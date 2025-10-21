ETV Bharat / state

From Bicycles To Motorbikes: Postmen Gear Up For Faster Letter, Parcel Delivery In Jammu Kashmir

"With this IDC we are rationalising the delivery system in Jammu city as earlier delivery was being done from different post offices and that through bicycles. The IDC will act as a secondary sorting centre from where postmen will be delivering the parcels by using motorbikes instead of bicycles," T.M. Sreelatha, Chief Postmaster General (CPG) J&K Circle told ETV Bharat after inaugurating the centre here today.

The IDC Jammu will act as a hub of postal services where all the parcels from the city falling on north side of river Tawi will be received and sent for distribution from a centralised office.

Jammu: Evolving itself for a better future and strengthening the mail service to last-mile delivery, postal services in Jammu on Tuesday received a new facelift with the introduction of the Independent Delivery Centre (IDC), a system aimed at improving the efficiency of letter and parcel delivery. The system will connect the constituent post offices to a centralised system from where the postmen will make delivery on motorcycles.

Sreelatha flagged off a group of postmen using motorbikes to deliver their parcels to different locations. The CPG informed that there will be two IDCs for Jammu city and post offices across the city will serve as collection centres.

Apart from the IDC inaugurated today, the second one will be coming up at Narwal area in the near future, she said. “It is a change which is coming up with time. The doorstep delivery has always been our strength," she said.

Sreelatha further informed that apart from IDC in Jammu, two IDCs are already working in the union territory, one in Rajouri and another inaugurated in Baramulla recently. Another one will come up in Udhampur in near future, she said.

The postal services in Jammu and Kashmir have seen a downward trend amid a boom in private players, which have overtaken the space. Sreelatha attributed the edge to the private players to the adoption of technology by the private players.

“They are providing vendor-based services and work through applications whereas we haven't yet got into that as of now. Our focus continues to be the doorstep delivery services but we are also providing several citizen-centric services like Aadhaar and passport services and we also provide ATM services."