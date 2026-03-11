ETV Bharat / state

Father Hails Supreme Court Decision Allowing Passive Euthanasia For Son Harish Rana

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed a father’s plea for passive euthanasia for his son Harish Rana, who has been in a permanent vegetative state for nearly 13 years. Harish's father, Ashok Rana, had approached the court seeking permission to withdraw life support. After hearing the matter, the Supreme Court accepted the plea and permitted the removal of life-sustaining support.

Speaking about the decision, Ashok Rana said, "We thank the judiciary, lawyers and the doctors who supported us during our son's treatment. Following the court’s order, the Supreme Court’s medical board examined him and confirmed that he is brain dead."

"This is not only Harish Rana's case. There are thousands of families in the country with children lying on hospital beds for years. The court’s decision will give courage to hundreds of fathers like me," he said.

Harish has been bedridden since 2013 after suffering severe head injuries in an accident. He was then a civil engineering student pursuing BTech at a private university in Chandigarh and was also passionate about bodybuilding.

On August 20, 2013, Ashok Rana received a distressed call about his son that he had been hospitalised after falling from the fourth floor of a building. Since then, Harish has remained in a permanent vegetative state and is unable to move, speak, or respond. Over the years, his family sought treatment at leading institutions, including the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, besides several private hospitals. However, doctors eventually informed the family that the brain damage was irreversible and the chances of recovery were almost zero.