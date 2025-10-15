From B Khata To A Khata: Karnataka Government Begins 100-Day Property Regularisation Campaign
The new system will allow property owners to apply online by paying a ₹500 registration fee.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 8:37 PM IST
Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced a major initiative to convert “B Khata” properties into “A Khata” from November 1. The government has approved a 100-day campaign that is expected to benefit nearly 15 lakh property owners in Bengaluru.
“This is a historic and transformative decision that will bring transparency and order to property ownership in the city. It marks the beginning of property purification and our government’s sixth guarantee to the people,” Shivakumar said while launching the new online system for property record conversion at Vidhana Soudha.
Simplified Online Process and Doorstep Services
The new system will allow property owners to apply online by paying a ₹500 registration fee. “Once the application is submitted, municipal officials will visit the applicant’s home to complete the process. Properties within 2,000 square meters are eligible under this campaign. Those above that size must submit CAD drawings and other relevant documents,” Shivakumar explained.
Applicants must pay 5% of their property’s guidance value as a conversion fee. “This fee will help fund infrastructure like roads, electricity, water, and drainage. After 100 days, additional fees may be introduced,” he added.
Each municipal body will open two help desks for public assistance, and citizens can also apply through Bengaluru One centres. The Deputy CM cautioned that “no one should pay bribes to anyone during this process.”
The government clarified that the scheme is meant for land parcels and not for unauthorised buildings. “We are not regularizing illegal constructions at this stage. Only the land ownership will be converted. Later, we will check whether the construction complies with the law before determining further fees,” he said.
To ensure authenticity, municipal officials will take photographs and videos of property owners in front of their buildings and upload them as proof. Certain properties, such as government lands, PTCL cases, and 94C sites, are excluded from the program.
Uniform Khata System and Legal Safeguards
“For the first time, a uniform Khata system is being implemented in Bengaluru. We began with E-Khata, fixed the earlier glitches, and digitised all property documents. After this groundwork, we are now ready for A Khata conversion,” Shivakumar stated.
He emphasised that the government’s intention is to protect citizens from fraudulent land transactions. “In the past, some developers sold the same site to multiple buyers. To prevent such fraud, all layout roads have now been declared as government roads. We are cleaning up decades of irregularities,” he said.
The new system will also make the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) the main agency for urban planning, replacing BDA in certain functions. “Through a single-window mechanism, people no longer need to run from one office to another. Revenue collection and payment will happen in one place,” he added.
When asked about manpower and logistics, Shivakumar said, “We have prepared well. Our officers have been working day and night for a year to bring this system into place. Ten service centres have been set up initially, and more will be added if needed.”
He clarified that the revenue generated from this initiative will remain with the respective municipal bodies. “No funds from this process will go directly to the state government. Only minor conversion fees will go to the revenue department,” he said.
The Deputy CM also mentioned that the Centre had recognised Karnataka’s work on property record digitisation. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has appreciated and awarded our officials for this achievement. It’s good to see our officers being recognised at the national level,” he noted.
In conclusion, Shivakumar called this campaign a “Diwali gift” to Bengaluru residents. “Our goal is to bring every property under a transparent system and safeguard people’s ownership rights. This is not just administrative reform—it’s a long-overdue correction of the city’s property system,” he said.
