking during a session on Centres of Excellence, Dr Manjula N., Secretary to the Department of Electronics, IT, Biotechnology and Science & Technology, said Karnataka had invested over ₹500 crore in Centres of Excellence across sectors such as AI, robotics, biotechnology and semiconductors. She said these initiatives had supported more than 750 startups with a combined valuation exceeding ₹4,000 crore and helped create over 250 patents.
“Karnataka is building a more distributed and inclusive talent ecosystem beyond Bengaluru,” she said, adding that the state was leveraging its large network of engineering colleges, technical institutes and universities to meet future industry demands. Another major discussion focused on Karnataka’s semiconductor and advanced manufacturing ecosystem, with experts highlighting the need for specialised workforce creation and industry-academia collaboration.
A dedicated session on student-led startups and innovation stressed the role of universities as hubs for entrepreneurship, incubation and mentorship. Students from across Karnataka also presented startup ideas and innovation projects.
Karnataka Digital Economy Mission CEO Sanjeev Kumar Gupta said the state’s next phase of growth would depend on how effectively education was aligned with employability and emerging technologies. He said initiatives under NIPUNA Karnataka had already created a pipeline of over 17,000 learners.
The summit concluded with a ministerial panel discussion on Karnataka Vision 2030, where ministers stressed the importance of practical learning, regional innovation ecosystems and coordinated efforts between government departments, academia and industry. The event ended with a collective commitment to build an AI-enabled, innovation-driven and globally competitive higher education ecosystem in Karnataka.