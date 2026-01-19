ETV Bharat / state

From Basketball Court To Republic Day Parade; Cheni Manga to Lead Telangana NCC Cadets In Delhi

Jagtial: Cheni Manga, a former basketball player who later rose to become a national-level referee, has been selected to lead National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets at the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on January 26.

Mangha, who has competed at national-level tournaments, went on to become a teacher at a private school. She continues to play basketball while her teaching career went on side. In 2016, she qualified through the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and became a certified referee. She went on to officiate national-level basketball matches in Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab.

Five years ago, her school received permission to start an NCC unit, where Manga volunteered to train cadets. She underwent months-long training in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. She qualified as an Associate NCC Officer (ANO) in 2022. Since then, she has been training and guiding nearly 50 cadets every year.

Recently, Manga was selected to lead a contingent of 136 NCC cadets from Telangana who were chosen to participate in the Republic Day Parade in the national capital. For the past two and a half months, she has been mentoring the cadets, who are currently undergoing training under the supervision of the Indian Army.